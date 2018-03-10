WAS
SAC

No Text

No Text
Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
D. Fox
5 PG
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
46.9 Field Goal % 47.4
47.7 Three Point % 46.4
73.7 Free Throw % 65.9
  Team rebound 0:00
  Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Nemanja Bjelica made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
+ 1 Nemanja Bjelica made 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Personal foul on Markieff Morris 0:01
  Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Green 0:02
+ 1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
  Team rebound 0:02
  Personal foul on John Wall 0:02
+ 3 John Wall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Otto Porter Jr. 0:03
+ 1 Buddy Hield made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
Team Stats
Points 112 116
Field Goals 40-86 (46.5%) 44-95 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 14-42 (33.3%) 14-37 (37.8%)
Free Throws 18-23 (78.3%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Total Rebounds 50 61
Offensive 5 14
Defensive 37 39
Team 8 8
Assists 22 25
Steals 8 8
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 21 18
Fouls 27 18
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
J. Wall PG 2
26 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
N. Bjelica PF 88
26 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 1-4 27342427112
home team logo Kings 3-3 28272437116
O/U 236, SAC +5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
O/U 236, SAC +5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 1-4 107.2 PPG 40 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Kings 3-3 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
J. Wall PG 20.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 7.5 APG 41.3 FG%
N. Bjelica PF 11.0 PPG 5.4 RPG 3.0 APG 62.9 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Wall PG 26 PTS 2 REB 8 AST
N. Bjelica PF 26 PTS 12 REB 3 AST
46.5 FG% 46.3
33.3 3PT FG% 37.8
78.3 FT% 60.9
Wizards
Starters
J. Wall
B. Beal
M. Morris
O. Porter Jr.
I. Mahinmi
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 36 26 2 8 3 3 2 6 9/20 1/6 7/8 1 1 48 -6
B. Beal 39 21 5 0 2 0 5 5 6/19 3/11 6/6 0 5 23 -7
M. Morris 36 13 7 1 0 2 3 3 6/10 1/5 0/2 0 7 21 -6
O. Porter Jr. 21 5 3 2 0 0 2 1 2/6 1/4 0/0 1 2 10 -8
I. Mahinmi 18 4 5 1 2 0 1 3 1/2 0/1 2/4 0 5 12 -4
Starters
J. Wall
B. Beal
M. Morris
O. Porter Jr.
I. Mahinmi
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 36 26 2 8 3 3 2 6 9/20 1/6 7/8 1 1 48 -6
B. Beal 39 21 5 0 2 0 5 5 6/19 3/11 6/6 0 5 23 -7
M. Morris 36 13 7 1 0 2 3 3 6/10 1/5 0/2 0 7 21 -6
O. Porter Jr. 21 5 3 2 0 0 2 1 2/6 1/4 0/0 1 2 10 -8
I. Mahinmi 18 4 5 1 2 0 1 3 1/2 0/1 2/4 0 5 12 -4
Bench
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Green
A. Rivers
T. Satoransky
J. Smith
J. McRae
D. Robinson
T. Bryant
T. Brown Jr.
D. Howard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Oubre Jr. 28 22 9 2 1 1 1 2 8/13 5/8 1/1 1 8 36 0
J. Green 26 13 9 3 0 1 4 1 5/8 1/2 2/2 2 7 25 +2
A. Rivers 20 6 2 2 0 0 3 4 2/6 2/5 0/0 0 2 9 +5
T. Satoransky 11 2 0 3 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 8 +4
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 112 42 22 8 7 21 27 40/86 14/42 18/23 5 37 192 -20
Kings
Starters
N. Bjelica
B. Hield
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
I. Shumpert
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Bjelica 36 26 12 3 1 1 1 2 9/16 6/10 2/3 3 9 45 +16
B. Hield 35 22 5 2 0 1 3 1 8/17 2/7 4/5 1 4 29 +14
D. Fox 30 18 1 9 1 0 2 4 7/14 2/5 2/4 0 1 36 +18
W. Cauley-Stein 32 17 11 7 2 0 3 1 7/15 0/0 3/6 3 8 41 +15
I. Shumpert 17 0 6 0 0 1 1 3 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 5 6 +5
Starters
N. Bjelica
B. Hield
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
I. Shumpert
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Bjelica 36 26 12 3 1 1 1 2 9/16 6/10 2/3 3 9 45 +16
B. Hield 35 22 5 2 0 1 3 1 8/17 2/7 4/5 1 4 29 +14
D. Fox 30 18 1 9 1 0 2 4 7/14 2/5 2/4 0 1 36 +18
W. Cauley-Stein 32 17 11 7 2 0 3 1 7/15 0/0 3/6 3 8 41 +15
I. Shumpert 17 0 6 0 0 1 1 3 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 5 6 +5
Bench
M. Bagley III
J. Jackson
Y. Ferrell
F. Mason III
T. Williams
H. Giles
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
B. Bogdanovic
S. Labissiere
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Bagley III 22 11 8 0 1 1 5 2 5/11 1/1 0/2 4 4 16 -17
J. Jackson 29 7 5 2 2 0 1 2 3/9 1/7 0/0 1 4 17 -7
Y. Ferrell 11 6 1 1 0 0 1 0 2/3 1/2 1/1 0 1 8 -7
F. Mason III 8 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 1/1 0 1 6 -9
T. Williams 11 3 1 0 1 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 5 -2
H. Giles 3 3 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 1 4 -6
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bogdanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 116 53 25 8 4 18 18 44/95 14/37 14/23 14 39 213 +20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores