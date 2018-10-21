MEM
UTA

High-scoring Jazz to host Grizzlies

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 21, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY - Lacking a scoring punch has not emerged as a problem for the Utah Jazz early in the season like it has in past seasons.

The Jazz had no trouble scoring baskets in bunches in their first two games. Getting stops has been a more pressing concern for Utah going into Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Utah (1-1) allowed both Sacramento and Golden State to shoot better than 50 percent from the floor and allowed 123.5 points per game over those two contests. It ultimately cost the Jazz in a 124-123 loss to the Warriors on Friday. Golden State's MVP duo of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combined for 69 points on 55 percent shooting against Utah.

Their effort offset a franchise record 47 second-quarter points and 81 first-half points for Utah. Still, the Jazz feel like progress is being made in that area.

"We picked it up a lot more this game," guard Donovan Mitchell said. "There's a lot of things we can build on. We rose the bar from game one, but we got 80 more."

If the defense can reach the same level the offense currently occupies, Utah could quickly become an impossible-to-beat team.

One reason for the surge in offensive production is the precision shooting from Joe Ingles. Through Utah's first two games, Ingles is shooting 70.4 percent from the field and 64.7 percent from 3-point range. He leads the Jazz with 24.5 points per game.

Utah has leaned a bit heavily on the outside shot through its first two games, which could be a concern if they don't fall. The Jazz are averaging 36.5 attempts from the perimeter per game so far.

It isn't a concerning trend for the Utah coaches at this point.

"We want to attack the rim," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "If we can attack the rim to generate open looks from three, we want to take them. They're worth three points. But we're not going to live on the line alone."

Memphis (1-1) took a dramatic leap forward on offense in its season opener. The Grizzlies swarmed Atlanta 131-117 on Friday behind 30 points from Garrett Temple and 24 points from rookie forward Jaren Jackson. Mike Conley also had 16 points and dished out 11 assists.

The Grizzlies scored a franchise record 77 first-half points and shot 54.3 percent from the floor - including 13-of-26 from long distance. It stood out in sharp contrast to the 29.8 percent shooting effort Memphis had in their loss to the Pacers.

"We just have to find that consistency that we're looking for," Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "Whenever you bring a new group together, you have those ups and downs. We're getting better. The guys believe in what they're doing and they're connected with one another."

Jackson could move into the starting lineup on Monday. Starting power forward JaMychal Green suffered a fractured jaw when he got elbowed in the face during the win over the Hawks. He played just 14 minutes before suffering the injury.

Green is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks following surgery to repair the jaw. It marked the second straight season he has suffered a serious injury in the team's home opener. He returned to the lineup later in the season and averaged 10.3 points and 8.4 rebounds over 55 games.

Memphis selected Jackson with no. 4 pick overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
G. Temple
17 SG
R. Gobert
27 C
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
13.0 Reb. Per Game 13.0
50.0 Field Goal % 75.0
53.8 Three Point % 73.3
66.7 Free Throw % 77.8
  Offensive rebound by Marc Gasol 0:03
  Marc Gasol missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:05
+ 1 Marc Gasol made 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Shooting foul on Jae Crowder 0:05
+ 2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 0:28
+ 2 Mike Conley made jump shot 0:37
  Team rebound 0:43
  Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot 0:44
  Lost ball turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Mike Conley 0:56
+ 1 Ricky Rubio made free throw 1:13
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 1:13
Team Stats
Points 47 46
Field Goals 17-41 (41.5%) 17-44 (38.6%)
3-Pointers 3-13 (23.1%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 29
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 16 18
Team 7 5
Assists 11 8
Steals 3 4
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 6 8
Fouls 10 11
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
M. Gasol C 33
13 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
J. Ingles SF 2
9 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 1-1 1928--47
home team logo Jazz 1-1 2224--46
O/U 213.5, UTA -10.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
O/U 213.5, UTA -10.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 1-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Jazz 1-1 102.4 PPG 45 RPG 20.3 APG
Key Players
M. Gasol C 13.0 PPG 6.5 RPG 4.0 APG 33.3 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 21.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.5 APG 34.1 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Gasol C 13 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
D. Mitchell SG 11 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
41.5 FG% 38.6
23.1 3PT FG% 28.6
71.4 FT% 80.0
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Gasol
M. Conley
D. Brooks
K. Anderson
G. Temple
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Gasol 17 13 6 2 0 0 0 2 4/7 2/2 3/4 1 5 23 -7
M. Conley 17 7 4 3 2 0 1 1 2/7 0/2 3/4 2 2 18 +4
D. Brooks 12 7 1 0 0 1 1 1 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 1 8 +11
K. Anderson 10 2 2 1 0 1 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 1 7 -3
G. Temple 14 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 1/2 1 1 3 -4
On Court
M. Gasol
M. Conley
D. Brooks
K. Anderson
G. Temple
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Gasol 17 13 6 2 0 0 0 2 4/7 2/2 3/4 1 5 23 -7
M. Conley 17 7 4 3 2 0 1 1 2/7 0/2 3/4 2 2 18 +4
D. Brooks 12 7 1 0 0 1 1 1 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 1 8 +11
K. Anderson 10 2 2 1 0 1 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 1 7 -3
G. Temple 14 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 1/2 1 1 3 -4
On Bench
S. Mack
O. Casspi
W. Selden Jr.
M. Brooks
J. Green
A. Harrison
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
I. Rabb
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Mack 6 4 0 2 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 0 7 -3
O. Casspi 6 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 0 7 +9
W. Selden Jr. 9 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 +5
M. Brooks 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 -6
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 47 21 11 3 2 6 10 17/41 3/13 10/14 5 16 77 +6
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
J. Ingles
R. Rubio
J. Crowder
R. Gobert
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 18 11 1 2 1 0 2 2 5/8 1/2 0/0 0 1 15 +3
J. Ingles 17 9 1 3 2 0 1 1 4/11 1/6 0/0 0 1 17 +7
R. Rubio 16 6 1 2 1 1 1 2 1/4 1/2 3/3 0 1 12 +7
J. Crowder 13 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 2/3 1 1 6 -1
R. Gobert 17 3 8 0 0 1 1 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 8 11 +4
On Court
D. Mitchell
J. Ingles
R. Rubio
J. Crowder
R. Gobert
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 18 11 1 2 1 0 2 2 5/8 1/2 0/0 0 1 15 +3
J. Ingles 17 9 1 3 2 0 1 1 4/11 1/6 0/0 0 1 17 +7
R. Rubio 16 6 1 2 1 1 1 2 1/4 1/2 3/3 0 1 12 +7
J. Crowder 13 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/1 2/3 1 1 6 -1
R. Gobert 17 3 8 0 0 1 1 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 8 11 +4
On Bench
R. O'Neale
D. Exum
G. Niang
A. Burks
T. Sefolosha
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
G. Allen
T. Bradley
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. O'Neale 6 4 3 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 2 6 -8
D. Exum 7 4 2 0 0 1 0 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 2 7 -8
G. Niang 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 1 4 -5
A. Burks 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -4
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 46 24 8 4 3 8 11 17/44 4/14 8/10 6 18 78 -5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores