CHI
CHA

Hornets aim for better result in home-and-home series vs. Bulls

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 25, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Hornets hope to use the home court to their advantage as they attempt to reverse a two-point road loss to the short-handed Chicago Bulls 48 hours earlier when the two clubs meet in the second half of a home-and-home series Friday night.

Zach LaVine capped a 32-point night with two free throws with five-tenths of a second remaining to provide the difference Wednesday between Chicago's first win of the season and Charlotte's second consecutive loss.

The Bulls played without Lauri Markkanen (sprained elbow), Kris Dunn (sprained knee) and Denzel Valentine (sprained ankle), then lost Bobby Portis to the same injury Dunn had suffered two nights earlier against Dallas.

Portis, like Dunn, is expected to be out until December.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg isn't expecting any sympathy from the Hornets, especially given the result of Wednesday's tightly contested affair.

"Nobody is going to feel sorry for you in this league," he told reporters at practice Thursday. "This league is about opportunity."

With three key teammates out, the Bulls' Cameron Payne took advantage of that opportunity Wednesday to connect on seven 3-pointers en route to a career-best 21 points.

The Bulls won the game by outshooting the Hornets both overall (48.1 percent to 43.5) and from behind the 3-point line (34.5 percent to 28.6).

Chicago is expected to promote Jabari Parker to the starting lineup in Charlotte, where the former Duke star will be celebrating a homecoming of sorts.

Parker, who had an injury-plagued first four seasons in Milwaukee, hasn't played at Charlotte since January of 2016, when he connected on seven of his nine shots and totaled 16 points.

One of the reasons for the poor Hornets percentages in Chicago was a rare off night by star guard Kemba Walker, who shot 5-for-14 in a 23-point effort. He'd shot 49 percent and averaged 33.0 points in Charlotte's first four games.

Backcourt mate Malik Monk was another guy who suffered through an off shooting night, going 2-for-8. As the Hornets had split their first four games, including winning two of the first three on a four-game trip that ended in Chicago, Monk had been an early season surprise.

"He's tough; he makes big shots," Walker praised of the former Kentucky standout. "He did it in college. That kid is so talented. I'm super excited for him."

Monk, a rookie last season who topped 20 points three times in April in a late-season surge, had a season-high 18 in Charlotte's opening 113-112 loss against Milwaukee. That was the only home game the Hornets have played so far.

The competitiveness of Wednesday's game at Chicago was nothing new to the Bulls-Hornets rivalry. They met four times last season, with the Bulls winning by three, six and eight in overtime.

The only one-sided contest took place in Charlotte, a 118-103 Hornets win that featured 11-for-19 shooting and six 3-pointers by Walker.

The Hornets play five of their next six games at home.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
31.0 Pts. Per Game 31.0
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
53.8 Field Goal % 49.2
56.5 Three Point % 47.5
83.3 Free Throw % 84.8
  Out of bounds turnover on Malik Monk 1:48
  Personal foul on Ryan Arcidiacono 1:53
  Defensive rebound by Malik Monk 1:56
  Jabari Parker missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:01
+ 2 Michael Kidd-Gilchrist made hook shot 2:15
  Defensive rebound by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 2:28
  Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:31
+ 3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 2:45
  Cristiano Felicio missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2:56
+ 1 Cristiano Felicio made 1st of 2 free throws 2:56
  Shooting foul on Bismack Biyombo 2:56
Team Stats
Points 70 98
Field Goals 25-61 (41.0%) 39-69 (56.5%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 11-12 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 27 45
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 18 32
Team 4 3
Assists 14 20
Steals 4 5
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
Z. LaVine PG 8
20 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
K. Walker PG 15
30 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 1-3 252916-70
home team logo Hornets 2-3 234530-98
O/U 224.5, CHA -10.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
O/U 224.5, CHA -10.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 1-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Hornets 2-3 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
Z. LaVine PG 32.3 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.3 APG 57.1 FG%
K. Walker PG 31.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 5.4 APG 47.3 FG%
Top Scorers
Z. LaVine PG 20 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
K. Walker PG 30 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
41.0 FG% 56.5
37.0 3PT FG% 39.1
66.7 FT% 91.7
Bulls
Starters
J. Parker
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
A. Blakeney
S. Harrison
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Parker 19 9 1 1 0 1 2 1 4/10 1/4 0/0 1 0 11 -20
C. Felicio 18 9 4 0 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/0 3/4 2 2 12 -13
R. Arcidiacono 11 3 1 1 0 0 0 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 0 6 -8
A. Blakeney 8 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 2 4 -5
S. Harrison 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
On Court
J. Parker
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
A. Blakeney
S. Harrison
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Parker 19 9 1 1 0 1 2 1 4/10 1/4 0/0 1 0 11 -20
C. Felicio 18 9 4 0 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/0 3/4 2 2 12 -13
R. Arcidiacono 11 3 1 1 0 0 0 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 0 6 -8
A. Blakeney 8 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 2 4 -5
S. Harrison 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
R. Lopez
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
B. Portis
T. Ulis
R. Alkins
L. Markkanen
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 70 23 14 4 4 8 13 25/61 10/27 10/15 5 18 33 -46
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Bridges
B. Biyombo
M. Monk
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 26 30 6 7 0 0 2 3 11/18 5/10 3/3 1 5 48 +20
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 17 15 8 1 1 1 0 1 6/9 0/0 3/4 3 5 27 +19
M. Bridges 11 4 3 0 1 0 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 2 8 +6
B. Biyombo 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +7
M. Monk 10 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 2 +12
On Court
K. Walker
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Bridges
B. Biyombo
M. Monk
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 26 30 6 7 0 0 2 3 11/18 5/10 3/3 1 5 48 +20
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 17 15 8 1 1 1 0 1 6/9 0/0 3/4 3 5 27 +19
M. Bridges 11 4 3 0 1 0 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 2 8 +6
B. Biyombo 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +7
M. Monk 10 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 2 +12
On Bench
T. Parker
W. Hernangomez
F. Kaminsky
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
D. Bacon
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Parker 12 14 0 3 0 0 1 0 6/9 1/2 1/1 0 0 19 +8
W. Hernangomez 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -2
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 98 42 20 5 5 7 13 39/69 9/23 11/12 10 32 106 +70
