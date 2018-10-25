GS
NY

Curry carries Warriors into meeting with Knicks

  STATS TSX
  • Oct 25, 2018

NEW YORK -- After one of the most stunning performances of his brilliant career -- a 51-point night on 15-of-24 field-goal shooting, 11-of-16 from 3-point range and 10-of-10 from the free-throw line -- what can Stephen Curry possibly do for an encore?

That remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: There is no place better for an encore than Madison Square Garden, to which Curry's Warriors travel for a Friday night marquee matchup with the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m.

Curry only needed three quarters to do his damage in a 144-122 home win over the Washington Wizards.

The Knicks needed all four quarters to manage just 87 points in a 23-point loss to Miami on Wednesday, connecting on just 12 of 33 3-pointers. Curry had one fewer in 17 fewer attempts.

"I don't even know how to describe what I witnessed tonight," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "Amazing. Video game stuff."

Curry, who has topped 50 points in his career six times, downplayed his career performances.

"At the end of the day, it's just one of those nights you have so much fun playing the game," he said. "Taking some daring shots, trying to sustain it for as long as I'm out there on the floor. And what KD did in terms of his consistency was crazy. On the back end, too, Klay's finding his shot. We have fun doing what we do and everybody loves when everybody else is successful."

Against the Wizards, Kevin Durant went 13-for-18 for 30 points and Klay Thompson added 19 points on 8 of 17 shooting as the Warriors topped their previous season high for points by 20.

But it was Curry's remarkable deep 3-pointers that have the NBA world abuzz after Wednesday.

"The difference is that in 2015, '16 it was new," Kerr said. "This time, people have seen this before. I don't think he spends a whole lot of time comparing this season to any other season. I think he's at his physical and emotional peak, his mental peak."

And the Knicks, having lost four straight, are at their nadir.

In the first two losses, New York was ultra-competitive, dropping two-point games at Brooklyn and at MSG against the Celtics, a 103-101 heartbreaker. They allowed Giannis Antetokounmpo to go off for 31 points in a 124-113 loss at Milwaukee on Monday, two days before all five Heat starters scored in double-figures in their 110-87 win, with Hassan Whiteside pacing the team with 22 points and 14 rebounds.

"I think for us the most important thing is how we're going to respond," Enes Kanter told reporters after the game. "I think that was the first time we just got killed. ... We just need to go out the next game and try to fix it."

It won't be an easy fix: The Knicks shot 36 percent from the field against Miami, while allowing the Heat to shoot 48 percent and 45 percent from 3-point range, their third time in four games allowing the opponent to shoot better than 47 percent from the field.

Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
T. Hardaway Jr.
3 G
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
24.4 Pts. Per Game 24.4
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
54.6 Field Goal % 41.2
54.8 Three Point % 40.9
91.3 Free Throw % 92.0
  Defensive rebound by Damyean Dotson 0:07
  Klay Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:09
+ 3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 0:29
+ 3 Frank Ntilikina made 3-pt. jump shot 0:52
+ 1 Draymond Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
+ 1 Draymond Green made 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
  Personal foul on Noah Vonleh 1:00
  Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:02
  Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Mitchell Robinson 1:07
  Defensive rebound by Noah Vonleh 1:22
  Kevin Durant missed jump shot 1:26
Team Stats
Points 53 53
Field Goals 21-42 (50.0%) 20-49 (40.8%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 5-5 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 21 31
Offensive 1 7
Defensive 16 19
Team 4 5
Assists 12 8
Steals 4 2
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 6 10
Fouls 8 9
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
16 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
T. Hardaway Jr. G 3
14 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 4-1 2528--53
home team logo Knicks 1-4 2528--53
Madison Square Garden New York, New York
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 4-1 110.4 PPG 45 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Knicks 1-4 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 27.4 PPG 8.0 RPG 6.0 APG 52.0 FG%
T. Hardaway Jr. G 24.4 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.6 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 16 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
T. Hardaway Jr. G 14 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
50.0 FG% 40.8
35.7 3PT FG% 33.3
75.0 FT% 100.0
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Green
A. Iguodala
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 17 16 5 1 0 0 2 0 7/9 1/2 1/1 1 4 21 +2
S. Curry 17 14 1 1 0 0 1 2 5/10 3/6 1/1 0 1 16 -7
K. Thompson 17 8 3 3 0 0 1 1 4/13 0/3 0/0 0 3 16 -1
D. Green 17 7 0 3 1 1 1 1 2/3 1/2 2/2 0 0 14 -7
A. Iguodala 14 2 2 0 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 5 -7
On Bench
J. Jerebko
K. Looney
J. Bell
S. Livingston
D. Cousins
Q. Cook
D. Lee
A. McKinnie
J. Evans
M. Derrickson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Jerebko 7 2 3 0 0 0 0 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3 5 +10
K. Looney 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 0 4 +4
J. Bell 5 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 +1
S. Livingston 8 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 +3
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 53 17 12 4 4 6 8 21/42 5/14 6/8 1 16 87 -2
Knicks
Starters
T. Hardaway Jr.
F. Ntilikina
D. Dotson
L. Thomas
M. Robinson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Hardaway Jr. 16 14 1 3 0 0 1 0 5/13 3/9 1/1 0 1 20 +1
F. Ntilikina 15 13 1 0 0 0 2 2 4/7 3/5 2/2 0 1 12 +3
D. Dotson 15 3 5 0 0 0 1 1 1/7 1/5 0/0 1 4 7 +3
L. Thomas 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 +5
M. Robinson 12 0 2 0 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 2 +5
On Bench
E. Kanter
M. Hezonja
T. Burke
A. Trier
C. Lee
I. Hicks
L. Kornet
K. Porzingis
E. Mudiay
R. Baker
K. Knox
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Kanter 12 6 8 2 0 0 2 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 3 5 16 -8
M. Hezonja 10 6 3 1 0 0 1 0 3/6 0/2 0/0 0 3 10 -5
T. Burke 8 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 4 -3
A. Trier 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -1
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mudiay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Knox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 53 26 8 2 1 10 9 20/49 8/24 5/5 7 19 74 0
NBA Scores