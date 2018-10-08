No Text
DAL
PHI
No Text
Key Players
D. Nowitzki
41 PF
J. Embiid
21 PF
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|22.9
|Pts. Per Game
|22.9
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|11.0
|Reb. Per Game
|11.0
|45.6
|Field Goal %
|48.3
|45.6
|Three Point %
|48.2
|89.8
|Free Throw %
|76.9
|Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr.
|7:01
|+ 3
|Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwight Powell
|7:14
|Personal foul on Markelle Fultz
|7:19
|Traveling violation turnover on Ben Simmons
|7:27
|+ 2
|Dennis Smith Jr. made jump shot
|7:34
|Personal foul on Markelle Fultz
|7:39
|Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr.
|7:41
|Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:45
|+ 3
|Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith
|8:08
|Offensive rebound by Dwight Powell
|8:10
|Dennis Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|17
|9
|Field Goals
|6-10 (60.0%)
|4-11 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-8 (62.5%)
|0-5 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|1-1 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|7
|4
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|4
|2
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|5
|4
|Steals
|0
|2
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fouls
|2
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|60.0
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|62.5
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|L. Doncic
|4
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|10
|+8
|W. Matthews
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|5
|+8
|D. Finney-Smith
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|6
|+8
|D. Smith Jr.
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|4
|+8
|D. Powell
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|6
|+8
|On Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Barea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nowitzki
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mejri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Spalding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brunson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Macon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Antetokounmpo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kleber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Yanyuhang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Broekhoff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Miller-McIntyre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|20
|17
|6
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6/10
|5/8
|0/0
|2
|4
|31
|+40
|On Court
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|R. Covington
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|6
|-8
|M. Fultz
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|6
|-8
|J. Redick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|B. Simmons
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|2
|-8
|A. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|On Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|W. Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bayless
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Saric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bolden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McConnell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Milton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Shamet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Korkmaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Pelle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|14
|9
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4/11
|0/5
|1/1
|2
|2
|14
|-30