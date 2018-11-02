MIA
The Miami Heat will play the second game of their three-game road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, but one of their best players continues to be hobbled with a foot injury.

The Heat is keeping an eye on the status of starting guard Goran Dragic, who had a cortisone shot in his right foot. The veteran has tried to play through the injury for the last couple of weeks but opted for the shot to ease his discomfort. It normally takes 48 hours for the shot to take effect. Dragic has not missed any time because of the injury

"Get a lot of pain after practice and during the games," Dragic told the Washington Post. "We just want to go and treat it first and see if it's going to be any better. But you're always pounding in this, so it's always the same or worse. Then we decided (Wednesday), I went and got a shot."

The Heat (3-4) has lost two straight games. They'll be taking on a young Atlanta team (2-6) that has lost its last four.

Dragic is Miami's second-leading scorer (17.7 points per game) and averages 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists. In 21 career games against Atlanta, he is averaging 13.2 points and 4.5 assists.

Miami is led in scoring by guard Josh Richardson, who averages 19.1 points and 4.4 rebounds. He scored a career-high 31 points against the Kings on Oct. 29. Forward Rodney McGruder (14.3) and Hassan Whiteside (13.0 points, 15.6 rebounds) have been consistently good.

The Hawks are led by Trae Young, who leads all rookies in assists (7.0), is second in scoring (18.5) and third in 3-point percentage (33.3). Young has scored at least 10 points in the first eight games of his NBA career, an accomplishment matched by only two other players in franchise history -- Dominique Wilkins (nine) and John Drew (eight).

Despite his youth, Young has become the face of the team. He's mature enough to understand the learning nature of this season and pointed out the need for patience.

" 1/8Sacramento, which beat the Hawks on Thursday 3/8 went through struggles last year and you see what they're able to do now," Young said after the 146-115 loss. "Of course, you never want to lose like this."

The Hawks are also getting 15.5 points and 5.3 rebounds from Taurean Prince and 14.9 points and 4.6 rebounds from Kent Bazemore. Center Alex Len has been the team's most pleasant surprise and is averaging 10.5 points and 5.9 rebounds. Veteran point guard Jeremy Lin scored a season-high 23 points on Thursday against Sacramento.

Atlanta got Alex Poythress back from an ankle injury that kept him out two games, but lost Kevin Huerter to an ankle injury in the same game. Huerter will not be available for the Miami game.

The Hawks have been hurt by turnovers. They committed 22 in the lopsided loss to the Kings and average 18.6 per game. It's one reason the team is allowing 120.5 points per game.

This is the first of four meetings between the two regional rivals. Miami went 3-1 against the Hawks last season and has won five of the last six meetings.

Key Players
H. Whiteside
21 C
T. Young
11 PG
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
48.1 Field Goal % 43.8
49.3 Three Point % 42.1
55.0 Free Throw % 75.6
  Vince Carter missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
+ 1 Vince Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  Personal foul on Justise Winslow 0:17
  Offensive foul 0:23
  Defensive rebound by Dwyane Wade 0:32
  Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Bam Adebayo 0:36
  Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon 0:54
  Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:58
  Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder 1:04
  Trae Young missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:09
  Defensive rebound by Taurean Waller-Prince 1:24
Points 118 123
Field Goals 41-84 (48.8%) 46-88 (52.3%)
3-Pointers 16-38 (42.1%) 13-32 (40.6%)
Free Throws 20-26 (76.9%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 46 49
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 28 30
Team 7 11
Assists 27 33
Steals 6 10
Blocks 7 8
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 21 21
Technicals 1 3
J. Richardson SG 0
32 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
T. Young PG 11
24 PTS, 5 REB, 15 AST
away team logo Heat 3-4 31372525118
home team logo Hawks 2-6 41332821123
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
away team logo Heat 3-4 111.7 PPG 49.9 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Hawks 2-6 109.3 PPG 45 RPG 24.6 APG
J. Richardson SG 19.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.7 APG 40.5 FG%
T. Young PG 18.5 PPG 2.9 RPG 7.0 APG 43.2 FG%
J. Richardson SG 32 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
T. Young PG 24 PTS 5 REB 15 AST
48.8 FG% 52.3
42.1 3PT FG% 40.6
76.9 FT% 78.3
J. Richardson
D. Wade
R. McGruder
J. Winslow
B. Adebayo
J. Richardson 37 32 1 3 2 1 1 4 10/17 6/9 6/6 0 1 41 +5
D. Wade 26 19 4 3 1 0 4 1 7/13 2/6 3/6 0 4 26 -3
R. McGruder 34 18 3 5 0 0 1 2 7/14 2/7 2/2 1 2 30 -5
J. Winslow 36 15 9 8 2 2 4 3 5/11 2/4 3/4 5 4 40 -10
B. Adebayo 30 2 7 2 1 3 2 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 4 15 +11
T. Johnson
W. Ellington
D. Jones Jr.
G. Dragic
J. Johnson
D. Waiters
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
T. Johnson 24 17 4 4 0 0 2 3 6/11 2/5 3/4 0 4 27 +3
W. Ellington 8 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 1 8 -3
D. Jones Jr. 12 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 1 3 -3
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 207 118 39 27 6 7 15 21 41/84 16/38 20/26 11 28 190 -5
T. Young
D. Dedmon
T. Waller-Prince
V. Carter
K. Bazemore
T. Young 31 24 5 15 0 1 5 0 9/19 2/8 4/5 1 4 55 +6
D. Dedmon 22 15 7 0 0 2 0 3 7/13 1/2 0/0 1 6 24 -3
T. Waller-Prince 22 15 4 3 1 0 1 5 5/11 3/8 2/3 0 4 25 -3
V. Carter 18 12 2 2 1 0 0 1 5/7 1/2 1/2 1 1 19 +8
K. Bazemore 22 10 3 1 2 0 5 2 4/6 0/0 2/2 0 3 12 +13
K. Huerter
J. Lin
D. Bembry
A. Poythress
M. Plumlee
J. Anderson
J. Adams
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
J. Collins
K. Huerter 29 12 1 3 1 0 1 3 5/9 2/5 0/0 0 1 19 +1
J. Lin 16 6 0 4 1 0 0 1 1/3 0/0 4/4 0 0 15 -1
D. Bembry 22 6 4 3 3 0 3 1 2/8 0/2 2/2 1 3 16 -1
A. Poythress 9 5 3 1 0 0 0 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 2 10 -8
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 191 123 38 33 10 8 16 21 46/88 13/32 18/23 8 30 195 +12
