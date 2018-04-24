OKC
UTA

No Text

Mitchell scores 33, Jazz rout Thunder 113-96

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 24, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 113-96 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Joe Ingles scored 20 points while Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ricky Rubio chipped in 13 points, eight assists and six boards. Utah takes a 3-1 series lead back to Oklahoma City. Game 5 is on Wednesday night.

Paul George scored 32 points and Russell Westbrook added 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Thunder. Oklahoma City lost its third straight in the series after shooting just 39 percent from the field.

The Thunder opened up a 26-19 lead late in the first quarter when Carmelo Anthony capped a string of three straight Oklahoma City baskets with an alley-oop layup. They held onto the lead for much of the second quarter until Utah finally woke up on offense.

Starting with Rudy Gobert cutting to the rim for a dunk with 3:45 left in the second quarter, the Jazz scored on 11 straight offensive possessions to blow the game wide open. Ingles fueled the surge by hitting three straight 3-pointers to put Utah in front 58-52 before halftime.

It finally culminated in another Gobert dunk that punctuated a 20-3 run extending over the second and third quarters that gave Utah a 67-52 lead. The Jazz led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter. Utah went up 87-68 when Mitchell drained a jumper and then fed Ingles for a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession.

Physical play and heated emotions characterized the game. Both teams picked up two technical fouls before halftime. Then Jae Crowder was ejected with a technical foul with 5:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

TIP INS

Thunder: Westbrook finished with his fourth consecutive double double in the series. ... Carmelo Anthony went just 5-of-18 from the field. ... Oklahoma City totaled one assist in the third quarter and finished with 10 for the game. ... The Thunder shot 5-of-26 from 3-point range.

Jazz: Ingles is 10-of-21 from 3-point range over his last two games. ... Utah forced 15 turnovers. ... Royce O' Neale finished with a career playoff high nine rebounds. . Rubio is averaging 8.0 assists per game in the series.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Westbrook
0 PG
D. Mitchell
45 SG
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
20.5 Pts. Per Game 20.5
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
44.8 Field Goal % 43.7
44.8 Three Point % 43.6
73.8 Free Throw % 80.5
+ 3 Alex Abrines made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 0:03
+ 2 Royce O'Neale made jump shot 0:20
+ 2 Alex Abrines made jump shot 0:40
  Defensive rebound by Josh Huestis 0:50
  Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:53
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 1:04
  Jerami Grant missed layup 1:06
+ 3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 1:28
  Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell 1:46
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:48
+ 3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 2:08
Team Stats
Points 96 113
Field Goals 33-84 (39.3%) 41-91 (45.1%)
3-Pointers 5-26 (19.2%) 12-34 (35.3%)
Free Throws 25-30 (83.3%) 19-27 (70.4%)
Total Rebounds 54 60
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 37 39
Team 8 11
Assists 10 21
Steals 8 7
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 3 5
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
23 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
33 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 1-3 3022212396
home team logo Jazz 3-1 24343223113
Game 4
UTA leads 3-1
O/U 208.0, UTA -5.0
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Game 4
UTA leads 3-1
O/U 208.0, UTA -5.0
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 1-3 107.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 21.3 APG
home team logo Jazz 3-1 104.1 PPG 43.3 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
P. George SF 21.9 PPG 5.7 RPG 3.3 APG 43.0 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 20.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.7 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
P. George SF 32 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
D. Mitchell SG 33 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
39.3 FG% 45.1
19.2 3PT FG% 35.3
83.3 FT% 70.4
Thunder
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
C. Anthony
S. Adams
C. Brewer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 39 32 6 2 2 0 6 3 9/21 2/9 12/12 1 5 38 -15
R. Westbrook 35 23 14 3 0 0 5 5 7/18 0/3 9/11 4 10 38 -14
C. Anthony 36 11 6 0 1 2 1 2 5/18 0/6 1/1 2 4 19 -18
S. Adams 35 9 7 1 0 2 0 0 4/9 0/0 1/2 1 6 20 -19
C. Brewer 22 3 0 0 1 1 0 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 5 -13
Starters
P. George
R. Westbrook
C. Anthony
S. Adams
C. Brewer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 39 32 6 2 2 0 6 3 9/21 2/9 12/12 1 5 38 -15
R. Westbrook 35 23 14 3 0 0 5 5 7/18 0/3 9/11 4 10 38 -14
C. Anthony 36 11 6 0 1 2 1 2 5/18 0/6 1/1 2 4 19 -18
S. Adams 35 9 7 1 0 2 0 0 4/9 0/0 1/2 1 6 20 -19
C. Brewer 22 3 0 0 1 1 0 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 5 -13
Bench
A. Abrines
J. Grant
R. Felton
P. Patterson
D. Johnson
J. Huestis
T. Ferguson
K. Singler
A. Roberson
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
N. Collison
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Abrines 16 10 3 0 2 0 0 1 3/3 2/2 2/2 0 3 15 -4
J. Grant 18 6 3 1 1 1 0 3 3/7 0/1 0/0 1 2 13 -6
R. Felton 14 2 1 1 1 0 2 3 1/5 0/2 0/2 0 1 4 -6
P. Patterson 12 0 4 2 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 8 +1
D. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +3
J. Huestis 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 +3
T. Ferguson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +3
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 96 46 10 8 6 14 21 33/84 5/26 25/30 9 37 162 -85
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
J. Ingles
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
D. Favors
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 38 33 7 4 0 1 0 3 13/28 3/8 4/5 0 7 49 +22
J. Ingles 30 20 3 4 1 1 1 2 6/12 5/11 3/5 0 3 32 +15
R. Gobert 34 16 10 1 1 1 2 4 7/11 0/0 2/2 4 6 28 +19
R. Rubio 34 13 6 8 1 1 4 2 4/12 1/6 4/5 1 5 33 +22
D. Favors 33 13 4 0 1 2 0 2 6/9 0/0 1/2 1 3 20 +15
Starters
D. Mitchell
J. Ingles
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
D. Favors
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 38 33 7 4 0 1 0 3 13/28 3/8 4/5 0 7 49 +22
J. Ingles 30 20 3 4 1 1 1 2 6/12 5/11 3/5 0 3 32 +15
R. Gobert 34 16 10 1 1 1 2 4 7/11 0/0 2/2 4 6 28 +19
R. Rubio 34 13 6 8 1 1 4 2 4/12 1/6 4/5 1 5 33 +22
D. Favors 33 13 4 0 1 2 0 2 6/9 0/0 1/2 1 3 20 +15
Bench
R. O'Neale
J. Crowder
D. Exum
J. Jerebko
A. Burks
E. Udoh
R. Neto
T. Sefolosha
G. Niang
E. McCree
D. Stockton
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. O'Neale 19 10 9 0 0 1 0 4 3/5 2/3 2/2 3 6 20 +1
J. Crowder 27 6 7 3 3 0 3 3 2/10 1/4 1/2 1 6 19 +9
D. Exum 10 2 2 1 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 2 5 -7
J. Jerebko 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -2
A. Burks 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -3
E. Udoh 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 0 0 -3
R. Neto 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -3
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. McCree - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stockton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 113 49 21 7 7 11 23 41/91 12/34 19/27 10 39 207 +85
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores