NO
DEN

Pelicans, Nuggets meet in early-season anticipated game

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 29, 2018

The Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans looked like they were headed for a showdown of unbeatens, but things didn't work out for either of them.

But the Pelicans' situation might be a little more dire than Denver's. New Orleans dropped its first game of the season Saturday night against Utah, in large part because Anthony Davis sat out with a sprained elbow. The big man and former first overall pick is averaging 27.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.8 blocks a game this season, which is a lot to make up for against the Jazz.

New Orleans (4-1) hasn't announced his availability for Monday's game in Denver, but the chances of beating the 4-1 Nuggets becomes harder without him.

"There's not any long-term concern," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Saturday night. "He came in today and tried to shoot at shootaround, and there was a still a little bit of pain. ... I'm not going to risk anything over one game."

With him, the Pelicans are formidable, and the same can be said for Denver and center Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets have plenty of talent surrounding their big man, but Jokic makes the offense click like no one else. He was named the Western Conference player of the week for the first week of the season and has already heard MVP! chants from Denver fans.

He shrugs off that chatter.

"I'm just playing my game, so if that's going to make me MVP one day this year, next year, in next whatever years, yes, but I think it's still silly," Jokic told The Denver Post. "I love it because it just makes me laugh."

Opponents haven't been laughing trying to stop Jokic. The Serbian has four double-doubles in five games - matching Davis, fittingly - and he already has a triple-double. His play, along with steady performances from guards Jamal Murray and Gary Harris, helped Denver get off to its best start in nine years before losing at the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

The Nuggets have had three days off to think about that loss, which was their worst defensive performance of the young season. It will be a lot easier to defend New Orleans if Davis can't play.

If Davis is out Julius Randle will likely start in his place, as he did Saturday night. Randle had 12 points and three rebounds in his first start for the Pelicans.

New Orleans might also be without point guard Elfrid Payton, who left Saturday's game with a sprained right ankle.

Denver has overcome the loss of Will Barton, who had surgery to repair a core muscle injury last week and will be out until at least December. Torrey Craig has started the three games in his place and has been solid.

The key for the Nuggets, however, is Jokic. He appreciates the love and is embracing it, but he's not letting it go to his head.

"Nuggets fans are kind of polite," he told The Denver Post. "They are not rude, they'll start cheering for you. ... That's really cool."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
N. Jokic
15 C
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
23.4 Pts. Per Game 23.4
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
10.6 Reb. Per Game 10.6
52.1 Field Goal % 56.8
52.1 Three Point % 58.6
70.7 Free Throw % 85.4
+ 3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cheick Diallo 8:58
+ 2 Malik Beasley made hook shot 9:14
+ 3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Mirotic 9:27
  Offensive foul on E'Twaun Moore 10:08
  Offensive foul on E'Twaun Moore 10:08
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Mirotic 10:11
  Monte Morris missed driving layup, blocked by Cheick Diallo 10:13
+ 2 Nikola Mirotic made jump shot, assist by Tim Frazier 10:27
+ 2 Jamal Murray made layup 10:42
  Offensive rebound by Jamal Murray 10:43
  Trey Lyles missed driving layup 10:44
Team Stats
Points 84 88
Field Goals 32-67 (47.8%) 33-77 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 10-32 (31.3%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 12-13 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 42 39
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 31 25
Team 4 5
Assists 21 21
Steals 7 11
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 17 10
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Holiday PG 11
9 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
10 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 4-1 242131884
home team logo Nuggets 4-1 203826488
O/U 229.5, DEN -9
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
O/U 229.5, DEN -9
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 4-1 110.0 PPG 45.6 RPG 26.9 APG
home team logo Nuggets 4-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 16.4 PPG 7.4 RPG 1.2 APG 52.5 FG%
J. Murray PG 15.4 PPG 4.2 RPG 3.0 APG 39.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Randle PF 22 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
J. Murray PG 19 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
47.8 FG% 42.9
41.2 3PT FG% 31.3
81.3 FT% 92.3
Pelicans
Starters
E. Moore
N. Mirotic
C. Diallo
F. Jackson
T. Frazier
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Moore 33 15 2 2 0 0 5 3 6/9 3/5 0/0 1 1 16 +5
N. Mirotic 29 9 8 2 3 1 1 1 4/12 1/7 0/2 0 8 24 -3
C. Diallo 11 8 5 2 1 1 2 2 3/3 0/0 2/2 2 3 17 +9
F. Jackson 19 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 2 7 -1
T. Frazier 14 3 1 2 1 1 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 10 -8
On Court
E. Moore
N. Mirotic
C. Diallo
F. Jackson
T. Frazier
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Moore 33 15 2 2 0 0 5 3 6/9 3/5 0/0 1 1 16 +5
N. Mirotic 29 9 8 2 3 1 1 1 4/12 1/7 0/2 0 8 24 -3
C. Diallo 11 8 5 2 1 1 2 2 3/3 0/0 2/2 2 3 17 +9
F. Jackson 19 5 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 1/1 0/0 0 2 7 -1
T. Frazier 14 3 1 2 1 1 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 10 -8
On Bench
J. Randle
I. Clark
W. Johnson
A. Davis
D. Miller
E. Payton
K. Williams
T. Bluiett
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 19 22 6 2 1 1 3 1 7/13 0/0 8/9 1 5 31 -10
I. Clark 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -7
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 130 84 38 21 7 4 17 18 32/67 7/17 13/16 7 31 108 -15
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
T. Lyles
M. Beasley
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Murray 32 19 5 2 4 1 1 0 8/17 2/5 1/1 1 4 32 +8
T. Lyles 19 15 1 1 2 0 0 2 5/13 1/6 4/4 0 1 20 -1
M. Beasley 22 7 3 2 0 0 1 1 3/7 1/4 0/0 0 3 13 +9
M. Morris 22 7 0 1 3 0 2 1 3/9 1/4 0/0 0 0 10 -3
M. Plumlee 16 2 5 1 1 0 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 2 7 -1
On Court
J. Murray
T. Lyles
M. Beasley
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Murray 32 19 5 2 4 1 1 0 8/17 2/5 1/1 1 4 32 +8
T. Lyles 19 15 1 1 2 0 0 2 5/13 1/6 4/4 0 1 20 -1
M. Beasley 22 7 3 2 0 0 1 1 3/7 1/4 0/0 0 3 13 +9
M. Morris 22 7 0 1 3 0 2 1 3/9 1/4 0/0 0 0 10 -3
M. Plumlee 16 2 5 1 1 0 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 2 7 -1
On Bench
J. Hernangomez
I. Thomas
W. Barton
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Hernangomez 7 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +4
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akoon-Purcell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 88 34 21 11 5 10 14 33/77 10/32 12/13 9 25 84 +16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores