Leonard scores 22 points as Raptors rout Hornets 127-106

  • Oct 22, 2018

TORONTO (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and a season-high 14 assists, and Toronto never trailed in a 127-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, the Raptors' fourth straight win to open the season.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 17 points, Danny Green had 16, and Serge Ibaka added 15 as the Raptors won for the ninth time in 11 meetings with the Hornets.

Toronto is the first NBA team to reach four wins. Denver (3-0) can match the Raptors when it hosts Sacramento on Tuesday.

Leonard returned after sitting out Saturday night's road win over Washington, the second game of a back-to-back. The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year was limited to nine games last season because of a quadriceps injury.

Kemba Walker scored 26 points and Jeremy Lamb had 16 as the Hornets dropped their first road game of the season. Charlotte won at Orlando on Friday and beat Miami on Saturday.

Nicolas Batum scored 13 points, Willy Hernangomez had 11 and Malik Monk added 10 for the Hornets.

Before the game, Walker was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging NBA-bests of 35.3 points and 6.3 3-pointers. Walker's 19 3-pointers through the first three games set an NBA record.

Charlotte went 0 for 5 from 3-point range in the opening quarter, the first time in any quarter this season they've failed to make at least one basket from long range.

The Hornets entered having made an NBA-best 49 3-pointers through their first three games, but struggled from long range against the Raptors. Charlotte finished 9 for 28 from beyond the arc.

The Raptors, meanwhile, made a season-best 15 3-pointers. Toronto's 39 attempts was the team's most in a game, so far.

Toronto also recorded a season-high in assists, with 36 on 50 made baskets. The Raptors had 24 assists in Friday's win over Boston.

TIP INS

Hornets: Walker won Player of the Week for the sixth time, breaking the franchise record he had shared with Gerald Wallace. ... Walker had five rebounds and five assists. ... Assistant coach Jay Triano is a former Raptors head coach and the head coach of the Canadian men's basketball team.

Raptors: G Delon Wright (left thigh) missed his fourth straight game, but is expected to return Wednesday. ... Toronto outscored Charlotte 31-5 in fast break points. ... Valanciunas led Toronto with 10 rebounds. ... Leonard failed to get a double-double for the first time in three games.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Chicago on Wednesday night.

Raptors: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
K. Leonard
2 SF
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
27.5 Pts. Per Game 27.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
11.0 Reb. Per Game 11.0
49.0 Field Goal % 45.9
47.0 Three Point % 42.6
78.9 Free Throw % 93.3
  Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges 0:29
  Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:32
+ 2 Malik Monk made floating jump shot, assist by Miles Bridges 0:43
+ 2 Lorenzo Brown made jump shot 0:55
  Bismack Biyombo missed jump shot 1:08
+ 2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Lorenzo Brown 1:25
  Defensive rebound by Greg Monroe 1:29
  Frank Kaminsky missed jump shot 1:30
+ 2 Greg Monroe made driving layup 1:50
+ 2 Jeremy Lamb made jump shot, assist by Bismack Biyombo 1:59
+ 3 Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lorenzo Brown 2:12
Team Stats
Points 106 127
Field Goals 41-97 (42.3%) 50-87 (57.5%)
3-Pointers 9-28 (32.1%) 15-39 (38.5%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 12-14 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 45 53
Offensive 14 5
Defensive 27 41
Team 4 7
Assists 21 36
Steals 5 10
Blocks 5 8
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 14 21
Technicals 0 0
K. Walker PG 15
26 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
K. Lowry PG 7
16 PTS, 2 REB, 14 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 2-1 22253227106
home team logo Raptors 3-0 31313530127
O/U 224.5, TOR -8.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 2-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Raptors 3-0 107.3 PPG 40.1 RPG 21.8 APG
Key Players
K. Walker PG 35.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 5.3 APG 48.7 FG%
K. Leonard SF 27.5 PPG 11.5 RPG 2.5 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Walker PG 26 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
K. Leonard SF 22 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
42.3 FG% 57.5
32.1 3PT FG% 38.5
83.3 FT% 85.7
