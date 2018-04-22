GS
SA

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
L. Aldridge
12 PF
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
23.1 Pts. Per Game 23.1
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
51.4 Field Goal % 50.8
51.3 Three Point % 51.1
88.8 Free Throw % 83.9
  Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray 0:12
  Draymond Green missed fade-away jump shot 0:14
+ 3 Manu Ginobili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patty Mills 0:27
  Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge 0:43
  Kevin Durant missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:47
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Durant 0:50
  LaMarcus Aldridge missed turnaround jump shot 0:52
  Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge 1:07
  Klay Thompson missed floating jump shot 1:13
+ 2 Manu Ginobili made jump shot 1:19
  Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay 1:39
Team Stats
Points 90 103
Field Goals 34-90 (37.8%) 37-81 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 7-28 (25.0%) 15-28 (53.6%)
Free Throws 15-17 (88.2%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 64 43
Offensive 24 7
Defensive 37 27
Team 3 9
Assists 19 20
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 16 8
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
34 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
22 PTS, 10 REB
1234T
away team logo Warriors 3-1 2220291990
home team logo Spurs 1-3 30262126103
Game 4
GS leads 3-1
O/U 206.5, SA +5.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Game 4
GS leads 3-1
O/U 206.5, SA +5.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 3-1 113.5 PPG 43.5 RPG 29.3 APG
home team logo Spurs 1-3 102.7 PPG 44.2 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 26.4 PPG 6.8 RPG 5.4 APG 51.6 FG%
L. Aldridge PF 23.1 PPG 8.5 RPG 2.0 APG 51.0 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 34 PTS 13 REB 2 AST
L. Aldridge PF 22 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
37.8 FG% 45.7
25.0 3PT FG% 53.6
88.2 FT% 73.7
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
D. Green
J. McGee
A. Iguodala
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 40 34 13 2 0 1 3 0 12/28 4/13 6/7 1 12 49 -6
K. Thompson 42 12 5 1 1 0 3 2 4/16 2/6 2/2 2 3 17 -18
D. Green 41 9 18 9 1 0 5 4 4/14 1/6 0/0 8 10 41 -13
J. McGee 16 7 7 0 0 0 2 3 3/6 0/0 1/2 3 4 12 -2
A. Iguodala 26 4 6 2 1 0 2 4 0/3 0/1 4/4 2 4 13 -5
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
D. Green
J. McGee
A. Iguodala
Bench
S. Livingston
D. West
Q. Cook
K. Looney
N. Young
S. Curry
D. Jones
P. McCaw
C. Boucher
J. Bell
Z. Pachulia
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Livingston 21 10 3 2 2 0 0 3 5/9 0/0 0/0 1 2 19 -10
D. West 13 8 3 1 1 0 1 2 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 1 13 -5
Q. Cook 15 4 1 1 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 1 8 -3
K. Looney 13 2 5 1 0 0 0 2 1/5 0/0 0/0 5 0 9 -3
N. Young 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Pachulia - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 90 61 19 6 2 16 22 34/90 7/28 15/17 24 37 181 -65
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
R. Gay
D. Murray
P. Mills
D. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Aldridge 37 22 10 0 1 1 1 2 7/19 3/3 5/5 2 8 33 +6
R. Gay 37 14 7 2 2 0 1 3 7/15 0/2 0/1 2 5 26 +16
D. Murray 26 12 4 2 1 1 1 1 4/8 3/4 1/2 1 3 21 +3
P. Mills 36 9 0 5 1 0 1 4 3/8 3/7 0/1 0 0 19 +21
D. Green 20 6 2 0 0 1 0 2 2/7 2/5 0/0 2 0 9 -3
Starters
L. Aldridge
R. Gay
D. Murray
P. Mills
D. Green
Bench
M. Ginobili
K. Anderson
T. Parker
P. Gasol
D. Bertans
K. Leonard
J. Lauvergne
D. Hilliard
B. Paul
M. Costello
B. Forbes
D. White
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Ginobili 25 16 3 5 0 0 1 3 5/10 3/5 3/4 0 3 28 +18
K. Anderson 18 10 3 0 0 1 0 2 4/4 0/0 2/2 0 3 14 +10
T. Parker 16 9 0 2 1 0 1 0 4/7 0/0 1/2 0 0 13 -8
P. Gasol 19 5 5 4 0 0 1 0 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 5 17 +3
D. Bertans 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 -1 -1
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lauvergne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hilliard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Forbes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 103 34 20 6 4 8 18 37/81 15/28 14/19 7 27 179 +65
NBA Scores