Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
R. Gobert
27 C
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
0.0 Ast. Per Game 0.0
15.0 Reb. Per Game 15.0
54.5 Field Goal % 73.3
55.2 Three Point % 77.8
83.3 Free Throw % 81.3
  Team rebound 0:00
  Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Jonas Jerebko made dunk 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Jonas Jerebko 0:02
  Kevin Durant missed fade-away jump shot 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Jonas Jerebko 0:06
  Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio 0:25
  Stephen Curry missed layup 0:29
  Offensive rebound by Draymond Green 0:35
  Draymond Green missed layup 0:37
Team Stats
Points 124 123
Field Goals 49-87 (56.3%) 40-89 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 10-19 (52.6%) 19-46 (41.3%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 24-29 (82.8%)
Total Rebounds 46 48
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 35 28
Team 3 10
Assists 27 24
Steals 10 11
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
38 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
J. Ingles SF 2
27 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 1-0 32372827124
home team logo Jazz 1-0 34472220123
O/U 218, UTA +2
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 1-0 110.4 PPG 45 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Jazz 1-0 102.4 PPG 45 RPG 20.3 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 27.0 PPG 8.0 RPG 6.0 APG 42.9 FG%
J. Ingles SF 22.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 6.0 APG 75.0 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 38 PTS 9 REB 7 AST
J. Ingles SF 27 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
56.3 FG% 44.9
52.6 3PT FG% 41.3
88.9 FT% 82.8
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
S. Curry
D. Green
K. Thompson
D. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 39 38 9 7 1 1 2 3 14/25 1/1 9/9 0 9 61 -1
S. Curry 37 31 4 8 2 0 4 2 13/24 5/9 0/1 1 3 49 -3
D. Green 33 14 9 6 1 2 5 5 6/12 1/3 1/2 2 7 33 +3
K. Thompson 35 12 4 1 0 1 2 2 4/9 0/2 4/4 1 3 17 -8
D. Jones 18 4 4 1 2 2 0 4 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 3 14 +5
Bench
J. Jerebko
S. Livingston
K. Looney
A. McKinnie
Q. Cook
D. Cousins
D. Lee
J. Bell
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
A. Iguodala
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jerebko 23 10 6 1 1 0 1 2 4/5 2/3 0/0 2 4 18 +2
S. Livingston 18 8 3 2 1 0 1 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 1 2 15 +15
K. Looney 18 4 2 1 1 0 0 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2 9 -4
A. McKinnie 12 3 2 0 1 0 1 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 2 5 -4
Q. Cook 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 124 43 27 10 6 16 23 49/87 10/19 16/18 8 35 221 +5
Jazz
Starters
J. Ingles
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
D. Favors
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Ingles 35 27 4 4 2 1 1 3 10/15 7/11 0/0 0 4 41 +6
D. Mitchell 34 19 2 3 2 0 0 2 7/23 4/12 1/2 1 1 29 +5
R. Gobert 34 16 11 2 3 1 4 2 4/6 0/0 8/11 2 9 31 +5
R. Rubio 32 13 3 10 0 0 3 3 5/12 3/7 0/0 0 3 33 +1
D. Favors 20 5 5 0 2 0 4 3 2/5 0/1 1/2 4 1 8 -8
Bench
J. Crowder
D. Exum
G. Niang
A. Burks
E. Udoh
R. O'Neale
T. Sefolosha
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
G. Allen
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 28 17 7 4 2 0 0 1 4/9 2/6 7/7 1 6 34 +10
D. Exum 18 13 2 0 0 0 1 1 4/5 1/1 4/4 0 2 14 -4
G. Niang 8 8 3 1 0 1 0 0 3/7 2/5 0/0 1 2 14 -5
A. Burks 11 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/7 0/3 3/3 0 0 5 -2
E. Udoh 3 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 -4
R. O'Neale 10 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -2 -9
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 123 38 24 11 4 16 19 40/89 19/46 24/29 10 28 208 -5
NBA Scores