DET
BKN
Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
C. LeVert
22 SG
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|18.9
|Pts. Per Game
|18.9
|4.6
|Ast. Per Game
|4.6
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|49.3
|Field Goal %
|47.5
|50.0
|Three Point %
|46.8
|73.1
|Free Throw %
|81.8
|Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert
|0:00
|Blake Griffin missed jump shot
|0:01
|+ 3
|Spencer Dinwiddie made 3-pt. jump shot
|0:07
|Defensive rebound by Joe Harris
|0:17
|Blake Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:20
|Offensive foul on Spencer Dinwiddie
|0:41
|Offensive foul on Spencer Dinwiddie
|0:41
|+ 2
|Blake Griffin made floating jump shot
|0:53
|+ 3
|Jared Dudley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie
|1:12
|+ 3
|Blake Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:27
|Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond
|1:40
|Team Stats
|Points
|119
|120
|Field Goals
|39-93 (41.9%)
|43-101 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-34 (32.4%)
|12-38 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|30-39 (76.9%)
|22-30 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|66
|63
|Offensive
|14
|18
|Defensive
|41
|37
|Team
|11
|8
|Assists
|16
|26
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|16
|Fouls
|30
|33
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
A. Drummond C 0
24 PTS, 23 REB, 1 AST
C. LeVert SG 22
19 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
|B. Griffin PF
|27.7 PPG
|10.8 RPG
|4.3 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
|S. Dinwiddie PG
|13.4 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|3.6 APG
|47.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Griffin PF
|25 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|S. Dinwiddie PG
|25 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|32.4
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|B. Griffin
|41
|25
|9
|4
|2
|1
|6
|5
|8/18
|4/8
|5/7
|2
|7
|39
|-14
|A. Drummond
|37
|24
|23
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|8/14
|0/1
|8/10
|10
|13
|48
|-11
|R. Jackson
|35
|21
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8/23
|2/7
|3/3
|1
|3
|30
|-5
|S. Johnson
|33
|6
|12
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1/4
|1/3
|3/4
|1
|11
|21
|-2
|R. Bullock
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-11
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|G. Robinson III
|14
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/5
|0/2
|3/3
|0
|1
|11
|+11
|B. Brown
|28
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/9
|1/4
|2/3
|0
|1
|9
|+3
|Z. Pachulia
|12
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|3/5
|0
|0
|16
|+14
|J. Calderon
|15
|8
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2/5
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|2
|11
|+4
|I. Smith
|31
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1/4
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|3
|15
|+2
|L. Galloway
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|4
|+4
|J. Leuer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Lofton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Ellenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kennard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|259
|119
|55
|16
|8
|6
|16
|30
|39/93
|11/34
|30/39
|14
|41
|204
|-5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Harris
|40
|23
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|8/14
|4/7
|3/3
|2
|3
|29
|+2
|C. LeVert
|39
|19
|6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|4
|7/16
|1/5
|4/6
|0
|6
|38
|+13
|J. Allen
|21
|14
|9
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6/8
|0/0
|2/5
|4
|5
|23
|+3
|J. Dudley
|37
|11
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/9
|1/6
|6/6
|2
|4
|23
|+9
|D. Russell
|25
|6
|2
|6
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3/15
|0/6
|0/1
|0
|2
|22
|-2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|S. Dinwiddie
|31
|25
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|8/15
|5/9
|4/4
|2
|2
|35
|+7
|E. Davis
|18
|10
|10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|5
|17
|-8
|R. Hollis-Jefferson
|24
|8
|7
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|21
|+2
|A. Crabbe
|20
|3
|6
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|4
|11
|-8
|S. Napier
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|0
|-13
|K. Faried
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Carroll
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Musa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Kurucs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|260
|120
|55
|26
|5
|3
|16
|33
|43/101
|12/38
|22/30
|18
|37
|219
|+5