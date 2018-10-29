TOR
Sans Freak, Bucks top Raptors to be last NBA undefeated team

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 29, 2018

MILWAUKEE (AP) With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined because of injury, Ersan Ilyasova scored a season-high 19 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 124-109 on Monday night in a showdown of the NBA's last two undefeated teams.

Milwaukee improved to 7-0 in a marquee matchup that lost some luster with Antetokounmpo in concussion protocol and Raptors star Kawhi Leonard sitting out to rest.

The Bucks' start to the season matches the 1971-72 club for best in franchise history. Milwaukee made up for Antetokounmpo's absence with another strong showing from the perimeter, with Malcolm Brogdon and Eric Bledsoe chipping in 17 points each.

Serge Ibaka scored 30 points for Toronto, which had its franchise-best 6-0 start snapped. Pascal Siakam added 22.

They still couldn't keep up with the Bucks, who eclipsed the 110-point mark for the seventh straight game even without the high-flying Antetokounmpo, who averages 25.0 points and 14.2 rebounds.

Ilyasova, starting for Antetokounmpo, helped pick up the slack, setting the tone with an active night all over the floor and adding a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Bucks didn't stop moving when they have the ball either, especially at the 3-point line.

First-year coach Mike Budenholzer wants his team to hoist 3-pointers, and an 11-3 run in the fourth quarter sparked by two 3s from Khris Middleton helped turn a 15-point advantage into a 113-90 lead with 7:39 left.

It was the first game in NBA history between teams that both enter with a record of 6-0 or better, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Bucks' defense tightened after allowing the Raptors to start 12 of 17 (70 percent) from the floor with 2:37 left in the first quarter.

Toronto went on to shoot 31 percent from that point to the fourth quarter, when the Bucks' lead swelled to 15.

Raptors: Leonard was expected to sit out just Monday's game. ... Toronto went about a four-minute stretch between the first and second quarters shooting 1 of 10 from the floor to fall behind by nine with 10:06 left in the second.

Bucks: Antetokounmpo was injured Saturday against Orlando. ... Ilyasova (14 points) and Thon Maker (11) were active up front in the first half to help make up for the absence of Antetokounmpo, who cheered on his teammates one row behind the bench. ... Asked what he was most surprised by in the Bucks' fast start, Budenholzer said ''I'm not a big surprise guy. I'm just happy with the way they've worked every day. It's been a good steady work ethic.''

Raptors: Return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Bucks: Visit the Celtics on Thursday in rematch of first-round playoff series last year won by Boston in seven games.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
25.0 Pts. Per Game 25.0
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
14.2 Reb. Per Game 14.2
50.0 Field Goal % 50.8
50.0 Three Point % 50.8
92.0 Free Throw % 72.5
+ 1 Chris Boucher made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:08
+ 1 Chris Boucher made 1st of 2 free throws 0:08
  Shooting foul on Matthew Dellavedova 0:08
  Defensive rebound by Greg Monroe 0:13
  Thon Maker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:14
  Offensive rebound by Chris Boucher 0:34
+ 2 Chris Boucher made dunk 0:34
  Lorenzo Brown missed driving layup 0:34
  Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Brown 0:37
  Matthew Dellavedova missed jump shot 0:40
  Defensive rebound by Christian Wood 0:52
Points 109 124
Field Goals 39-102 (38.2%) 45-93 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 9-44 (20.5%) 19-45 (42.2%)
Free Throws 22-28 (78.6%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 58 64
Offensive 15 9
Defensive 36 49
Team 7 6
Assists 25 28
Steals 9 5
Blocks 8 5
Turnovers 11 17
Fouls 19 21
Technicals 2 2
K. Lowry PG 7
9 PTS, 6 REB, 15 AST
E. Bledsoe PG 6
17 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 6-1 29242729109
home team logo Bucks 7-0 30323329124
away team logo Raptors 6-1 107.3 PPG 40.1 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logo Bucks 7-0 101.9 PPG 38.6 RPG 22.0 APG
S. Ibaka PF 14.5 PPG 7.5 RPG 1.0 APG 50.7 FG%
E. Ilyasova SF 7.8 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.5 APG 47.2 FG%
S. Ibaka PF 30 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
E. Ilyasova SF 19 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
38.2 FG% 48.4
20.5 3PT FG% 42.2
78.6 FT% 78.9
Starters
S. Ibaka
P. Siakam
K. Lowry
D. Green
N. Powell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Ibaka 28 30 9 1 0 1 0 3 12/21 2/5 4/4 2 7 42 +7
P. Siakam 33 22 8 2 4 1 2 2 10/16 0/4 2/3 2 6 37 -11
K. Lowry 34 9 6 15 2 2 4 3 3/14 0/9 3/5 2 4 45 -10
D. Green 29 8 5 1 1 0 1 0 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 4 15 -6
N. Powell 27 8 3 3 0 0 0 2 2/3 2/3 2/2 0 3 17 -12
J. Valanciunas
C. Boucher
L. Brown
D. Wright
C. Miles
M. Richardson
G. Monroe
J. Loyd
K. Leonard
F. VanVleet
O. Anunoby
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Valanciunas 12 10 3 0 1 0 0 1 3/10 0/1 4/4 2 1 14 -21
C. Boucher 2 6 2 0 0 1 0 0 1/2 0/1 4/6 2 0 9 +8
L. Brown 19 5 4 2 1 2 1 3 2/9 1/5 0/0 1 3 15 -7
D. Wright 13 4 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/5 0/1 2/2 0 2 8 -15
C. Miles 19 4 1 0 0 1 1 1 1/7 1/7 1/2 0 1 5 -27
M. Richardson 13 3 3 0 0 0 2 2 1/5 1/5 0/0 0 3 4 +4
G. Monroe 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/0 0/0 2 2 4 +7
J. Loyd 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 +8
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Anunoby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 109 51 25 9 8 11 19 39/102 9/44 22/28 15 36 216 -75
E. Ilyasova
E. Bledsoe
M. Brogdon
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Ilyasova 23 19 10 2 0 0 1 1 8/12 3/6 0/0 2 8 32 +9
E. Bledsoe 25 17 2 8 0 1 3 2 7/12 2/5 1/1 0 2 33 -1
M. Brogdon 27 17 5 3 0 0 2 4 6/11 0/1 5/5 1 4 26 +27
K. Middleton 31 14 4 8 2 0 3 4 4/11 4/9 2/3 0 4 33 +18
B. Lopez 28 9 4 1 0 2 1 2 3/10 1/5 2/2 1 3 16 +6
D. DiVincenzo
T. Snell
T. Maker
P. Connaughton
J. Henson
C. Wood
M. Dellavedova
S. Brown
G. Antetokounmpo
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DiVincenzo 22 12 8 2 0 0 1 0 4/9 2/5 2/2 0 8 23 +7
T. Snell 16 11 3 1 1 1 0 1 4/5 3/3 0/0 1 2 18 +20
T. Maker 23 11 7 2 0 1 2 1 4/7 2/4 1/2 0 7 21 +6
P. Connaughton 16 8 8 0 1 0 1 1 3/8 2/4 0/2 2 6 16 -3
J. Henson 10 4 5 1 1 0 2 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 3 10 +14
C. Wood 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 1 3 -8
M. Dellavedova 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 -1 -10
S. Brown 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -10
G. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 124 58 28 5 5 17 21 45/93 19/45 15/19 9 49 231 +75
