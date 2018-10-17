BKN
DET

No Text

Casey wins debut with Pistons, 103-100 over Nets

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 17, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Andre Drummond had 24 points and 20 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons won their opener under new coach Dwane Casey, 103-100 over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Blake Griffin added 26 points for the Pistons, who were without two potential starters but still managed to hold off Brooklyn. Caris LeVert equaled a career high with 27 points for the Nets, and he drove to the basket in the final seconds with Brooklyn down one. LeVert lost the ball, and it went out of bounds to Detroit.

Reggie Jackson made two free throws for the Pistons with 6.2 seconds remaining, and Joe Harris missed from near the top of the key at the other end.

The Nets scored the game's first eight points, and Brooklyn's Jarrett Allen made an impressive defensive play early when he blocked Griffin's dunk attempt. The Nets led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter, but it was tied at 51 at halftime.

Detroit opened a 13-point lead in the third quarter, but Brooklyn rallied. The Pistons led 101-96 when Spencer Dinwiddie went to the line for the Nets. Dinwiddie made a free throw but missed the second. Brooklyn came up with the rebound, and Harris made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one.

Dinwiddie had 23 points.

The Pistons were without Stanley Johnson (toe) and Reggie Bullock (illness). Brooklyn was not at full strength, either. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was out because of a left adductor injury.

TRIBUTE

The Pistons honored Aretha Franklin before the game by playing a recording of her singing the national anthem. Former Pistons star Isiah Thomas spoke briefly, asking for a moment of silence for Franklin, who died in August. After the moment of silence, and with no additional announcement, a recording of Franklin singing the anthem at the 2004 NBA Finals began playing while pictures scrolled on the scoreboard screen.

A microphone was left unattended at midcourt while the anthem played.

TIP-INS

Nets: Brooklyn was also without DeMarre Carroll (right ankle), Allen Crabbe (left ankle), Shabazz Napier (right hamstring) and Alan Williams (left ankle).

Pistons: Jackson scored 19 points.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host New York on Friday night.

Pistons: At Chicago on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

---

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Blake Griffin 0:03
  Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
+ 1 Reggie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
+ 1 Reggie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Personal foul on Jared Dudley 0:06
  Personal foul on Spencer Dinwiddie 0:06
  Out of bounds turnover on Caris LeVert 0:08
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:15
  Team rebound 0:15
  Andre Drummond missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:15
  Team rebound 0:16
Team Stats
Points 100 103
Field Goals 40-82 (48.8%) 39-92 (42.4%)
3-Pointers 5-27 (18.5%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 51 54
Offensive 5 14
Defensive 34 32
Team 12 8
Assists 28 21
Steals 9 5
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 17 14
Fouls 24 20
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
C. LeVert SG 22
27 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
26 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 0-0 29222524100
home team logo Pistons 0-0 24273220103
O/U 212, DET -6
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
O/U 212, DET -6
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 0-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Pistons 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
C. LeVert SG 12.1 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.2 APG 43.5 FG%
B. Griffin PF 19.8 PPG 6.6 RPG 6.2 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
C. LeVert SG 27 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
B. Griffin PF 26 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
48.8 FG% 42.4
18.5 3PT FG% 25.0
68.2 FT% 86.4
Nets
Starters
C. LeVert
J. Allen
J. Harris
D. Russell
J. Dudley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. LeVert 33 27 4 4 1 1 3 2 10/18 0/2 7/8 1 3 38 -10
J. Allen 30 17 10 0 0 4 2 4 6/10 2/3 3/4 2 8 29 -9
J. Harris 37 13 6 5 1 0 2 2 6/14 1/7 0/0 0 6 28 -2
D. Russell 24 8 2 5 1 0 2 1 3/9 1/4 1/2 0 2 19 -9
J. Dudley 35 1 3 3 3 0 0 5 0/5 0/4 1/2 2 1 13 -8
Starters
C. LeVert
J. Allen
J. Harris
D. Russell
J. Dudley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. LeVert 33 27 4 4 1 1 3 2 10/18 0/2 7/8 1 3 38 -10
J. Allen 30 17 10 0 0 4 2 4 6/10 2/3 3/4 2 8 29 -9
J. Harris 37 13 6 5 1 0 2 2 6/14 1/7 0/0 0 6 28 -2
D. Russell 24 8 2 5 1 0 2 1 3/9 1/4 1/2 0 2 19 -9
J. Dudley 35 1 3 3 3 0 0 5 0/5 0/4 1/2 2 1 13 -8
Bench
S. Dinwiddie
E. Davis
R. Kurucs
T. Graham
K. Faried
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
R. Hollis-Jefferson
S. Napier
T. Pinson
A. Williams
D. Musa
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 32 23 4 6 1 0 4 1 10/18 0/3 3/5 0 4 36 +6
E. Davis 17 8 7 3 1 0 2 2 4/4 0/0 0/1 0 7 20 +8
R. Kurucs 10 3 1 1 0 0 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1 5 +3
T. Graham 17 0 2 1 1 0 1 4 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2 4 +6
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hollis-Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Napier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 100 39 28 9 5 17 24 40/82 5/27 15/22 5 34 192 -15
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
L. Kennard
B. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 34 26 8 6 0 0 1 0 8/17 1/1 9/11 2 6 45 +8
A. Drummond 32 24 20 2 0 1 4 5 10/21 1/3 3/4 9 11 45 -9
R. Jackson 35 19 2 4 1 0 2 1 7/20 2/9 3/3 1 1 28 +3
L. Kennard 19 7 4 0 0 1 1 1 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 4 11 -1
B. Brown 18 0 2 1 0 1 1 4 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2 4 +6
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
L. Kennard
B. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 34 26 8 6 0 0 1 0 8/17 1/1 9/11 2 6 45 +8
A. Drummond 32 24 20 2 0 1 4 5 10/21 1/3 3/4 9 11 45 -9
R. Jackson 35 19 2 4 1 0 2 1 7/20 2/9 3/3 1 1 28 +3
L. Kennard 19 7 4 0 0 1 1 1 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 4 11 -1
B. Brown 18 0 2 1 0 1 1 4 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2 4 +6
Bench
I. Smith
L. Galloway
Z. Pachulia
G. Robinson III
Z. Lofton
J. Leuer
R. Bullock
S. Johnson
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
J. Calderon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Smith 28 11 0 3 0 0 1 4 5/11 1/3 0/0 0 0 16 +4
L. Galloway 33 6 3 1 0 0 0 0 2/5 0/3 2/2 0 3 11 -5
Z. Pachulia 14 6 7 4 2 1 2 5 2/6 0/0 2/2 2 5 22 +9
G. Robinson III 20 4 0 0 1 1 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 5 0
Z. Lofton 3 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 103 46 21 5 5 14 20 39/92 6/24 19/22 14 32 187 +15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores