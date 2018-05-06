TOR
CLE

Raptors face serious questions down 3-0 to Cavaliers

  • STATS TSX
  • May 06, 2018

CLEVELAND -- The Toronto Raptors have seen this story before. They know it doesn't end well, nor can they be confident in writing a different ending.

The Raptors are in a 3-0 hole to the Cleveland Cavaliers in this Eastern Conference semifinal series. They were in the same situation at this time a year ago and the Cavs busted out the brooms.

The closet door is wide open again and LeBron James is rummaging around. The Cavs have never lost Game 4 of a series in which they won the first three games.

"We have one more game, our pride is on the line, basically our season is on the line," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said.

The Raptors could have more than just the end of the season riding on Game 4, which is Monday in Cleveland. Toronto changed its entire offense to shoot more 3-pointers and move the ball after last year's sweep by Cleveland, and were the only team during the regular season to finish in the top five on offense and defense.

But another playoff disappointment at the hands of James -- remember, the Cavs took the 2016 conference finals from Toronto in six games, in a series that wasn't nearly as close -- and it could be time to change personnel.

Does Casey go? Could the Raptors trade DeMar DeRozan, one of their two All-Stars who has struggled in this series?

It's all on the table.

While history suggests the Raptors' deficit in this series is basically insurmountable, the Cavs won two games by a combined three points. They blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter of Game 3 but won it on James' stunning bank shot while falling away from the hoop as time expired.

"It's actually more of a difficult shot if you miss, even though you're going to overtime because that momentum can carry them too, they feel good about themselves," James said. "It's better just kinda if you can to get it over with."

Same goes for the series. The Cavs were pushed to the brink in the first round by the Indiana Pacers, needing a seventh game to advance from a series in which they were outscored overall.

James has been brilliant in the postseason (34.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists per game) -- his 348 points through 10 playoff games are the most since Michael Jordan scored 354 through 10 postseason games in 1992. But James is averaging 41.7 minutes per game and played all 82 regular-season games.

He could use the rest. The earliest the Eastern Conference finals could start is Sunday.

"It's a tough game because it's either win or go home for the team down 3-0," said Cavs coach Tyronn Lue, who has never lost a second-round playoff game in three seasons as coach. "They're going to come out swinging like they did last night and when you have a team with a lot of pride that's well coached they're not just going to give in. They're going to do everything they can to try to win the game and get back to Toronto.

"We understand that and we just have to come out with the right mindset and match their intensity early and try to close it out if we can."

The Raptors made Game 3 close behind the efforts of Kyle Lowry, who scored 15 of his 27 during the comeback. DeRozan was just 3 of 12 for eight points in the game and was on the bench for the entire Toronto comeback.

Casey also made a lineup change in Game 3, inserting a third guard (Fred VanVleet) for Serge Ibaka. The matchup changes resulted in Cavs role players JR Smith and Tristan Thompson both being shut out from scoring, the Raptors believe.

Lue said Smith was sick on Saturday and shouldn't have played.

"We got what we wanted," Casey said. "It was a matchup situation we were trying to get with JR Smith and we did. Also, too, it was done with Tristan Thompson in mind, getting Serge in to go against him.

"I thought Serge came in and played his heart out. He gave us a good block there at the end and he made some good buckets. He just did what we needed to do to accomplish what we needed to accomplish."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
L. James
23 SF
36.9 Min. Per Game 36.9
27.5 Pts. Per Game 27.5
9.1 Ast. Per Game 9.1
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
45.6 Field Goal % 54.2
45.6 Three Point % 54.2
82.4 Free Throw % 73.2
  Shooting foul on Lucas Nogueira 1:53
  Defensive rebound by LeBron James 1:58
  DeMar DeRozan missed turnaround jump shot 2:00
+ 3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.R. Smith 2:15
  Defensive rebound by J.R. Smith 2:22
  Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:26
  Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan 2:30
  George Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:32
  Offensive foul on Serge Ibaka 2:44
  Offensive foul on Serge Ibaka 2:44
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry 2:48
Team Stats
Points 47 54
Field Goals 20-37 (54.1%) 23-39 (59.0%)
3-Pointers 4-9 (44.4%) 5-11 (45.5%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 17 19
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 12 13
Team 2 4
Assists 13 13
Steals 1 2
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 5 3
Fouls 11 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Lowry PG 7
5 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
8 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo 1 Raptors 0-3 2621--47
home team logo 4 Cavaliers 3-0 3024--54
Game 4
CLE leads 3-0
O/U 212.5, CLE -5.0
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Game 4
CLE leads 3-0
O/U 212.5, CLE -5.0
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 0-3 108.9 PPG 41 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 3-0 101.0 PPG 38.5 RPG 18.8 APG
Key Players
J. Valanciunas C 14.2 PPG 11.1 RPG 1.1 APG 54.8 FG%
K. Korver SG 10.0 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.1 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Valanciunas C 10 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
K. Korver SG 13 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
54.1 FG% 59.0
44.4 3PT FG% 45.5
50.0 FT% 75.0
Raptors
Starters
D. DeRozan
C. Miles
K. Lowry
O. Anunoby
L. Nogueira
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 19 9 5 0 0 0 1 1 3/8 0/0 3/4 1 4 13 -8
C. Miles 12 6 0 1 1 0 1 2 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 0 8 -1
K. Lowry 18 5 4 7 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 4 23 -9
O. Anunoby 13 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 5 -9
L. Nogueira 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -3
On Court
D. DeRozan
C. Miles
K. Lowry
O. Anunoby
L. Nogueira
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 19 9 5 0 0 0 1 1 3/8 0/0 3/4 1 4 13 -8
C. Miles 12 6 0 1 1 0 1 2 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 0 8 -1
K. Lowry 18 5 4 7 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 4 23 -9
O. Anunoby 13 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 5 -9
L. Nogueira 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -3
On Bench
J. Valanciunas
F. VanVleet
P. Siakam
D. Wright
N. Powell
L. Brown
J. Poeltl
M. Richardson
M. Miller
A. McKinnie
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Valanciunas 9 10 1 2 0 2 0 0 5/7 0/0 0/2 1 0 17 +1
F. VanVleet 12 5 2 1 0 0 0 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 2 9 -3
P. Siakam 8 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 6 0
D. Wright 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +2
N. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Poeltl - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 47 15 13 1 3 5 11 20/37 4/9 3/6 3 12 81 -30
Cavaliers
Starters
K. Korver
J. Smith
G. Hill
L. James
K. Love
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Korver 16 13 1 1 0 0 1 1 5/6 3/3 0/0 0 1 15 +12
J. Smith 15 12 1 2 0 0 0 1 5/5 2/2 0/0 0 1 17 +4
G. Hill 15 8 2 1 0 0 0 1 4/6 0/1 0/0 0 2 12 +6
L. James 20 8 6 6 1 0 1 0 3/6 0/1 2/2 0 6 26 +8
K. Love 16 7 2 0 1 2 1 1 3/7 0/1 1/2 0 2 11 +10
On Court
K. Korver
J. Smith
G. Hill
L. James
K. Love
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Korver 16 13 1 1 0 0 1 1 5/6 3/3 0/0 0 1 15 +12
J. Smith 15 12 1 2 0 0 0 1 5/5 2/2 0/0 0 1 17 +4
G. Hill 15 8 2 1 0 0 0 1 4/6 0/1 0/0 0 2 12 +6
L. James 20 8 6 6 1 0 1 0 3/6 0/1 2/2 0 6 26 +8
K. Love 16 7 2 0 1 2 1 1 3/7 0/1 1/2 0 2 11 +10
On Bench
T. Thompson
J. Clarkson
C. Osman
J. Green
L. Nance Jr.
R. Hood
A. Zizic
O. White
K. Perkins
J. Calderon
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Thompson 6 2 2 2 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 8 -2
J. Clarkson 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +1
C. Osman 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 4 -5
J. Green 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 1 +1
L. Nance Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Perkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 54 15 13 2 2 3 6 23/39 5/11 3/4 2 13 96 +35
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores