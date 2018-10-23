NY
MIA

Knicks looking to end skid at Miami

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 23, 2018

MIAMI -- When the New York Knicks visit the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, the injury list may be more impressive than the players actually on the court.

For the Knicks (1-3), their franchise player, 7-3 power forward Kristaps Porzingis, is out until at least Christmas following knee surgery.

In addition, rookie lottery pick Kevin Knox, a 6-9 small forward, will miss at least two weeks due to a left-ankle injury, and shooting guard Courtney Lee, who started 69 games last season and averaged 12 points, has yet to play this season due to a neck issue.

Knox scored 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-4 on 3-pointers, in his second NBA game last Friday at the Brooklyn Nets. The next night, he got hurt against the Boston Celtics.

"I hope it's just for a short amount of time," Knicks coach David Fizdale said of Knox's injury. "I want to get him right back into that promising mode. But I don't think it's a major setback.

"We don't want to see him sit out. But as a 19-year-old, his development is about three to five years (away)."

In other words, the Knicks, who have lost three straight games and have not made the playoffs since 2013, are preaching patience.

But the Heat (1-2), which made the playoffs last season before bowing out in the first round, is in a win-now mode.

At least two Las Vegas sports books set the Heat win-total line for this season at 43.5, good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference and a date to the playoff if that turned out to be accurate.

The problem with the Heat so far is that they cannot seem to stay healthy. Forwards James Johnson (abdomen) and Justise Winslow (hamstring) and shooting guards Dion Waiters (ankle) and Wayne Ellington (ankle) are all listed as out for Wednesday's game. In addition, center Hassan Whiteside (hip) and forward Derrick Jones (foot) are listed as questionable.

So far this season, the Heat has been led by point guard Goran Dragic and wings Rodney McGruder and Josh Richardson.

Dragic, an 11th-year pro out of Slovenia, leads the Heat in assists (6.3) and ranks second in scoring (18.0).

"You can bank on what Goran does every night," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told The Miami Herald. "That's why he's an All-Star and one of the best point guards in the league. He's a model of consistency, and he's done it with different kinds of teams and styles."

But while Dragic, 32, is an established pro, McGruder, 27, has been the surprise of the team so far this season. He went undrafted out of Kansas State in 2016 yet started 65 games for the Heat that season, averaging a modest 6.4 points. Last season, he averaged 5.1 points as injuries restricted him to just 18 games, including two starts.

This season, McGruder is third on the team in scoring (15.7) and leads in effective field goal percentage (.651), a statistic that adjusts for the value of three- and two-point shots.

Richardson, 25, a former second-round pick out of Tennessee, leads Miami in scoring (18.7). So far, his scoring has improved every year he has been in the league (6.6, 10.2, 12.9).

Meanwhile, the Knicks are led in scoring by Tim Hardaway Jr. (27.0), the son of the former Heat star guard.

Knicks center Enes Kanter is averaging a double-double (19.0 points, 12.3 rebounds), and point guard Trey Burke leads the team in assists (5.3) and ranks third in scoring (13.3).

Key Players
E. Kanter
00 C
G. Dragic
7 PG
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
57.4 Field Goal % 39.7
57.4 Three Point % 40.4
92.9 Free Throw % 76.5
Team Stats
Points 78 108
Field Goals 30-84 (35.7%) 38-76 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 11-28 (39.3%) 13-25 (52.0%)
Free Throws 7-10 (70.0%) 19-28 (67.9%)
Total Rebounds 45 58
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 30 43
Team 7 11
Assists 18 22
Steals 5 6
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 22 12
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 1-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Heat 1-2 103.4 PPG 41 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
D. Dotson SG 12.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.0 APG 42.9 FG%
H. Whiteside C 10.7 PPG 14.3 RPG 0.0 APG 44.4 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Dotson SG 14 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
H. Whiteside C 22 PTS 14 REB 0 AST
35.7 FG% 50.0
39.3 3PT FG% 52.0
70.0 FT% 67.9
Knicks
Starters
D. Dotson
F. Ntilikina
M. Robinson
L. Kornet
R. Baker
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Dotson 30 14 6 2 1 1 1 2 6/11 2/6 0/0 2 4 25 -12
F. Ntilikina 27 8 2 4 0 0 3 5 3/6 2/2 0/0 0 2 15 -16
M. Robinson 8 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 4 -3
L. Kornet 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -9
R. Baker 13 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -20
On Bench
M. Hezonja
N. Vonleh
A. Trier
C. Lee
I. Hicks
K. Porzingis
E. Mudiay
K. Knox
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Hezonja 21 13 1 1 0 0 2 2 4/15 2/8 3/6 0 1 14 -3
N. Vonleh 17 6 9 0 1 0 0 1 3/8 0/1 0/0 2 7 16 -3
A. Trier 21 4 5 2 0 0 2 1 2/8 0/1 0/0 1 4 11 -9
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mudiay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Knox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 139 78 38 18 5 3 11 22 30/84 11/28 7/10 8 30 86 -75
Heat
Starters
J. Richardson
K. Olynyk
T. Johnson
D. Wade
B. Adebayo
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Richardson 34 21 8 1 1 0 4 2 8/14 5/6 0/0 1 7 28 +26
K. Olynyk 30 11 3 6 1 0 0 1 4/9 1/5 2/2 0 3 27 +25
T. Johnson 23 8 4 2 2 1 2 0 3/9 0/3 2/3 0 4 17 +5
D. Wade 25 7 2 4 0 1 2 1 3/10 1/3 0/0 0 2 16 +7
B. Adebayo 17 4 4 2 1 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 2/4 1 3 12 0
On Bench
D. Robinson
J. Johnson
W. Ellington
D. Waiters
J. Winslow
Y. Maten
D. Jones Jr.
U. Haslem
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Robinson 5 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1 4 +5
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 134 108 47 22 6 5 12 12 38/76 13/25 19/28 4 43 104 +68
