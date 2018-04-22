site: media | arena: nba | pageType: scoring |
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|23.1
|Pts. Per Game
|23.1
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|8.5
|Reb. Per Game
|8.5
|51.4
|Field Goal %
|50.8
|51.3
|Three Point %
|51.1
|88.8
|Free Throw %
|83.9
|
Warriors
3-1
|
113.5
PPG
|
43.5
RPG
|
29.3
APG
|
Spurs
1-3
|
102.7
PPG
|
44.2
RPG
|
22.8
APG
|
|37.8
|FG%
|45.7
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|53.6
|
|
|88.2
|FT%
|73.7
|
|
K. Durant
|40
|34
|13
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|12/28
|4/13
|6/7
|1
|12
|49
|-6
|
K. Thompson
|42
|12
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/16
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|3
|17
|-18
|
D. Green
|41
|9
|18
|9
|1
|0
|5
|4
|4/14
|1/6
|0/0
|8
|10
|41
|-13
|
J. McGee
|16
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|4
|12
|-2
|
A. Iguodala
|26
|4
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|4
|13
|-5
|
|
L. Aldridge
|37
|22
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7/19
|3/3
|5/5
|2
|8
|33
|+6
|
R. Gay
|37
|14
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7/15
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|5
|26
|+16
|
D. Murray
|26
|12
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4/8
|3/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|21
|+3
|
P. Mills
|36
|9
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/8
|3/7
|0/1
|0
|0
|19
|+21
|
D. Green
|20
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|0
|9
|-3
|
L. Aldridge
|37
|22
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7/19
|3/3
|5/5
|2
|8
|33
|+6
|
R. Gay
|37
|14
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7/15
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|5
|26
|+16
|
D. Murray
|26
|12
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4/8
|3/4
|1/2
|1
|3
|21
|+3
|
P. Mills
|36
|9
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/8
|3/7
|0/1
|0
|0
|19
|+21
|
D. Green
|20
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|0
|9
|-3
|
M. Ginobili
|25
|16
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/10
|3/5
|3/4
|0
|3
|28
|+18
|
K. Anderson
|18
|10
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|14
|+10
|
T. Parker
|16
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|13
|-8
|
P. Gasol
|19
|5
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|5
|17
|+3
|
D. Bertans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|-1
|-1
|
K. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
J. Lauvergne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
D. Hilliard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
B. Paul
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
M. Costello
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
B. Forbes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
D. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|103
|34
|20
|6
|4
|8
|18
|37/81
|15/28
|14/19
|7
|27
|179
|+65