site: media | arena: nba | pageType: scoring |
section: | slug: | sport: basketball | route: gametracker |
6-keys: media/spln/nba/reg/free/gamecenter
|37.0
|Min. Per Game
|37.0
|19.0
|Pts. Per Game
|19.0
|0.0
|Ast. Per Game
|0.0
|15.0
|Reb. Per Game
|15.0
|54.5
|Field Goal %
|73.3
|55.2
|Three Point %
|77.8
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|81.3
Video Carousel
|
Warriors
1-0
|
110.4
PPG
|
45
RPG
|
26.0
APG
|
Jazz
1-0
|
102.4
PPG
|
45
RPG
|
20.3
APG
|
|
K. Durant
SF
|
27.0
PPG
|
8.0
RPG
|
6.0
APG
|
42.9
FG%
|
|
J. Ingles
SF
|
22.0
PPG
|
1.0
RPG
|
6.0
APG
|
75.0
FG%
|
|56.3
|FG%
|44.9
|
|
|52.6
|3PT FG%
|41.3
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|82.8
|
|
K. Durant
|39
|38
|9
|7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|14/25
|1/1
|9/9
|0
|9
|61
|-1
|
S. Curry
|37
|31
|4
|8
|2
|0
|4
|2
|13/24
|5/9
|0/1
|1
|3
|49
|-3
|
D. Green
|33
|14
|9
|6
|1
|2
|5
|5
|6/12
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|7
|33
|+3
|
K. Thompson
|35
|12
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/9
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|3
|17
|-8
|
D. Jones
|18
|4
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|14
|+5
|
K. Durant
|39
|38
|9
|7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|14/25
|1/1
|9/9
|0
|9
|61
|-1
|
S. Curry
|37
|31
|4
|8
|2
|0
|4
|2
|13/24
|5/9
|0/1
|1
|3
|49
|-3
|
D. Green
|33
|14
|9
|6
|1
|2
|5
|5
|6/12
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|7
|33
|+3
|
K. Thompson
|35
|12
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/9
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|3
|17
|-8
|
D. Jones
|18
|4
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|14
|+5
|
J. Jerebko
|23
|10
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/5
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|4
|18
|+2
|
S. Livingston
|18
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|15
|+15
|
K. Looney
|18
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|9
|-4
|
A. McKinnie
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|5
|-4
|
Q. Cook
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Cousins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
D. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
J. Bell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
J. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
M. Derrickson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
A. Iguodala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|124
|43
|27
|10
|6
|16
|23
|49/87
|10/19
|16/18
|8
|35
|221
|+5
|
J. Ingles
|35
|27
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|10/15
|7/11
|0/0
|0
|4
|41
|+6
|
D. Mitchell
|34
|19
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7/23
|4/12
|1/2
|1
|1
|29
|+5
|
R. Gobert
|34
|16
|11
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|8/11
|2
|9
|31
|+5
|
R. Rubio
|32
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5/12
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|33
|+1
|
D. Favors
|20
|5
|5
|0
|2
|0
|4
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|1
|8
|-8
|
J. Ingles
|35
|27
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|10/15
|7/11
|0/0
|0
|4
|41
|+6
|
D. Mitchell
|34
|19
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7/23
|4/12
|1/2
|1
|1
|29
|+5
|
R. Gobert
|34
|16
|11
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|8/11
|2
|9
|31
|+5
|
R. Rubio
|32
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5/12
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|33
|+1
|
D. Favors
|20
|5
|5
|0
|2
|0
|4
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|1
|8
|-8
|
J. Crowder
|28
|17
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4/9
|2/6
|7/7
|1
|6
|34
|+10
|
D. Exum
|18
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|4/4
|0
|2
|14
|-4
|
G. Niang
|8
|8
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|2
|14
|-5
|
A. Burks
|11
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/7
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|0
|5
|-2
|
E. Udoh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|-4
|
R. O'Neale
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|-2
|-9
|
T. Sefolosha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
N. Mitrou-Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
T. Cavanaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
R. Neto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
G. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
T. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|233
|123
|38
|24
|11
|4
|16
|19
|40/89
|19/46
|24/29
|10
|28
|208
|-5