HOU
LAC

Rockets stay in LA to face Clippers

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 21, 2018

LOS ANGELES -- The Houston Rockets' second game in Los Angeles in two nights will be hard pressed to meet the intensity of the first one.

The Rockets will take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, a day after claiming an electric 124-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in LeBron James' home debut.

An on-court fight with just over four minutes remaining Saturday led to the ejection of the Rockets' Chris Paul and the Lakers' Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram.

It is unknown if Paul, a former Clippers player, will face league discipline by the time Sunday's game tips off at 9 p.m. ET.

The Clippers were able to sit back and enjoy the fireworks Saturday night after posting their first victory of the season Friday when they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-92.

For the Rockets, there was no surprise what fueled their victory. James Harden scored 36 points against the Lakers, and Paul had 28 points and 10 assists. It was a much-improved performance from their season opener Wednesday when they gave up 131 points in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

"I would hope that whether we're picking up five-on-five on the playground we'd have a sense of urgency," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said heading into Saturday's game. "I don't think that will change anything."

Unlike the Rockets, the Clippers still are in search of their identity. Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris each scored 26 points in the Clippers' victory over the Thunder, and Harris added 10 rebounds. Lou Williams scored 17 points off the bench for Los Angeles, who defeated an Oklahoma City team without Russell Westbrook (knee).

The Clippers were also much improved in their second game after also losing their season opener. The Clippers fell 107-98 to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

The Clippers' Luc Mbah a Moute not only played with Paul on the Clippers, both played with the Rockets last season, so there should be some familiarity on both sides.

"We do need to get close this season because there are a lot of new guys and lot of guys coming together for the first time," Mbah a Moute said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "So we need that camaraderie. It's been that way since training camp. It's good. When you have good chemistry, you need to lean on that."

The Clippers have put an emphasis on defense this season, which is why Mbah a Moute was brought back. The defensive-minded backcourt consists of Patrick Beverley and Avery Bradley, who will have their hands full, even if Paul is suspended for Sunday's game.

Harden scored just 18 points in the Rockets' season-opening loss, but his 36 on Saturday was more like the player that averaged 30.4 points last season.

While the Clippers are getting offense from Gallinari, Harris and Williams, they are also getting quality minutes from big men Marcin Gortat and 7-foot-3 Boban Marjanovic, who has averaged 15.5 points in two games and has been earning the trust of coach Doc Rivers.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
T. Harris
34 SF
39.0 Min. Per Game 39.0
22.5 Pts. Per Game 22.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
46.0 Field Goal % 48.9
41.9 Three Point % 43.2
77.3 Free Throw % 70.6
+ 3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 7:54
+ 1 Marcin Gortat made 2nd of 2 free throws 8:06
+ 1 Marcin Gortat made 1st of 2 free throws 8:06
  Shooting foul on Clint Capela 8:06
  Danilo Gallinari missed hook shot, blocked by Clint Capela 8:07
  Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley 8:18
+ 2 Avery Bradley made layup 8:33
+ 2 Avery Bradley made jump shot 8:48
+ 2 James Harden made driving layup, assist by Clint Capela 9:11
  Team rebound 9:25
  Danilo Gallinari missed turnaround jump shot 9:26
Team Stats
Points 61 62
Field Goals 24-56 (42.9%) 22-48 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 1-11 (9.1%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 17-17 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 31
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 20 25
Team 4 3
Assists 16 12
Steals 3 6
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 15 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
19 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
T. Harris SF 34
17 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 1-1 24298-61
home team logo Clippers 1-1 29258-62
O/U 221, LAC -2.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 221, LAC -2.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 1-1 104.9 PPG 43 RPG 18.8 APG
home team logo Clippers 1-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 27.0 PPG 8.0 RPG 7.5 APG 47.1 FG%
T. Harris SF 22.5 PPG 10.0 RPG 2.5 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 19 PTS 3 REB 9 AST
T. Harris SF 17 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
42.9 FG% 45.8
29.2 3PT FG% 9.1
66.7 FT% 100.0
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Capela
E. Gordon
J. Ennis III
C. Anthony
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 24 19 3 9 1 0 2 1 7/16 2/9 3/3 0 3 39 +1
C. Capela 19 17 4 3 0 3 1 2 8/11 0/0 1/2 0 4 29 +5
E. Gordon 19 8 4 2 0 0 0 0 3/10 2/4 0/0 1 3 16 +6
J. Ennis III 15 6 3 1 0 0 0 2 2/4 2/3 0/0 2 1 11 +9
C. Anthony 13 4 5 0 0 0 1 1 1/5 0/2 2/2 0 5 8 -12
On Court
J. Harden
C. Capela
E. Gordon
J. Ennis III
C. Anthony
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harden 24 19 3 9 1 0 2 1 7/16 2/9 3/3 0 3 39 +1
C. Capela 19 17 4 3 0 3 1 2 8/11 0/0 1/2 0 4 29 +5
E. Gordon 19 8 4 2 0 0 0 0 3/10 2/4 0/0 1 3 16 +6
J. Ennis III 15 6 3 1 0 0 0 2 2/4 2/3 0/0 2 1 11 +9
C. Anthony 13 4 5 0 0 0 1 1 1/5 0/2 2/2 0 5 8 -12
On Bench
I. Hartenstein
M. Carter-Williams
G. Clark
G. Green
B. Knight
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
Z. Qi
Nene
C. Paul
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Hartenstein 3 4 0 0 1 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 5 0
M. Carter-Williams 6 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 -6
G. Clark 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -6
G. Green 10 0 4 1 0 0 1 1 0/4 0/4 0/0 2 2 5 -7
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Paul - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 61 26 16 3 4 7 15 24/56 7/24 6/9 6 20 113 -10
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
D. Gallinari
M. Gortat
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 21 17 2 1 0 0 0 0 7/12 0/2 3/3 0 2 21 +6
D. Gallinari 21 9 5 2 0 0 2 2 3/11 1/5 2/2 0 5 16 0
M. Gortat 15 8 4 1 0 1 1 0 2/3 0/0 4/4 2 2 14 +3
P. Beverley 18 4 4 2 4 0 2 2 1/3 0/2 2/2 0 4 14 -6
A. Bradley 17 4 1 1 1 0 0 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 1 8 -11
On Court
T. Harris
D. Gallinari
M. Gortat
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 21 17 2 1 0 0 0 0 7/12 0/2 3/3 0 2 21 +6
D. Gallinari 21 9 5 2 0 0 2 2 3/11 1/5 2/2 0 5 16 0
M. Gortat 15 8 4 1 0 1 1 0 2/3 0/0 4/4 2 2 14 +3
P. Beverley 18 4 4 2 4 0 2 2 1/3 0/2 2/2 0 4 14 -6
A. Bradley 17 4 1 1 1 0 0 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 1 8 -11
On Bench
M. Harrell
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
B. Marjanovic
L. Williams
L. Mbah a Moute
M. Scott
T. Wallace
J. Motley
A. Delgado
S. Thornwell
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 7 6 4 1 0 0 1 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 3 11 +1
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 10 6 2 2 1 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 4/4 0 2 13 +12
B. Marjanovic 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 -6
L. Williams 10 4 3 2 0 0 1 0 1/5 0/1 2/2 0 3 10 +3
L. Mbah a Moute 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +1
M. Scott 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 +2
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Thornwell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 135 62 28 12 6 1 7 10 22/48 1/11 17/17 3 25 114 +5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores