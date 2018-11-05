CLE
ORL

No Text

Fournier's buzzer beater lifts Magic over Cavs 102-100

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 05, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Evan Fournier hit a long jumper at the final horn and the Orlando Magic came back from a five-point deficit in the last 24 seconds to beat the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers 102-100 on Monday night.

Fournier took an inbounds pass with 1.8 seconds left after Nikola Vucevic blocked George Hill's shot at the other end, and the ball went out of bounds off Hill.

J.R. Smith's 3-pointer with 41.9 seconds remaining had given the Cavaliers a 100-95 lead until Aaron Gordon scored for the Magic with 23.8 seconds to go.

Gordon scored a game-high 23 points for Orlando, and Fournier and Terrence Ross had 15 each. Fournier added three steals, one in the final seconds while the Cavaliers were protecting a one-point lead.

Hill scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and made 10 of 12 shots for Cleveland (1-9), which remained winless on the road. Tristan Thompson added 19 points and 16 rebounds.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Osman
16 SF
N. Vucevic
9 C
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
10.6 Reb. Per Game 10.6
37.4 Field Goal % 54.3
36.5 Three Point % 55.1
76.2 Free Throw % 74.1
+ 2 Evan Fournier made jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 0:00
+ 2 Evan Fournier made jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 0:00
  Team rebound 0:01
  George Hill missed floating jump shot, blocked by Nikola Vucevic 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman 0:12
  Evan Fournier missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
+ 1 Evan Fournier made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Shooting foul on Cedi Osman 0:13
  Lost ball turnover on Kyle Korver, stolen by Evan Fournier 0:16
+ 1 D.J. Augustin made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:18
+ 1 D.J. Augustin made 1st of 2 free throws 0:18
Team Stats
Points 100 102
Field Goals 41-80 (51.3%) 39-87 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 10-23 (43.5%) 11-34 (32.4%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 47 46
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 34 30
Team 5 6
Assists 20 22
Steals 8 11
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 18 15
Fouls 17 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Thompson C 13
19 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
A. Gordon PF 00
23 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 1-9 21263221100
home team logo Magic 4-6 30281232102
O/U 214.5, ORL -4.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
O/U 214.5, ORL -4.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 1-9 106.1 PPG 41.4 RPG 20.7 APG
home team logo Magic 4-6 101.8 PPG 45 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
G. Hill PG 11.6 PPG 1.7 RPG 2.7 APG 51.3 FG%
A. Gordon PF 15.3 PPG 7.9 RPG 1.9 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Hill PG 22 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
A. Gordon PF 23 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
51.3 FG% 44.8
43.5 3PT FG% 32.4
66.7 FT% 86.7
Cavaliers
Starters
G. Hill
T. Thompson
R. Hood
C. Osman
S. Dekker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Hill 32 22 4 6 4 0 2 2 10/12 2/2 0/0 0 4 40 +7
T. Thompson 34 19 16 4 0 1 3 0 9/12 0/0 1/3 6 10 41 +8
R. Hood 30 11 1 1 0 0 1 3 4/7 1/1 2/2 0 1 13 -3
C. Osman 42 11 10 0 0 0 3 3 5/17 1/9 0/0 1 9 18 -4
S. Dekker 14 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/1 2/2 0 1 5 +1
Starters
G. Hill
T. Thompson
R. Hood
C. Osman
S. Dekker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Hill 32 22 4 6 4 0 2 2 10/12 2/2 0/0 0 4 40 +7
T. Thompson 34 19 16 4 0 1 3 0 9/12 0/0 1/3 6 10 41 +8
R. Hood 30 11 1 1 0 0 1 3 4/7 1/1 2/2 0 1 13 -3
C. Osman 42 11 10 0 0 0 3 3 5/17 1/9 0/0 1 9 18 -4
S. Dekker 14 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/1 2/2 0 1 5 +1
Bench
J. Clarkson
J. Smith
C. Sexton
K. Korver
L. Nance Jr.
J. Holland
K. Love
A. Zizic
D. Nwaba
B. Preston
C. Frye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 25 14 0 1 1 0 1 3 5/10 3/6 1/1 0 0 16 -6
J. Smith 25 14 4 3 2 1 1 1 5/9 2/3 2/2 0 4 26 +13
C. Sexton 16 5 1 2 0 0 2 2 2/6 1/1 0/0 0 1 8 -7
K. Korver 4 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -8
L. Nance Jr. 13 0 5 2 1 0 3 2 0/1 0/0 0/2 1 4 7 -11
J. Holland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 100 42 20 8 2 18 17 41/80 10/23 8/12 8 34 174 -10
Magic
Starters
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
D. Augustin
W. Iwundu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Gordon 33 23 9 3 0 0 1 3 9/15 3/4 2/2 4 5 37 +3
E. Fournier 31 15 1 5 3 1 2 4 5/15 2/9 3/4 0 1 28 -4
N. Vucevic 26 14 10 1 1 2 2 0 6/13 1/2 1/2 2 8 27 -5
D. Augustin 26 7 1 4 2 0 2 1 1/2 1/2 4/4 0 1 16 -4
W. Iwundu 12 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 1 5 -7
Starters
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
N. Vucevic
D. Augustin
W. Iwundu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Gordon 33 23 9 3 0 0 1 3 9/15 3/4 2/2 4 5 37 +3
E. Fournier 31 15 1 5 3 1 2 4 5/15 2/9 3/4 0 1 28 -4
N. Vucevic 26 14 10 1 1 2 2 0 6/13 1/2 1/2 2 8 27 -5
D. Augustin 26 7 1 4 2 0 2 1 1/2 1/2 4/4 0 1 16 -4
W. Iwundu 12 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 1 5 -7
Bench
T. Ross
J. Simmons
J. Grant
M. Bamba
J. Martin
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
J. Isaac
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ross 30 15 2 1 1 0 3 0 6/14 3/9 0/0 0 2 17 +9
J. Simmons 21 11 1 2 0 1 1 2 5/9 0/2 1/1 0 1 16 +7
J. Grant 21 7 3 4 3 0 2 1 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 3 19 +5
M. Bamba 21 6 6 1 1 1 0 2 3/7 0/2 0/0 2 4 16 +7
J. Martin 14 0 6 1 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 4 6 -1
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Isaac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 102 40 22 11 5 15 16 39/87 11/34 13/15 10 30 187 +10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores