No Text
WAS
SAC
No Text
Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
D. Fox
5 PG
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|17.6
|Pts. Per Game
|17.6
|6.6
|Ast. Per Game
|6.6
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|46.9
|Field Goal %
|47.4
|47.7
|Three Point %
|46.4
|73.7
|Free Throw %
|65.9
|Team rebound
|0:00
|Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|+ 1
|Nemanja Bjelica made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:01
|+ 1
|Nemanja Bjelica made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:01
|Personal foul on Markieff Morris
|0:01
|Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Green
|0:02
|+ 1
|De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:02
|Team rebound
|0:02
|Personal foul on John Wall
|0:02
|+ 3
|John Wall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Otto Porter Jr.
|0:03
|+ 1
|Buddy Hield made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|112
|116
|Field Goals
|40-86 (46.5%)
|44-95 (46.3%)
|3-Pointers
|14-42 (33.3%)
|14-37 (37.8%)
|Free Throws
|18-23 (78.3%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|50
|61
|Offensive
|5
|14
|Defensive
|37
|39
|Team
|8
|8
|Assists
|22
|25
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|21
|18
|Fouls
|27
|18
|Technicals
|1
|1
Video Carousel
J. Wall PG 2
26 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
N. Bjelica PF 88
26 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
|Key Players
|
|J. Wall PG
|20.0 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|7.5 APG
|41.3 FG%
|
|N. Bjelica PF
|11.0 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|3.0 APG
|62.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Wall PG
|26 PTS
|2 REB
|8 AST
|N. Bjelica PF
|26 PTS
|12 REB
|3 AST
|
|46.5
|FG%
|46.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|37.8
|
|
|78.3
|FT%
|60.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Wall
|36
|26
|2
|8
|3
|3
|2
|6
|9/20
|1/6
|7/8
|1
|1
|48
|-6
|B. Beal
|39
|21
|5
|0
|2
|0
|5
|5
|6/19
|3/11
|6/6
|0
|5
|23
|-7
|M. Morris
|36
|13
|7
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|6/10
|1/5
|0/2
|0
|7
|21
|-6
|O. Porter Jr.
|21
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|10
|-8
|I. Mahinmi
|18
|4
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|5
|12
|-4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Wall
|36
|26
|2
|8
|3
|3
|2
|6
|9/20
|1/6
|7/8
|1
|1
|48
|-6
|B. Beal
|39
|21
|5
|0
|2
|0
|5
|5
|6/19
|3/11
|6/6
|0
|5
|23
|-7
|M. Morris
|36
|13
|7
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|6/10
|1/5
|0/2
|0
|7
|21
|-6
|O. Porter Jr.
|21
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|10
|-8
|I. Mahinmi
|18
|4
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|5
|12
|-4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Oubre Jr.
|28
|22
|9
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8/13
|5/8
|1/1
|1
|8
|36
|0
|J. Green
|26
|13
|9
|3
|0
|1
|4
|1
|5/8
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|7
|25
|+2
|A. Rivers
|20
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|2
|9
|+5
|T. Satoransky
|11
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|8
|+4
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McRae
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bryant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Brown Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|112
|42
|22
|8
|7
|21
|27
|40/86
|14/42
|18/23
|5
|37
|192
|-20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|N. Bjelica
|36
|26
|12
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9/16
|6/10
|2/3
|3
|9
|45
|+16
|B. Hield
|35
|22
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|8/17
|2/7
|4/5
|1
|4
|29
|+14
|D. Fox
|30
|18
|1
|9
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7/14
|2/5
|2/4
|0
|1
|36
|+18
|W. Cauley-Stein
|32
|17
|11
|7
|2
|0
|3
|1
|7/15
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|8
|41
|+15
|I. Shumpert
|17
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|6
|+5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|N. Bjelica
|36
|26
|12
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|9/16
|6/10
|2/3
|3
|9
|45
|+16
|B. Hield
|35
|22
|5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|8/17
|2/7
|4/5
|1
|4
|29
|+14
|D. Fox
|30
|18
|1
|9
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7/14
|2/5
|2/4
|0
|1
|36
|+18
|W. Cauley-Stein
|32
|17
|11
|7
|2
|0
|3
|1
|7/15
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|8
|41
|+15
|I. Shumpert
|17
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|6
|+5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Bagley III
|22
|11
|8
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2
|5/11
|1/1
|0/2
|4
|4
|16
|-17
|J. Jackson
|29
|7
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|4
|17
|-7
|Y. Ferrell
|11
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|1/1
|0
|1
|8
|-7
|F. Mason III
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|1
|6
|-9
|T. Williams
|11
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|5
|-2
|H. Giles
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|1
|4
|-6
|K. Koufos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. McLemore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bogdanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Labissiere
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Gabriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Randolph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|116
|53
|25
|8
|4
|18
|18
|44/95
|14/37
|14/23
|14
|39
|213
|+20