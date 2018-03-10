DAL
LAL

No Text

No Text
Key Players
D. Jordan
6 C
L. James
23 SF
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
27.6 Pts. Per Game 27.6
8.3 Ast. Per Game 8.3
9.1 Reb. Per Game 9.1
67.2 Field Goal % 50.9
64.9 Three Point % 50.3
82.4 Free Throw % 78.7
  Team rebound 0:00
  J.J. Barea missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
  Team rebound 0:02
  LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Personal foul on Wesley Matthews 0:02
+ 2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 0:07
+ 1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
  Kyle Kuzma missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  Team rebound 0:17
  Personal foul on Wesley Matthews 0:17
Team Stats
Points 113 114
Field Goals 43-86 (50.0%) 43-84 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 13-29 (44.8%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 49 46
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 30 31
Team 9 7
Assists 24 24
Steals 5 12
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 23 20
Fouls 24 27
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
14 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
29 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 2-6 21382232113
home team logo Lakers 3-5 38282820114
O/U 235, LAL -7.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 235, LAL -7.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 2-6 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Lakers 3-5 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
W. Matthews SG 18.3 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.6 APG 40.2 FG%
L. James SF 27.6 PPG 9.1 RPG 8.3 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
W. Matthews SG 21 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
L. James SF 29 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
50.0 FG% 51.2
44.8 3PT FG% 58.8
73.7 FT% 75.0
Mavericks
Starters
W. Matthews
H. Barnes
L. Doncic
D. Jordan
D. Smith Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Matthews 31 21 1 1 2 0 2 3 8/15 4/10 1/1 0 1 24 +9
H. Barnes 27 19 4 0 0 1 1 2 6/16 4/6 3/4 1 3 23 -21
L. Doncic 28 14 5 7 1 0 2 2 5/11 3/6 1/2 1 4 32 -13
D. Jordan 30 10 12 0 1 1 6 3 4/4 0/0 2/2 1 11 18 -14
D. Smith Jr. 23 5 1 3 1 0 3 2 2/9 1/1 0/0 0 1 10 -29
Starters
W. Matthews
H. Barnes
L. Doncic
D. Jordan
D. Smith Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Matthews 31 21 1 1 2 0 2 3 8/15 4/10 1/1 0 1 24 +9
H. Barnes 27 19 4 0 0 1 1 2 6/16 4/6 3/4 1 3 23 -21
L. Doncic 28 14 5 7 1 0 2 2 5/11 3/6 1/2 1 4 32 -13
D. Jordan 30 10 12 0 1 1 6 3 4/4 0/0 2/2 1 11 18 -14
D. Smith Jr. 23 5 1 3 1 0 3 2 2/9 1/1 0/0 0 1 10 -29
Bench
J. Barea
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
J. Brunson
M. Kleber
D. Nowitzki
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
R. Broekhoff
D. Harris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Barea 24 15 0 10 0 0 4 4 7/15 0/3 1/2 0 0 31 +28
D. Powell 17 12 8 1 0 0 3 3 4/6 0/0 4/6 4 4 19 +13
D. Finney-Smith 25 9 3 0 0 0 1 3 4/6 1/2 0/0 2 1 11 -10
J. Brunson 11 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 1 7 +12
M. Kleber 20 4 5 1 0 3 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 4 13 +20
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 113 40 24 5 5 23 24 43/86 13/29 14/19 10 30 188 -5
Lakers
Starters
L. James
K. Kuzma
B. Ingram
J. McGee
L. Ball
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 38 29 5 6 3 0 3 3 11/19 2/3 5/7 0 5 46 +5
K. Kuzma 30 18 8 3 0 1 3 3 7/11 1/2 3/4 1 7 30 +12
B. Ingram 31 17 3 1 1 0 3 5 6/16 1/1 4/6 0 3 20 +9
J. McGee 35 16 15 1 2 5 3 5 8/15 0/0 0/0 5 10 37 +18
L. Ball 33 12 4 7 0 0 0 1 4/6 3/3 1/2 2 2 30 +15
Starters
L. James
K. Kuzma
B. Ingram
J. McGee
L. Ball
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 38 29 5 6 3 0 3 3 11/19 2/3 5/7 0 5 46 +5
K. Kuzma 30 18 8 3 0 1 3 3 7/11 1/2 3/4 1 7 30 +12
B. Ingram 31 17 3 1 1 0 3 5 6/16 1/1 4/6 0 3 20 +9
J. McGee 35 16 15 1 2 5 3 5 8/15 0/0 0/0 5 10 37 +18
L. Ball 33 12 4 7 0 0 0 1 4/6 3/3 1/2 2 2 30 +15
Bench
K. Caldwell-Pope
R. Rondo
L. Stephenson
J. Hart
J. Williams
M. Beasley
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Wagner
I. Zubac
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Caldwell-Pope 20 9 2 0 2 0 2 0 2/5 0/1 5/5 0 2 11 -10
R. Rondo 17 5 0 4 2 0 2 1 2/7 1/3 0/0 0 0 13 -21
L. Stephenson 9 5 0 0 1 0 2 2 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 4 -8
J. Hart 16 3 0 2 1 0 1 4 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 0 7 -13
J. Williams 7 0 2 0 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 -2
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 114 39 24 12 6 20 27 43/84 10/17 18/24 8 31 199 +5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores