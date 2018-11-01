NO
Trail Blazers ready for rematch with Pelicans

  Nov 01, 2018

PORTLAND, Oregon -- The Portland Trail Blazers haven't forgotten being on the wrong side of a first-round playoff sweep at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

That's why the Blazers have a little added incentive when they play host to the Pelicans Thursday night at Moda Center.

"We have this game circled," Portland point guard Damian Lillard told reporters. "We'll have (last season's playoff series) in our minds when we play against them. But it's only going to be the eighth game of the season, and we can't get last year back."

Center Anthony Davis, guard Jrue Holiday and forward Nikola Mirotic remain as stalwarts for the Pelicans (4-3), who lost 131-121 at Golden State Wednesday night for their third straight setback. The Pelicans have also added guard Elfrid Payton (to replace the departed Rajon Rondo) and forward Julius Randle to their nucleus.

"They have a lot of length and athleticism, and they play hard," Lillard said. "You wouldn't trade (Davis) for nobody. He's a monster. We're going to have our hands full. It will be a tough game, but we're ready for it."

New Orleans started the season 4-0 before Davis went out for two games with an elbow injury. The 6-11 Davis came into Wednesday averaging 27.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.8 blocks.

"We just have to get back to playing Pelican basketball -- sharing the ball, getting back in transition," Davis told the media. "We need to get back into our rhythm."

This will be the second of back-to-back situations for the Pelicans, who will be playing their fifth game in seven days.

"The wear and tear on your body is tough for high-minute guys, but everybody has to do it," Davis said. "It's not an excuse for anyone."

Payton (ankle) and small forward Darius Miller (thigh) have not played in the last two games and are questionable for the Pelicans.

It will be a matchup between two of the top offenses in the NBA. New Orleans ranks third and Portland fourth in the league in offensive efficiency. The Pelicans are second (122.5) and the Blazers sixth (117.0) in scoring per game.

Portland (5-2) returns home after a 3-1 road trip, which featured wins over Indiana and Houston. The Rockets were without reigning Most Valuable Player James Harden, sidelined with a hamstring injury. But the Blazers were pleased that they kept the foot on the pedal, building a 15-point halftime lead to 28 points in the third quarter.

"That shows growth on our part," Lillard said. "We came out (for the third quarter) and jumped right back into it."

Bolstered by the addition of free agent guards Nik Stauskas and Seth Curry and the emergence of second-year center Zach Collins, Portland's bench has become a force this season, ranking eighth in scoring production (42.1) and sixth in field-goal percentage (.487)

"We've added a few pieces that are complementary to what we do," Lillard said. "It has made us a more mature, polished team."

Key Players
N. Mirotic
3 PF
D. Lillard
0 PG
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
29.6 Pts. Per Game 29.6
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
50.8 Field Goal % 49.7
52.9 Three Point % 50.7
67.9 Free Throw % 93.8
  Full timeout called 6:32
  Defensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic 6:48
  Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:50
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 7:09
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 7:09
  Personal foul on E'Twaun Moore 7:09
  Out of bounds turnover on Tim Frazier 7:28
+ 2 Jusuf Nurkic made dunk 7:37
  Offensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic 7:39
+ 2 Nikola Mirotic made driving layup, assist by Tim Frazier 7:55
  Personal foul on Jrue Holiday 8:11
Team Stats
Points 81 86
Field Goals 30-65 (46.2%) 29-55 (52.7%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 34
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 18 21
Team 4 7
Assists 17 16
Steals 5 1
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 6 7
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
N. Mirotic PF 3
12 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
19 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 4-3 313416-81
home team logo Trail Blazers 5-2 353516-86
O/U 228.5, POR -7
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 4-3 110.0 PPG 45.6 RPG 26.9 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 5-2 105.5 PPG 43.5 RPG 19.0 APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 16.7 PPG 7.9 RPG 2.0 APG 53.8 FG%
D. Lillard PG 29.6 PPG 4.9 RPG 6.0 APG 50.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Randle PF 23 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
D. Lillard PG 19 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
46.2 FG% 52.7
36.8 3PT FG% 57.9
77.8 FT% 85.0
Pelicans
Starters
J. Randle
E. Moore
N. Mirotic
J. Holiday
T. Frazier
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Randle 12 23 3 1 1 0 2 3 7/9 0/1 9/10 0 3 27 -7
E. Moore 22 13 1 1 1 0 1 3 5/9 2/2 1/1 0 1 16 +2
N. Mirotic 23 12 12 2 1 2 0 1 5/16 1/3 1/1 6 6 31 -3
J. Holiday 23 8 1 9 2 0 1 2 3/10 1/3 1/2 0 1 28 -5
T. Frazier 22 8 2 4 0 0 1 2 3/7 1/4 1/2 0 2 17 -9
On Bench
I. Clark
C. Diallo
F. Jackson
W. Johnson
A. Davis
D. Miller
S. Hill
E. Payton
K. Williams
T. Bluiett
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Clark 12 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 1 7 -2
C. Diallo 11 3 4 0 0 1 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 2 8 +3
F. Jackson 8 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 2 4 -1
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bluiett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 133 81 30 17 5 3 6 16 30/65 7/19 14/18 12 18 138 -22
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
A. Aminu
J. Nurkic
J. Layman
C. McCollum
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 20 19 4 3 0 0 2 2 5/12 3/5 6/6 1 3 27 +5
A. Aminu 23 14 9 0 0 1 0 1 5/8 2/4 2/2 0 9 24 +5
J. Nurkic 18 13 6 2 0 0 1 2 4/6 0/0 5/6 3 3 22 +7
J. Layman 12 8 2 0 0 2 1 1 3/3 2/2 0/0 1 1 11 +3
C. McCollum 19 5 2 3 0 0 3 3 2/6 0/2 1/2 0 2 10 +5
On Bench
N. Stauskas
E. Turner
S. Curry
C. Swanigan
Z. Collins
M. Harkless
M. Leonard
W. Baldwin IV
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Stauskas 12 10 0 2 0 0 0 1 4/6 2/3 0/0 0 0 14 -2
E. Turner 11 8 0 4 1 0 0 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 0 0 17 -1
S. Curry 12 6 1 1 0 0 0 2 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 1 9 +3
C. Swanigan 6 3 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 2 5 0
Z. Collins 9 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 3 0
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 142 86 27 16 1 3 7 16 29/55 11/19 17/20 6 21 142 +25
