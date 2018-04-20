TOR
WASHINGTON -- The name of the arena has changed since the last time the Toronto Raptors visited the Washington Wizards in the playoffs.

That is not all.

Three years after getting swept by the Wizards in the first round of the playoffs -- with the final two games coming at then Verizon Center -- the Raptors roll into Capital One Arena on Friday night with a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven series.

"We had some tough experiences out there, especially in the playoffs, right?" Jonas Valanciunas told the Toronto Sun after Thursday's practice.

In 2015, the No. 5 Wizards -- led by veteran Paul Pierce -- pulled off a what was a mild upset of the No. 4 Raptors, closing out the series with a 31-point rout.

This time out, the No. 8 Wizards, who played a large chunk of the season without point guard John Wall, were again thought capable of upsetting the now top-seeded Raptors, but haven't shown evidence of that.

Toronto, meanwhile, appears comfortable being the hunted and are up 2-0 in a playoff series for the first time in their history.

"A few years ago, we had to have that (underdog) mentality, that chip on our shoulder mentality, or else," Raptors coach Dwane Casey told the Toronto Globe and Mail. "So we're growing, I think our guys are developing a mental toughness that you have to have to be the favorite."

The Raptors ensured the Wizards wouldn't steal a game in Toronto by exploiting Washington's defense for seven 3-pointers and 44 points in the first quarter of Tuesday night's 130-119 victory. Washington, which trailed by as many as 23, pulled within 113-108 in fourth quarter before Toronto unleashed a 19-4 run.

DeMar DeRozan scored a career postseason-best 37 points on 14-of-23 shooting as Toronto shot 51.7 percent from the floor. Valanciunas added 19 points and 14 rebounds.

"We are shooting ourselves in the foot coming out to slow starts, allowing guys to get open threes, allowing guys to get those shots, allowing guys to get layups," Bradley Beal told the Washington Post. "It has to be one or the other. We can't give up 3s and layups, or we're going to be down 20 in the first quarter."

One bright spot for the Wizards was reserve Mike Scott, who had 20 points off the bench and was on the floor when Washington rallied.

Down 2-0, Washington coach Scott Brooks may opt to go with the 6-foot-8 Scott in place of 6-11 Marcin Gortat, who has struggled at both ends thus far.

"When we go small, Mike's a guy that can shoot from the 3, and then they switch smalls on him, he can definitely score in the post," Wall said.

The move could increase the inside advantage for a Toronto team that outrebounded Washington 48-34 in Game 2.

The Wizards could also use more offense from Beal, who is 11 of 28 in two games.

"That's a little bit on him, a little bit on me, a little bit on John (Wall). We need him," Wizards coach Scott Brooks told the Globe and Mail. "We're going to have trouble beating this team if he's not going to play better. And he will."

Washington did not enjoy a strong home-court advantage this season, posting a 23-18 record at Capital One Arena, but Casey is ready for the worst.

"It's going to be a hostile environment," Casey told the Globe and Mail. "They're going to be playing in a desperate mode, we've got to continue to be hungry, we've got to continue to go in with a fighter's mentality to start the game as we did at home."

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
B. Beal
3 SG
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
22.6 Pts. Per Game 22.6
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
45.6 Field Goal % 46.2
45.6 Three Point % 46.0
82.5 Free Throw % 79.1
  DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot, blocked by Ian Mahinmi 0:26
  Team rebound 0:31
  Bradley Beal missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:32
+ 3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Delon Wright 0:39
  Bad pass turnover on Ty Lawson, stolen by Delon Wright 0:52
  Traveling violation turnover on DeMar DeRozan 1:04
+ 1 Ty Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:16
+ 1 Ty Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:16
  Personal foul on Delon Wright 1:16
  Defensive rebound by Ty Lawson 1:29
  C.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:34
Team Stats
Points 79 98
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 38-64 (59.4%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 7-15 (46.7%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 15-16 (93.8%)
Total Rebounds 28 31
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 18 22
Team 5 4
Assists 18 21
Steals 6 8
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 16 8
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 3 3
away team logo
K. Lowry PG 7
16 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
J. Wall PG 2
25 PTS, 4 REB, 13 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 2-0 293218-79
home team logo Wizards 0-2 303929-98
Game 3
TOR leads 2-0
O/U 217.5, WAS -1.0
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Game 3
TOR leads 2-0
O/U 217.5, WAS -1.0
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 2-0 111.7 PPG 44 RPG 24.3 APG
home team logo Wizards 0-2 106.6 PPG 43.1 RPG 25.2 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 23.0 PPG 3.9 RPG 5.2 APG 45.6 FG%
B. Beal SG 22.6 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.5 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. DeRozan SG 19 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
B. Beal SG 26 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
47.5 FG% 59.4
47.6 3PT FG% 46.7
92.9 FT% 93.8
Raptors
Starters
D. DeRozan
P. Siakam
C. Miles
D. Wright
L. Nogueira
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 30 19 2 4 1 1 3 0 8/17 1/3 2/2 0 2 28 -15
P. Siakam 8 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1 5 -9
C. Miles 12 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 3/3 0 0 5 -21
D. Wright 11 2 1 1 1 0 0 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 1 6 -17
L. Nogueira 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -7
On Court
D. DeRozan
P. Siakam
C. Miles
D. Wright
L. Nogueira
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 30 19 2 4 1 1 3 0 8/17 1/3 2/2 0 2 28 -15
P. Siakam 8 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1 5 -9
C. Miles 12 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 3/3 0 0 5 -21
D. Wright 11 2 1 1 1 0 0 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 1 6 -17
L. Nogueira 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -7
On Bench
N. Powell
J. Poeltl
L. Brown
M. Richardson
M. Miller
F. VanVleet
A. McKinnie
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Powell 3 5 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 0 4 -1
J. Poeltl 7 2 3 0 0 1 2 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 4 -12
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 79 23 18 6 3 16 15 28/59 10/21 13/14 5 18 52 -82
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
M. Morris
K. Oubre
I. Mahinmi
T. Lawson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 30 26 4 2 3 0 1 2 9/15 4/8 4/5 0 4 36 +17
M. Morris 17 7 1 1 0 0 0 3 2/3 1/1 2/2 0 1 10 +6
K. Oubre 13 6 3 0 0 2 0 1 2/3 0/1 2/2 0 3 11 +10
I. Mahinmi 9 6 1 0 1 2 0 4 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 0 10 +8
T. Lawson 8 2 4 1 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 4 7 +11
On Court
B. Beal
M. Morris
K. Oubre
I. Mahinmi
T. Lawson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 30 26 4 2 3 0 1 2 9/15 4/8 4/5 0 4 36 +17
M. Morris 17 7 1 1 0 0 0 3 2/3 1/1 2/2 0 1 10 +6
K. Oubre 13 6 3 0 0 2 0 1 2/3 0/1 2/2 0 3 11 +10
I. Mahinmi 9 6 1 0 1 2 0 4 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 0 10 +8
T. Lawson 8 2 4 1 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 4 7 +11
On Bench
M. Scott
T. Satoransky
R. Sessions
J. Smith
J. Meeks
D. Robinson
T. Frazier
C. McCullough
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Scott 18 5 2 2 1 0 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 2 11 +12
T. Satoransky 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +1
R. Sessions - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Meeks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCullough - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 98 27 21 8 6 8 14 38/64 7/15 15/16 5 22 85 +65
NBA Scores