DET
BKN

No Text

No Text
Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
C. LeVert
22 SG
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
18.9 Pts. Per Game 18.9
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
49.3 Field Goal % 47.5
50.0 Three Point % 46.8
73.1 Free Throw % 81.8
  Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert 0:00
  Blake Griffin missed jump shot 0:01
+ 3 Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Joe Harris 0:17
  Blake Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:20
  Offensive foul on Spencer Dinwiddie 0:41
  Offensive foul on Spencer Dinwiddie 0:41
+ 2 Blake Griffin made floating jump shot 0:53
+ 3 Jared Dudley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 1:12
+ 3 Blake Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot 1:27
  Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond 1:40
Team Stats
Points 119 120
Field Goals 39-93 (41.9%) 43-101 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 11-34 (32.4%) 12-38 (31.6%)
Free Throws 30-39 (76.9%) 22-30 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 66 63
Offensive 14 18
Defensive 41 37
Team 11 8
Assists 16 26
Steals 8 5
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 30 33
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
A. Drummond C 0
24 PTS, 23 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
C. LeVert SG 22
19 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Pistons 4-3 223823279119
home team logo Nets 3-5 2826233310120
O/U 217, BKN -3
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 4-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Nets 3-5 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
B. Griffin PF 27.7 PPG 10.8 RPG 4.3 APG 50.0 FG%
S. Dinwiddie PG 13.4 PPG 2.3 RPG 3.6 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Griffin PF 25 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
S. Dinwiddie PG 25 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
41.9 FG% 42.6
32.4 3PT FG% 31.6
76.9 FT% 73.3
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
S. Johnson
R. Bullock
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 41 25 9 4 2 1 6 5 8/18 4/8 5/7 2 7 39 -14
A. Drummond 37 24 23 1 1 2 4 2 8/14 0/1 8/10 10 13 48 -11
R. Jackson 35 21 4 2 1 1 1 3 8/23 2/7 3/3 1 3 30 -5
S. Johnson 33 6 12 2 1 0 2 5 1/4 1/3 3/4 1 11 21 -2
R. Bullock 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -11
Bench
G. Robinson III
B. Brown
Z. Pachulia
J. Calderon
I. Smith
L. Galloway
J. Leuer
Z. Lofton
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
L. Kennard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Robinson III 14 9 1 0 1 0 0 0 3/5 0/2 3/3 0 1 11 +11
B. Brown 28 9 1 0 0 0 1 4 3/9 1/4 2/3 0 1 9 +3
Z. Pachulia 12 9 0 3 0 1 0 3 3/3 0/0 3/5 0 0 16 +14
J. Calderon 15 8 2 0 1 1 1 1 2/5 2/4 2/2 0 2 11 +4
I. Smith 31 4 3 4 1 0 1 5 1/4 1/3 1/2 0 3 15 +2
L. Galloway 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 0 4 +4
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 259 119 55 16 8 6 16 30 39/93 11/34 30/39 14 41 204 -5
Nets
Starters
J. Harris
C. LeVert
J. Allen
J. Dudley
D. Russell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harris 40 23 5 1 0 0 1 4 8/14 4/7 3/3 2 3 29 +2
C. LeVert 39 19 6 6 2 0 1 4 7/16 1/5 4/6 0 6 38 +13
J. Allen 21 14 9 1 0 0 2 6 6/8 0/0 2/5 4 5 23 +3
J. Dudley 37 11 6 3 0 0 0 3 2/9 1/6 6/6 2 4 23 +9
D. Russell 25 6 2 6 3 1 2 2 3/15 0/6 0/1 0 2 22 -2
Bench
S. Dinwiddie
E. Davis
R. Hollis-Jefferson
A. Crabbe
S. Napier
K. Faried
D. Carroll
T. Pinson
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
R. Kurucs
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Dinwiddie 31 25 4 4 0 0 2 5 8/15 5/9 4/4 2 2 35 +7
E. Davis 18 10 10 0 0 0 3 5 4/6 0/0 2/3 5 5 17 -8
R. Hollis-Jefferson 24 8 7 3 0 1 1 2 4/9 0/0 0/0 1 6 21 +2
A. Crabbe 20 3 6 2 0 1 3 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 2 4 11 -8
S. Napier 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 1/2 0 0 0 -13
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 260 120 55 26 5 3 16 33 43/101 12/38 22/30 18 37 219 +5
NBA Scores