Thompson sets 3-point record, Warriors beat Bulls 149-124

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 29, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) Klay Thompson broke teammate Stephen Curry's NBA record with 14 3-pointers and finished with 52 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 149-124 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Thompson set the mark when he nailed a 3 with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. He was then mobbed by teammates as the players headed to the sideline for a timeout, with the Warriors leading 113-69. Curry hit 13 3-pointers in a win over New Orleans on Nov. 7, 2016. Thompson played only 27 minutes and sat out the fourth quarter.

He had been in a shooting slump to start the season, making just 5 of 36 from behind the arc in the Warriors' first seven games. Thompson was 14 for 24 against the Bulls.

The All-Star guard busted out of the slump quickly with 22 points in the first quarter and had 36 at the half as Golden State was up 92-50. It was the second-highest scoring half by an NBA team. Phoenix scored 107 in the first half of a 173-143 victory over Denver in 1990.

Curry scored 23. Kevin Durant had 14 points and eight assists. And Chicago product Alfonzo McKinnie added 19 points and 10 rebounds as the two-time defending NBA champions improved to 7-1.

Zach LaVine and Antonio Blakeney led the Bulls with 21 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. scored 18.

Chicago probably would have been overmatched even at full strength. But with Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine all out with injuries, this one got ugly in a hurry.

Thompson, whose previous season high was 19 points, nearly doubled that in the first half alone. And the Warriors set an NBA record for 3-pointers in a half with 17.

Thompson was hit six 3s in the opening quarter. He hit his first three attempts from long range and scored 11 as the Warriors grabbed a 15-5 lead. But he was just getting started.

He surpassed his previous season scoring high when he buried a 3 off the dribble with just under three minutes left in the quarter, giving him 22 points and the Warriors a 36-21 edge.

TIP-INS

Warriors: G Shaun Livingston missed his second consecutive game because of a sore right foot. He also missed two in a row last week because of a bruised left knee. ... McKinnie hit 4 of 6 3-pointers in his second NBA game in his hometown. As a rookie with Toronto last season, he played about five minutes in a game at Chicago.

Bulls: Former Bulls C Joakim Noah got a standing ovation when he was shown on the video board late in the first half. He was waived by the New York Knicks with two years and $37.8 million remaining on his contract on Oct. 13.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host New Orleans on Wednesday.

Bulls: Host Denver on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
Z. LaVine
8 PG
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
29.3 Pts. Per Game 29.3
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
54.3 Field Goal % 51.9
52.9 Three Point % 51.7
92.3 Free Throw % 82.1
  Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie 0:06
  Shaquille Harrison missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
+ 1 Shaquille Harrison made 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Shooting foul on Jacob Evans 0:09
+ 3 Antonio Blakeney made 3-pt. jump shot 0:34
+ 2 Kevon Looney made jump shot, assist by Alfonzo McKinnie 0:49
  Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie 1:07
  Shaquille Harrison missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:09
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Arcidiacono 1:16
  Quinn Cook missed jump shot 1:20
+ 1 Shaquille Harrison made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:35
Team Stats
Points 149 124
Field Goals 53-96 (55.2%) 46-95 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 24-45 (53.3%) 11-35 (31.4%)
Free Throws 19-26 (73.1%) 21-34 (61.8%)
Total Rebounds 55 57
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 42 32
Team 5 14
Assists 34 25
Steals 8 6
Blocks 9 3
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 29 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Thompson SG 11
52 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
J. Parker PF 2
15 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 7-1 44483324149
home team logo Bulls 2-5 28223935124
O/U 227, CHI +11
United Center Chicago, IL
O/U 227, CHI +11
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 7-1 110.4 PPG 45 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Bulls 2-5 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
K. Thompson SG 15.1 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.3 APG 39.6 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 29.3 PPG 4.8 RPG 3.3 APG 52.7 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Thompson SG 52 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
Z. LaVine PG 21 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
55.2 FG% 48.4
53.3 3PT FG% 31.4
73.1 FT% 61.8
Warriors
Starters
K. Thompson
S. Curry
K. Durant
D. Green
D. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Thompson 26 52 5 0 1 0 2 2 18/29 14/24 2/2 0 5 56 +28
S. Curry 24 23 8 5 3 1 1 3 7/9 2/4 7/7 0 8 44 +27
K. Durant 28 14 3 8 1 1 0 2 5/9 1/4 3/3 0 3 35 +45
D. Green 25 3 6 11 0 3 0 0 1/5 0/1 1/2 1 5 34 +34
D. Jones 13 2 2 0 1 0 0 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 5 +13
Bench
A. McKinnie
Q. Cook
J. Jerebko
K. Looney
J. Bell
J. Evans
A. Iguodala
D. Cousins
D. Lee
M. Derrickson
S. Livingston
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. McKinnie 26 19 10 1 0 1 0 4 7/15 4/6 1/4 5 5 32 +13
Q. Cook 16 16 2 1 0 0 1 1 6/12 1/4 3/3 0 2 19 -19
J. Jerebko 19 10 5 2 1 0 1 5 4/4 2/2 0/0 1 4 19 +5
K. Looney 17 7 5 0 0 0 0 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 0 5 12 -6
J. Bell 17 3 2 0 1 3 1 4 1/2 0/0 1/3 0 2 8 -15
J. Evans 16 0 1 2 0 0 1 2 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 0 4 -16
A. Iguodala 7 0 1 4 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 9 +16
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Derrickson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Livingston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 149 50 34 8 9 7 29 53/96 24/45 19/26 8 42 277 +125
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
W. Carter Jr.
C. Payne
J. Holiday
C. Hutchison
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. LaVine 26 21 6 2 2 0 3 2 8/17 2/6 3/4 0 6 30 -35
W. Carter Jr. 26 18 7 4 0 0 0 2 7/13 0/2 4/5 1 6 33 -20
C. Payne 20 15 3 2 0 1 0 1 5/9 1/3 4/4 1 2 23 -25
J. Holiday 28 9 2 4 0 0 2 2 3/9 3/7 0/0 1 1 17 -32
C. Hutchison 22 3 3 0 0 1 1 1 0/2 0/1 3/4 1 2 6 -14
Bench
A. Blakeney
J. Parker
S. Harrison
C. Felicio
R. Arcidiacono
R. Lopez
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
B. Portis
T. Ulis
R. Alkins
L. Markkanen
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Blakeney 21 21 2 1 0 0 0 1 7/12 4/6 3/4 1 1 25 +10
J. Parker 26 15 9 6 0 1 1 0 7/15 0/3 1/5 2 7 36 -1
S. Harrison 18 13 4 3 2 0 1 4 5/8 0/2 3/8 1 3 24 -3
C. Felicio 21 6 6 0 1 0 0 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 3 13 -5
R. Arcidiacono 27 3 1 3 1 0 0 4 1/5 1/5 0/0 0 1 11 0
R. Lopez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 124 43 25 6 3 8 19 46/95 11/35 21/34 11 32 218 -125
