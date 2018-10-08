DAL
PHI

Key Players
D. Nowitzki
41 PF
J. Embiid
21 PF
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
22.9 Pts. Per Game 22.9
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
11.0 Reb. Per Game 11.0
45.6 Field Goal % 48.3
45.6 Three Point % 48.2
89.8 Free Throw % 76.9
  Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr. 7:01
+ 3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwight Powell 7:14
  Personal foul on Markelle Fultz 7:19
  Traveling violation turnover on Ben Simmons 7:27
+ 2 Dennis Smith Jr. made jump shot 7:34
  Personal foul on Markelle Fultz 7:39
  Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr. 7:41
  Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:45
+ 3 Wesley Matthews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 8:08
  Offensive rebound by Dwight Powell 8:10
  Dennis Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:17
Team Stats
Points 17 9
Field Goals 6-10 (60.0%) 4-11 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 5-8 (62.5%) 0-5 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 7 4
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 4 2
Team 1 0
Assists 5 4
Steals 0 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fouls 2 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Doncic PG 77
9 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
J. Embiid PF 21
5 PTS, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 0-1 17---17
home team logo 76ers 2-0 9---9
Shenzen Univerisiade Center Shenzen,
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo 76ers 2-0 108.8 PPG 49.5 RPG 25.8 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic PG PPG RPG APG FG%
J. Embiid PF 22.9 PPG 11.0 RPG 3.2 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Doncic PG 9 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
J. Embiid PF 5 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
60.0 FG% 36.4
62.5 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 100.0
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
W. Matthews
D. Finney-Smith
D. Smith Jr.
D. Powell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Doncic 4 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 3/3 3/3 0/0 0 1 10 +8
W. Matthews 4 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 5 +8
D. Finney-Smith 4 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1 6 +8
D. Smith Jr. 4 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 4 +8
D. Powell 4 0 3 2 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 1 6 +8
On Bench
J. Barea
D. Jordan
H. Barnes
D. Nowitzki
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
J. Brunson
J. Jones
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
M. Kleber
D. Yanyuhang
R. Broekhoff
C. Miller-McIntyre
D. Harris
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brunson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kleber - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Yanyuhang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miller-McIntyre - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 20 17 6 5 0 0 2 2 6/10 5/8 0/0 2 4 31 +40
76ers
Starters
R. Covington
M. Fultz
J. Redick
B. Simmons
A. Johnson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Covington 4 2 0 1 2 0 0 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 0 6 -8
M. Fultz 4 2 2 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 6 -8
J. Redick 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -3
B. Simmons 4 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 2 -8
A. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -3
On Bench
W. Chandler
J. Bayless
A. Brown
D. Jackson
D. Saric
J. Bolden
T. McConnell
S. Milton
L. Shamet
F. Korkmaz
Z. Smith
N. Pelle
E. Okafor
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Saric - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McConnell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shamet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Pelle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 9 4 4 2 0 1 3 4/11 0/5 1/1 2 2 14 -30
NBA Scores