No Text
DAL
LAL
No Text
Key Players
D. Jordan
6 C
L. James
23 SF
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|27.6
|Pts. Per Game
|27.6
|8.3
|Ast. Per Game
|8.3
|9.1
|Reb. Per Game
|9.1
|67.2
|Field Goal %
|50.9
|64.9
|Three Point %
|50.3
|82.4
|Free Throw %
|78.7
|Team rebound
|0:00
|J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|+ 1
|LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:02
|Team rebound
|0:02
|LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:02
|Personal foul on Wesley Matthews
|0:02
|+ 2
|Luka Doncic made floating jump shot
|0:07
|+ 1
|Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:17
|Kyle Kuzma missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:17
|Team rebound
|0:17
|Personal foul on Wesley Matthews
|0:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|113
|114
|Field Goals
|43-86 (50.0%)
|43-84 (51.2%)
|3-Pointers
|13-29 (44.8%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|18-24 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|46
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|30
|31
|Team
|9
|7
|Assists
|24
|24
|Steals
|5
|12
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|23
|20
|Fouls
|24
|27
|Technicals
|1
|2
|Key Players
|
|W. Matthews SG
|18.3 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|2.6 APG
|40.2 FG%
|
|L. James SF
|27.6 PPG
|9.1 RPG
|8.3 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Matthews SG
|21 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|L. James SF
|29 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|51.2
|
|
|44.8
|3PT FG%
|58.8
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|W. Matthews
|31
|21
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|8/15
|4/10
|1/1
|0
|1
|24
|+9
|H. Barnes
|27
|19
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6/16
|4/6
|3/4
|1
|3
|23
|-21
|L. Doncic
|28
|14
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/11
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|4
|32
|-13
|D. Jordan
|30
|10
|12
|0
|1
|1
|6
|3
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|11
|18
|-14
|D. Smith Jr.
|23
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2/9
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|10
|-29
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Barea
|24
|15
|0
|10
|0
|0
|4
|4
|7/15
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|0
|31
|+28
|D. Powell
|17
|12
|8
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|4/6
|4
|4
|19
|+13
|D. Finney-Smith
|25
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|11
|-10
|J. Brunson
|11
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|7
|+12
|M. Kleber
|20
|4
|5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|13
|+20
|D. Nowitzki
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mejri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Spalding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Macon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Antetokounmpo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Broekhoff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|113
|40
|24
|5
|5
|23
|24
|43/86
|13/29
|14/19
|10
|30
|188
|-5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|20
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|5/5
|0
|2
|11
|-10
|R. Rondo
|17
|5
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|13
|-21
|L. Stephenson
|9
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|4
|-8
|J. Hart
|16
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|7
|-13
|J. Williams
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|-2
|M. Beasley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mykhailiuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wagner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Zubac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Caruso
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Bonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|114
|39
|24
|12
|6
|20
|27
|43/84
|10/17
|18/24
|8
|31
|199
|+5