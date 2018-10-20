OKC
LAC

Clippers beat Thunder 108-92 for 1st win of season

  • Oct 20, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris scored 26 points each and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-92 on Friday night for their first win of the season.

The Thunder played without Russell Westbrook for the second straight game because of a right knee issue.

Lou Williams, last season's Sixth Man of the Year, added 17 points off the bench. He hit a clutch 3-pointer to snap a 90-all tie and give the Clippers the lead for good midway through the fourth.

The Clippers outscored the Thunder 37-15 in the fourth.

Boban Marjanovic, a Clippers fan favorite in part for his 7-foot-3 stature, drew chants of ''MVP'' while scoring 10 of his 13 points in the fourth.

Paul George led the Thunder with 20 points before fouling out with 1:13 remaining in the game. Paul was just 2 of 11 from the field in the first half.

The Clippers led by 17 points in the first quarter. They were up by two at halftime before the Thunder took a nine-point lead in the third.

Los Angeles opened the game on a 16-0 run while the Thunder missed their first six shots. But Oklahoma City never took the lead despite twice pulling into a tie.

The Thunder took their first lead of the game, 49-48, on a 3-pointer by Patrick Patterson to start the third. George took over offensively for a stretch, highlighted by a 3-pointer in which he got fouled and made the free throw, that helped Oklahoma City lead by nine.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Westbrook had only controlled contact at practice while he and the medical staff assess how his knee feels. ... George scored 27 points in an eight-point loss to defending champion Golden State in the opener.

Clippers: Rookie G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had two points in following up his 11-point NBA debut against Denver. ... Without any stars, the team has replaced individual player photos with nighttime shots of the city along with one of hands raised in a team huddle to cover up the Lakers championship banners in Staples Center.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Sacramento in their home opener on Sunday. The Thunder won three of the four meetings last season.

Clippers: Host Houston on Sunday in the return of Chris Paul, the Clippers' career assists leader.

Key Players
D. Schroder
17 PG
T. Harris
34 SF
41.0 Min. Per Game 41.0
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
26.5 Field Goal % 45.7
31.8 Three Point % 40.0
90.0 Free Throw % 64.3
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:05
  Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:27
  Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:30
+ 1 Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:46
+ 1 Boban Marjanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:46
  Personal foul on Steven Adams 0:46
  Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic 0:46
  Alex Abrines missed jump shot 0:50
+ 1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:55
  Tobias Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:55
  Team rebound 0:55
Points 92 108
Field Goals 34-95 (35.8%) 35-80 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 7-33 (21.2%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Free Throws 17-23 (73.9%) 27-36 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 62 59
Offensive 15 9
Defensive 37 38
Team 10 12
Assists 18 21
Steals 5 3
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 29 24
Technicals 1 0
S. Adams C 12
17 PTS, 18 REB
T. Harris SF 34
26 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Thunder 0-1 2026311592
home team logo Clippers 0-1 27212337108
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
away team logo Thunder 0-1 101.2 PPG 44 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo Clippers 0-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
P. George SF 27.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 5.0 APG 39.1 FG%
T. Harris SF 19.0 PPG 10.0 RPG 1.0 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
P. George SF 20 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
T. Harris SF 26 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
35.8 FG% 43.8
21.2 3PT FG% 42.3
73.9 FT% 75.0
Thunder
Starters
P. George
S. Adams
D. Schroder
P. Patterson
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 38 20 8 4 2 0 3 6 7/27 3/11 3/3 1 7 35 -13
S. Adams 33 17 18 0 1 0 0 3 8/11 0/0 1/2 6 12 36 -16
D. Schroder 30 8 2 8 0 0 3 4 2/15 0/3 4/4 0 2 23 -18
P. Patterson 19 5 2 0 0 1 0 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 1 8 -9
T. Ferguson 17 4 0 0 0 0 0 3 1/6 1/6 1/2 0 0 4 -11
Bench
R. Felton
A. Abrines
N. Noel
J. Grant
H. Diallo
R. Westbrook
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Felton 17 12 4 3 0 1 1 2 5/12 0/3 2/2 1 3 22 +2
A. Abrines 32 10 2 1 1 0 2 0 4/10 2/7 0/0 1 1 13 -9
N. Noel 14 9 5 0 1 0 0 2 4/5 0/0 1/2 3 2 15 0
J. Grant 27 4 8 2 0 2 3 5 1/4 0/1 2/4 0 8 15 -5
H. Diallo 8 3 3 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 3/4 2 1 6 +1
R. Westbrook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 92 52 18 5 4 12 29 34/95 7/33 17/23 15 37 177 -78
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Harris
P. Beverley
M. Gortat
A. Bradley
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Gallinari 26 26 5 1 0 0 0 1 10/16 4/5 2/3 1 4 33 +2
T. Harris 37 26 10 4 1 1 3 2 10/22 2/7 4/8 2 8 43 +20
P. Beverley 24 7 4 5 0 0 1 2 1/5 1/3 4/4 1 3 20 +4
M. Gortat 20 4 12 1 0 0 0 3 2/5 0/0 0/1 3 9 18 +7
A. Bradley 28 3 2 2 1 0 1 3 1/8 1/5 0/0 1 1 9 0
Bench
L. Williams
B. Marjanovic
L. Mbah a Moute
M. Harrell
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
M. Scott
T. Wallace
J. Motley
A. Delgado
S. Thornwell
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 26 17 1 1 1 0 2 1 4/12 2/4 7/7 0 1 19 +13
B. Marjanovic 16 13 5 0 0 0 0 2 4/6 0/0 5/7 1 4 18 +15
L. Mbah a Moute 19 7 1 0 0 0 1 2 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 1 7 +15
M. Harrell 13 3 4 1 0 2 4 5 0/1 0/0 3/4 0 4 7 -12
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 23 2 3 4 0 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 3 11 +12
M. Scott 4 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 +4
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thornwell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 108 47 21 3 3 14 24 35/80 11/26 27/36 9 38 189 +80
NBA Scores