Pacers erase 17-point deficit to take 2-1 lead over Cavs

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 20, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic scored 30 points, leading the Indiana Pacers back from a 17-point halftime deficit for a 92-90 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night for a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.

Cleveland was 39-0 during the regular season when leading after three quarters and kept that perfect mark intact with a Game 2 win.

The incredible second-half charge came exactly one year after Indiana blew a 26-point halftime lead in a historic playoff collapse against the Cavs.

This time, the Pacers delivered a devastating blow to the three-time defending Eastern Conference champs - on a night LeBron Jones joined Michael Jordan as the only players in playoff history to record 100 double-doubles. James finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to prevent Cleveland from losing its first game this season after leading following the third quarter.

The biggest reason for the collapse: Bogdanovic.

After charging back with striking distance, he completed a four-point play to finally give the Pacers an 81-77 lead with 6:10 left. Bogdanovic followed that with another to make it as seven-point game.

Then James answered with the next seven to tie it.

Bogdanovic came right back with a layup and another 3 before Thaddeus Young scored to give the Pacers a 91-84 cushion with 53 seconds left.

James knocked down a 3 to cut the deficit to four, and the Cavs got another 3 from Kevin Love with 7 seconds left to make it 91-90.

Darren Collison made 1 of 2 free throws with 5 seconds left, giving Cleveland one more chance. But J.R. Smith's long desperation heave came up short.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Have lost five of seven this season to the Pacers and are 0-3 in Indianapolis. ... Cleveland is now 37-7 in the playoffs against the Eastern Conference since 2015. ... Love finished with 19 points and six rebounds despite playing with an injured left thumb. ... James has 12 straight double-doubles against the Pacers. He also played in his 221st career playoff game to move past Kobe Bryant for No. 6 on the career list.

Pacers: Have won only two of their last seven playoff games against the Cavs. ... Indiana was 11-2 in games decided by three or fewer points this season - the best winning percentage by a team since the 1979-80 Philadelphia 76ers. ... The Pacers have rallied from deficits of 15 or more points nine times this season. ... Victor Oladipo had 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists. ... Thaddeus Young scored 12 points.

TEMPERS FLARE

Indiana's fans booed the refs loudly throughout the first half. Then they really got upset after watching Oladipo crash hard to the floor on the final play of the half.

No foul was called and Oladipo slapped the floor before getting up and complaining.

If that wasn't enough to upset the crowd, Larry Nance Jr. walked over and started yelling at Oladipo. That's when Young stepped in and tried to peacemaker.

Nobody was called for a technical foul.

UP NEXT

Game 4 is Sunday at Indianapolis.

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
V. Oladipo
4 SG
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
54.1 Field Goal % 47.5
54.3 Three Point % 47.5
73.0 Free Throw % 80.1
  Team rebound 0:00
  J.R. Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Defensive rebound by J.R. Smith 0:05
  Darren Collison missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:05
+ 1 Darren Collison made 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Personal foul on Jeff Green 0:05
+ 3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
  Offensive rebound by Kevin Love 0:08
  LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:12
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:13
  Team rebound 0:12
Team Stats
Points 90 92
Field Goals 34-77 (44.2%) 34-73 (46.6%)
3-Pointers 10-32 (31.3%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 47
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 27 30
Team 7 10
Assists 17 17
Steals 11 8
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 16 17
Fouls 23 22
Technicals 0 0
L. James SF 23
28 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST
V. Oladipo SG 4
18 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 1-2 3126122190
home team logo Pacers 2-1 2020232992
Game 3
IND leads 2-1
O/U 209.5, IND -1.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 1-2 110.9 PPG 42.1 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Pacers 2-1 105.6 PPG 42.4 RPG 22.2 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 27.5 PPG 8.6 RPG 9.1 APG 54.2 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 14.3 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.5 APG 47.4 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 28 PTS 12 REB 8 AST
B. Bogdanovic SF 30 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
44.2 FG% 46.6
31.3 3PT FG% 30.8
75.0 FT% 80.0
Cavaliers
Starters
L. James
K. Love
G. Hill
J. Smith
K. Korver
Starters
L. James
K. Love
G. Hill
J. Smith
K. Korver
Bench
R. Hood
J. Green
L. Nance Jr.
J. Clarkson
C. Osman
T. Thompson
A. Zizic
O. White
K. Perkins
J. Calderon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Hood 28 8 0 3 2 0 1 1 4/8 0/3 0/0 0 0 15 -3
J. Green 16 6 0 2 1 1 0 3 2/6 1/3 1/2 0 0 12 -4
L. Nance Jr. 17 6 5 1 0 0 1 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 3 12 -2
J. Clarkson 20 2 4 0 0 1 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 4 6 +4
C. Osman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Perkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 90 36 17 11 3 16 23 34/77 10/32 12/16 9 27 158 -10
Pacers
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
V. Oladipo
T. Young
M. Turner
D. Collison
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
V. Oladipo
T. Young
M. Turner
D. Collison
Bench
L. Stephenson
D. Sabonis
C. Joseph
T. Booker
J. Young
G. Robinson III
E. Sumner
A. Poythress
I. Anigbogu
T. Leaf
B. Moore
A. Jefferson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Stephenson 23 8 5 1 0 0 1 4 3/8 0/1 2/2 0 5 14 -11
D. Sabonis 24 7 1 1 0 1 2 3 3/5 0/1 1/1 0 1 9 -4
C. Joseph 19 6 0 4 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 4/4 0 0 13 -2
T. Booker 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 -1
J. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Poythress - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 92 37 17 8 3 17 22 34/73 8/26 16/20 7 30 157 +10
