Timberwolves look to crank up defense vs. Pacers

  • Oct 21, 2018

When asked about what needs to be fixed about his team's defense, Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau gave a succinct two-word answer.

"A lot," Thibodeau told reporters after Saturday's 140-136 loss in Dallas when Jimmy Butler sat out to rest.

Butler is expected to play Monday and the Timberwolves hope to start getting some improved defense when they host the Indiana Pacers.

Through three games, Minnesota is allowing 125 points per game, owns one of the league's worst defensive ratings of 121.7 and is allowing opponents to shoot 47.2 percent. On Saturday, as Butler rested on the second night of a back-to-back and did not make the trip, the Wolves allowed 43 points in the fourth quarter when the Mavericks shot 68 percent and 50 percent for the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 31 points but only grabbed five rebounds on a night when the Mavericks won the rebounding battle 42-33. It marked the third straight game Minnesota was outrebounded.

"We have to as bigs get to rebounds," Towns said. "Get good box-outs and have to, as a team, gang rebound and get the ball. We got a lead by getting those rebounds, getting in transition and utilizing our athleticism and our speed and our talent. We have to be able to utilize that better."

Butler was replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Josh Okogie, who scored six points in 28 minutes. Okogie will be on the bench Monday as will Derrick Rose, who scored 28 points but also allowed Dennis Smith Jr's game-winning three-point play with 6.1 seconds left.

"It seemed like everybody I was sticking tonight hit a shot, a tough shot on me," Rose said. "I got to do a better job with contesting shots."

Minnesota will hope to do better in all facets against a team which is starting a three-game trip that will send them to San Antonio and Cleveland. So far, the Pacers have won two of three, sandwiching home wins against Memphis and Brooklyn around a double-digit loss at Milwaukee on Friday.

"We got to be ready to play on the road," Indiana guard Victor Oladipo said. "A different type of environment. It's more hostile and guys are ready to play. They're ready to defend their home court."

Indiana learned those things the hard way Friday in Milwaukee when it shot 43.7 percent, committed 17 turnovers and trailed by as many as 28.

The Pacers rebounded nicely on Saturday with a 132-112 victory over Brooklyn. Oladipo scored 25 points for the second straight game but this time things were drastically better for the Pacers.

Indiana shot 55 percent, placed eight in double figures and led by as many as 29 while scoring 30 points off 20 turnovers. The Pacers also registered 58 points in the paint and were 16 of 24 from 3-point range.

"We could be very effective if we continue to get contributions from everybody like that," Oladipo said. "For the most part, we just have to keep getting better. If we do that and continue to keep growing, continue to keep playing with confidence through good days and bad days, then the sky is the limit for us."

Indiana played without forward Domantas Sabonis because of a bruised right knee and is questionable for Monday. If Sabonis does not play, Kyle O'Quinn would likely see some of those minutes after getting 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Pacers have won their last four trips to Minnesota but struggled in the last meeting in Indianapolis. In Minnesota's 107-90 victory Dec. 31, the Wolves scored the first 12 points and held Indiana scoreless for the first 6:45 as Butler scored 26 points.

Key Players
V. Oladipo
4 SG
J. Butler
23 SG
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
28.0 Pts. Per Game 28.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
44.0 Field Goal % 55.6
45.8 Three Point % 51.4
56.3 Free Throw % 96.0
Team Stats
Points 79 92
Field Goals 31-83 (37.3%) 33-77 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 6-30 (20.0%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 20-22 (90.9%)
Total Rebounds 47 54
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 30 36
Team 6 11
Assists 16 23
Steals 6 8
Blocks 5 11
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 23 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
V. Oladipo SG 4
17 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
J. Teague PG 0
6 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 2-1 282124679
home team logo Timberwolves 1-2 2525222092
O/U 228, MIN -2
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
O/U 228, MIN -2
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 2-1 100.6 PPG 40 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 1-2 101.6 PPG 45.2 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
V. Oladipo SG 22.0 PPG 5.7 RPG 3.0 APG 48.1 FG%
J. Butler SG 28.0 PPG 7.0 RPG 3.0 APG 54.3 FG%
Top Scorers
V. Oladipo SG 17 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
J. Butler SG 20 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
37.3 FG% 42.9
26.1 3PT FG% 20.0
78.6 FT% 90.9
Pacers
Starters
V. Oladipo
M. Turner
T. Young
C. Joseph
D. McDermott
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Oladipo 28 17 7 1 0 0 2 1 7/21 1/5 2/2 1 6 24 -7
M. Turner 20 14 2 1 1 1 1 5 5/11 1/3 3/3 1 1 19 -3
T. Young 28 7 5 0 1 1 0 3 3/10 0/2 1/2 3 2 14 -8
C. Joseph 21 7 2 5 2 0 2 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 2 19 -4
D. McDermott 16 0 3 0 0 0 0 4 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 3 -11
On Court
V. Oladipo
M. Turner
T. Young
C. Joseph
D. McDermott
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Oladipo 28 17 7 1 0 0 2 1 7/21 1/5 2/2 1 6 24 -7
M. Turner 20 14 2 1 1 1 1 5 5/11 1/3 3/3 1 1 19 -3
T. Young 28 7 5 0 1 1 0 3 3/10 0/2 1/2 3 2 14 -8
C. Joseph 21 7 2 5 2 0 2 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 2 19 -4
D. McDermott 16 0 3 0 0 0 0 4 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 3 -11
On Bench
D. Sabonis
K. O'Quinn
T. Evans
D. Reed
E. Sumner
A. Holiday
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
T. Leaf
B. Moore
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Sabonis 17 8 7 1 0 1 1 2 3/8 0/0 2/3 4 3 17 -9
K. O'Quinn 10 4 4 1 0 2 1 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 4 11 +7
T. Evans 15 2 3 1 0 0 2 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 3 5 -7
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 155 79 41 16 6 5 14 23 31/83 6/23 11/14 11 30 112 -42
Timberwolves
Starters
J. Butler
G. Dieng
J. Okogie
T. Jones
A. Tolliver
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Butler 31 20 3 3 0 1 3 2 6/10 0/2 8/8 2 1 27 +10
G. Dieng 15 9 7 0 0 1 1 2 2/3 0/1 5/6 1 6 16 +7
J. Okogie 23 9 4 0 3 0 2 1 4/12 0/5 1/1 1 3 14 +8
T. Jones 16 8 4 4 3 1 0 1 3/9 2/5 0/0 0 4 24 +10
A. Tolliver 14 3 1 0 0 2 0 3 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1 6 +11
On Court
J. Butler
G. Dieng
J. Okogie
T. Jones
A. Tolliver
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Butler 31 20 3 3 0 1 3 2 6/10 0/2 8/8 2 1 27 +10
G. Dieng 15 9 7 0 0 1 1 2 2/3 0/1 5/6 1 6 16 +7
J. Okogie 23 9 4 0 3 0 2 1 4/12 0/5 1/1 1 3 14 +8
T. Jones 16 8 4 4 3 1 0 1 3/9 2/5 0/0 0 4 24 +10
A. Tolliver 14 3 1 0 0 2 0 3 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 1 6 +11
On Bench
D. Rose
J. Nunnally
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
C. Williams
J. Patton
L. Deng
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Rose 22 9 2 4 1 0 1 0 3/10 0/4 3/3 0 2 19 +6
J. Nunnally - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 92 43 23 8 11 13 15 33/77 6/30 20/22 7 36 106 +52
