ORL
BOS

No Text

Vucevic scores 24 with 12 rebounds as Magic hold off Celtics

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 22, 2018

BOSTON (AP) Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 12 rebounds while the Orlando Magic survived two 3-point attempts by Boston in the closing seconds to beat the Celtics 93-90 on Monday night.

Jonathan Isaac added 18 points and 12 boards for the Magic (2-2).

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics (2-2) with 22 points. Al Horford had 15 and Gordon Hayward 11. Irving and Hayward each missed a 3 in the final seconds.

The Celtics, who never led in the game, trailed by at least five points from the midway point of the final quarter until Jaylen Brown nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner, closing it to 89-86 with 71 seconds left.

But Isaac answered with a foul-line jumper om the next possession.

Horford and Irving then had consecutive baskets 32 seconds apart, slicing it to 91-90 with 14.2 seconds to play.

With Boston forced to foul Evan Fournier after Orlando inbounded the ball after a timeout, he stepped to the line and made both free throws with 7.8 seconds left.

Irving then missed his 3 from the right corner, and after Horford grabbed the rebound and fed it out - Hayward's rimmed out just before the buzzer sounded.

Orlando had pulled ahead by 13 points twice late in the third quarter before Boston closed the period by scoring 10 of the final 12 points to slice it to 75-70 at the break.

SEATED COURTSIDE

Red Sox star Mookie Betts walked into the arena early in the second quarter and watched from a courtside seat across from Boston's bench. Later in the quarter, the Celtics moved him to a seat right next to their bench.

GETTING STARTED

Robert Williams, the Celtics' first-round pick in this year's NBA draft, made his debut, playing 3 ½ minutes in the third quarter without getting anything on his stat line.

LONG MISSES

Both teams were ice cold from beyond the arc. The Celtics missed 31 of 40 and the Magic 25 of 35.

TIP INS

Magic: C Timofey Mozgov was inactive for the fourth straight game with a sore right knee.

Celtics: C Aaron Baynes missed the game with a strained right hamstring. ... Coach Brad Stevens turned 42-years-old on Wednesday. ... Marcus Morris started the second half after Hayward picked up three fouls in the first two quarters.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Portland on Thursday.

Celtics: At Oklahoma City on Thursday. They beat the Thunder in both meetings last season.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
J. Tatum
0 SF
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
10.7 Reb. Per Game 10.7
55.4 Field Goal % 43.3
52.5 Three Point % 43.4
80.0 Free Throw % 86.7
  Defensive rebound by Jonathan Isaac 0:00
  Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
  Offensive rebound by Al Horford 0:02
  Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:05
+ 1 Evan Fournier made 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
  Personal foul on Marcus Smart 0:07
+ 2 Kyrie Irving made floating jump shot, assist by Al Horford 0:14
  Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum 0:22
  Nikola Vucevic missed jump shot 0:25
+ 2 Al Horford made driving layup 0:46
+ 2 Jonathan Isaac made jump shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 0:52
Team Stats
Points 93 90
Field Goals 38-93 (40.9%) 37-91 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 10-35 (28.6%) 9-40 (22.5%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 57 57
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 41 42
Team 8 6
Assists 28 21
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
24 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
K. Irving PG 11
22 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 1-2 2820271893
home team logo Celtics 2-1 1926252090
O/U 209.5, BOS -11.5
TD Garden Boston, MA
O/U 209.5, BOS -11.5
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 1-2 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Celtics 2-1 101.4 PPG 41.7 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
N. Vucevic C 17.0 PPG 9.7 RPG 6.7 APG 52.6 FG%
K. Irving PG 14.7 PPG 3.0 RPG 6.0 APG 34.0 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Vucevic C 24 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
K. Irving PG 22 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
40.9 FG% 40.7
28.6 3PT FG% 22.5
70.0 FT% 77.8
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
J. Isaac
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Vucevic 32 24 12 1 3 0 0 1 11/18 1/2 1/2 3 9 41 +10
J. Isaac 26 18 12 0 1 0 0 1 8/12 2/4 0/0 4 8 31 +7
E. Fournier 32 14 6 10 0 0 0 2 5/13 2/5 2/2 0 6 40 +10
A. Gordon 38 13 3 3 0 0 2 2 5/11 2/5 1/2 0 3 20 -7
D. Augustin 29 10 3 10 0 0 2 1 3/13 3/7 1/2 0 3 31 +12
Starters
N. Vucevic
J. Isaac
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
D. Augustin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Vucevic 32 24 12 1 3 0 0 1 11/18 1/2 1/2 3 9 41 +10
J. Isaac 26 18 12 0 1 0 0 1 8/12 2/4 0/0 4 8 31 +7
E. Fournier 32 14 6 10 0 0 0 2 5/13 2/5 2/2 0 6 40 +10
A. Gordon 38 13 3 3 0 0 2 2 5/11 2/5 1/2 0 3 20 -7
D. Augustin 29 10 3 10 0 0 2 1 3/13 3/7 1/2 0 3 31 +12
Bench
T. Ross
J. Grant
J. Simmons
M. Bamba
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
W. Iwundu
J. Martin
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ross 19 6 1 0 1 0 1 2 3/8 0/5 0/0 0 1 7 0
J. Grant 18 4 3 2 0 0 2 2 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 2 9 -9
J. Simmons 23 4 4 1 0 0 2 3 1/9 0/4 2/2 0 4 8 -8
M. Bamba 19 0 5 1 1 2 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 5 10 0
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Iwundu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 93 49 28 6 2 9 15 38/93 10/35 7/10 8 41 197 +15
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
A. Horford
G. Hayward
J. Tatum
J. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 34 22 8 5 2 1 4 1 10/19 2/8 0/0 1 7 39 -8
A. Horford 32 15 6 4 0 1 0 0 5/13 1/7 4/4 1 5 30 -12
G. Hayward 24 11 4 3 1 0 2 3 4/8 3/5 0/0 0 4 20 -1
J. Tatum 34 7 10 4 0 0 0 2 3/12 0/5 1/2 2 8 25 +2
J. Brown 31 5 5 3 0 1 1 3 2/9 1/4 0/0 0 5 16 -15
Starters
K. Irving
A. Horford
G. Hayward
J. Tatum
J. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 34 22 8 5 2 1 4 1 10/19 2/8 0/0 1 7 39 -8
A. Horford 32 15 6 4 0 1 0 0 5/13 1/7 4/4 1 5 30 -12
G. Hayward 24 11 4 3 1 0 2 3 4/8 3/5 0/0 0 4 20 -1
J. Tatum 34 7 10 4 0 0 0 2 3/12 0/5 1/2 2 8 25 +2
J. Brown 31 5 5 3 0 1 1 3 2/9 1/4 0/0 0 5 16 -15
Bench
M. Smart
M. Morris
D. Theis
T. Rozier
S. Ojeleye
G. Yabusele
R. Williams
B. Wanamaker
A. Baynes
J. Bird
P. Dozier
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Smart 19 9 2 0 3 0 2 1 4/8 1/4 0/0 2 0 12 +5
M. Morris 20 7 7 0 0 0 1 2 3/5 0/0 1/2 0 7 13 -8
D. Theis 15 7 6 1 0 0 2 3 3/5 0/0 1/1 2 4 13 +6
T. Rozier 15 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 2/9 1/5 0/0 0 2 9 +9
S. Ojeleye 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0 3 +5
G. Yabusele 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 +2
R. Williams 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Baynes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 90 51 21 6 3 12 15 37/91 9/40 7/9 9 42 180 -15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores