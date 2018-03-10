BOS
DET

No Text

No Text
Key Players
J. Tatum
0 SF
B. Griffin
23 PF
37.3 Min. Per Game 37.3
33.8 Pts. Per Game 33.8
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
11.0 Reb. Per Game 11.0
41.4 Field Goal % 50.5
43.8 Three Point % 53.3
87.5 Free Throw % 67.6
+ 2 Henry Ellenson made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jose Calderon 0:09
  Offensive rebound by Jose Calderon 0:15
  Bruce Brown missed driving layup 0:19
  Bad pass turnover on Brad Wanamaker, stolen by Bruce Brown 0:24
+ 2 Bruce Brown made driving layup 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III 0:45
  Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:49
+ 3 Henry Ellenson made 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
+ 1 Brad Wanamaker made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:19
+ 1 Brad Wanamaker made 1st of 2 free throws 1:19
  Shooting foul on Jose Calderon 1:19
Team Stats
Points 109 89
Field Goals 39-86 (45.3%) 33-89 (37.1%)
3-Pointers 14-34 (41.2%) 7-37 (18.9%)
Free Throws 17-25 (68.0%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 62 53
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 46 41
Team 8 6
Assists 26 16
Steals 4 4
Blocks 8 3
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 26 24
Technicals 1 3
away team logo
M. Morris PF 13
18 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
A. Drummond C 0
18 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 4-2 30332125109
home team logo Pistons 4-1 2120262289
O/U 210.5, DET +3.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 4-2 101.4 PPG 41.7 RPG 21.2 APG
home team logo Pistons 4-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
J. Brown SG 8.6 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.8 APG 30.6 FG%
A. Drummond C 18.5 PPG 17.8 RPG 1.0 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Brown SG 19 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
A. Drummond C 18 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
45.3 FG% 37.1
41.2 3PT FG% 18.9
68.0 FT% 80.0
Celtics
Starters
J. Brown
G. Hayward
J. Tatum
A. Horford
K. Irving
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Brown 25 19 2 1 1 1 2 4 6/13 3/7 4/6 0 2 23 +24
G. Hayward 23 15 6 1 1 0 3 3 6/11 2/5 1/3 0 6 21 +18
J. Tatum 28 6 3 3 0 1 0 1 2/9 1/2 1/2 0 3 16 +5
A. Horford 20 4 4 1 1 1 1 3 2/8 0/5 0/0 1 3 11 +3
K. Irving 23 3 7 5 1 1 2 1 1/5 1/1 0/0 0 7 20 +13
Bench
M. Morris
D. Theis
T. Rozier
M. Smart
B. Wanamaker
G. Yabusele
R. Williams
S. Ojeleye
A. Baynes
J. Bird
P. Dozier
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 24 18 8 1 0 0 1 3 7/12 3/6 1/1 1 7 27 +15
D. Theis 19 17 8 1 0 0 2 4 7/9 2/3 1/2 3 5 25 +20
T. Rozier 27 14 7 3 0 0 0 2 4/8 2/3 4/4 0 7 27 +15
M. Smart 23 5 4 9 0 1 1 3 1/3 0/0 3/3 0 4 27 +17
B. Wanamaker 5 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 0 3 -9
G. Yabusele 5 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 4 -9
R. Williams 7 2 3 1 0 3 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 1 10 -3
S. Ojeleye 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/2 0 0 0 -9
A. Baynes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 109 54 26 4 8 13 26 39/86 14/34 17/25 8 46 214 +100
Pistons
Starters
A. Drummond
S. Johnson
R. Jackson
B. Griffin
R. Bullock
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Drummond 29 18 8 1 0 2 3 4 8/12 0/0 2/4 2 6 27 -17
S. Johnson 27 16 3 2 1 0 3 0 6/11 3/8 1/1 0 3 21 -6
R. Jackson 26 8 4 4 0 0 0 3 3/11 1/6 1/1 0 4 20 -25
B. Griffin 30 7 6 3 0 0 3 1 2/13 0/4 3/4 0 6 16 -14
R. Bullock 26 6 5 1 0 0 0 3 2/9 1/5 1/2 0 5 13 -14
Bench
I. Smith
H. Ellenson
B. Brown
J. Leuer
J. Calderon
G. Robinson III
L. Galloway
Z. Pachulia
Z. Lofton
K. Evans
K. Thomas
L. Kennard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Smith 26 8 4 2 0 0 0 3 4/9 0/2 0/0 0 4 16 -24
H. Ellenson 7 7 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/2 2/2 0 3 10 +3
B. Brown 11 6 2 1 2 0 1 3 2/5 0/2 2/2 1 1 11 +5
J. Leuer 6 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 1 5 +3
J. Calderon 10 3 1 2 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 0 8 +8
G. Robinson III 8 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 1 4 +5
L. Galloway 17 2 3 0 1 1 0 3 1/6 0/5 0/0 0 3 7 -18
Z. Pachulia 12 2 5 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 4 6 -6
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 89 47 16 4 3 11 24 33/89 7/37 16/20 6 41 164 -100
NBA Scores