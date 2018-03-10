No Text
BOS
DET
No Text
Key Players
J. Tatum
0 SF
B. Griffin
23 PF
|37.3
|Min. Per Game
|37.3
|33.8
|Pts. Per Game
|33.8
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|11.0
|Reb. Per Game
|11.0
|41.4
|Field Goal %
|50.5
|43.8
|Three Point %
|53.3
|87.5
|Free Throw %
|67.6
|+ 2
|Henry Ellenson made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jose Calderon
|0:09
|Offensive rebound by Jose Calderon
|0:15
|Bruce Brown missed driving layup
|0:19
|Bad pass turnover on Brad Wanamaker, stolen by Bruce Brown
|0:24
|+ 2
|Bruce Brown made driving layup
|0:41
|Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III
|0:45
|Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:49
|+ 3
|Henry Ellenson made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:00
|+ 1
|Brad Wanamaker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:19
|+ 1
|Brad Wanamaker made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:19
|Shooting foul on Jose Calderon
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|109
|89
|Field Goals
|39-86 (45.3%)
|33-89 (37.1%)
|3-Pointers
|14-34 (41.2%)
|7-37 (18.9%)
|Free Throws
|17-25 (68.0%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|62
|53
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|46
|41
|Team
|8
|6
|Assists
|26
|16
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|8
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|11
|Fouls
|26
|24
|Technicals
|1
|3
Video Carousel
M. Morris PF 13
18 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
A. Drummond C 0
18 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
|Key Players
|
|J. Brown SG
|8.6 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|1.8 APG
|30.6 FG%
|
|A. Drummond C
|18.5 PPG
|17.8 RPG
|1.0 APG
|45.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Brown SG
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|A. Drummond C
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.3
|FG%
|37.1
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|18.9
|
|
|68.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Brown
|25
|19
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6/13
|3/7
|4/6
|0
|2
|23
|+24
|G. Hayward
|23
|15
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6/11
|2/5
|1/3
|0
|6
|21
|+18
|J. Tatum
|28
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/9
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|3
|16
|+5
|A. Horford
|20
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2/8
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|3
|11
|+3
|K. Irving
|23
|3
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|20
|+13
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Morris
|24
|18
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7/12
|3/6
|1/1
|1
|7
|27
|+15
|D. Theis
|19
|17
|8
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7/9
|2/3
|1/2
|3
|5
|25
|+20
|T. Rozier
|27
|14
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/8
|2/3
|4/4
|0
|7
|27
|+15
|M. Smart
|23
|5
|4
|9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|4
|27
|+17
|B. Wanamaker
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|3
|-9
|G. Yabusele
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|4
|-9
|R. Williams
|7
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|10
|-3
|S. Ojeleye
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|-9
|A. Baynes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bird
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dozier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Lemon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|109
|54
|26
|4
|8
|13
|26
|39/86
|14/34
|17/25
|8
|46
|214
|+100
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|A. Drummond
|29
|18
|8
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|8/12
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|6
|27
|-17
|S. Johnson
|27
|16
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6/11
|3/8
|1/1
|0
|3
|21
|-6
|R. Jackson
|26
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/11
|1/6
|1/1
|0
|4
|20
|-25
|B. Griffin
|30
|7
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/13
|0/4
|3/4
|0
|6
|16
|-14
|R. Bullock
|26
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/9
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|5
|13
|-14
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|I. Smith
|26
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/9
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|16
|-24
|H. Ellenson
|7
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|3
|10
|+3
|B. Brown
|11
|6
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|1
|11
|+5
|J. Leuer
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|5
|+3
|J. Calderon
|10
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|8
|+8
|G. Robinson III
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|4
|+5
|L. Galloway
|17
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1/6
|0/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|7
|-18
|Z. Pachulia
|12
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|6
|-6
|Z. Lofton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kennard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|235
|89
|47
|16
|4
|3
|11
|24
|33/89
|7/37
|16/20
|6
|41
|164
|-100