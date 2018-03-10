ATL
CHA

No Text

No Text
Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
28.0 Pts. Per Game 28.0
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
43.6 Field Goal % 47.1
41.7 Three Point % 46.0
76.6 Free Throw % 85.0
  Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams 0:20
  Traveling violation turnover on Malik Monk 0:29
+ 1 Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:47
+ 1 Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws 0:47
  Personal foul on Cody Zeller 0:47
  Bad pass turnover on Cody Zeller, stolen by Kevin Huerter 0:54
  Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller 1:10
  Trae Young missed driving layup, blocked by Kemba Walker 1:13
+ 2 Kemba Walker made layup, assist by Marvin Williams 1:22
  Team rebound 1:29
  Malik Monk missed layup, blocked by Kent Bazemore 1:29
Team Stats
Points 102 113
Field Goals 41-85 (48.2%) 45-92 (48.9%)
3-Pointers 6-30 (20.0%) 13-31 (41.9%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 43 60
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 30 35
Team 6 17
Assists 22 27
Steals 13 9
Blocks 9 4
Turnovers 22 21
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
T. Young PG 11
18 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
K. Walker PG 15
29 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 3-7 25292325102
home team logo Hornets 6-5 23283032113
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 3-7 110.8 PPG 44.2 RPG 25.6 APG
home team logo Hornets 6-5 115.7 PPG 45.1 RPG 25.1 APG
Key Players
J. Lin PG 7.8 PPG 1.8 RPG 2.3 APG 40.7 FG%
K. Walker PG 28.0 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.8 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Lin PG 19 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
K. Walker PG 29 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
48.2 FG% 48.9
20.0 3PT FG% 41.9
77.8 FT% 55.6
Hawks
Starters
T. Young
K. Bazemore
A. Len
K. Huerter
O. Spellman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Young 29 18 3 10 0 0 6 0 8/19 0/7 2/2 1 2 35 -15
K. Bazemore 28 16 2 1 4 2 3 3 6/12 2/7 2/3 0 2 23 -6
A. Len 19 12 3 1 1 0 4 1 6/11 0/3 0/0 0 3 14 -4
K. Huerter 32 7 5 3 3 1 1 1 2/5 0/2 3/3 1 4 21 -7
O. Spellman 16 2 4 1 0 0 0 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 2 2 8 -4
Bench
J. Lin
D. Dedmon
A. Poythress
V. Carter
D. Bembry
T. Dorsey
M. Plumlee
J. Anderson
J. Adams
T. Waller-Prince
D. Hamilton
J. Collins
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Lin 18 19 1 2 2 0 3 3 7/9 1/1 4/4 0 1 23 +4
D. Dedmon 19 8 6 0 0 2 3 5 4/7 0/1 0/2 1 5 13 -3
A. Poythress 17 8 5 0 0 2 1 0 3/5 1/1 1/2 2 3 14 -10
V. Carter 22 7 1 1 2 2 1 1 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 1 13 -1
D. Bembry 29 5 6 2 1 0 0 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 6 16 -15
T. Dorsey 7 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +6
M. Plumlee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waller-Prince - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 102 37 22 13 9 22 18 41/85 6/30 14/18 7 30 183 -55
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
M. Williams
J. Lamb
N. Batum
C. Zeller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 35 29 3 7 3 1 5 0 12/22 4/10 1/2 0 3 45 +9
M. Williams 26 20 8 1 1 0 2 3 8/14 3/6 1/2 0 8 29 +6
J. Lamb 22 13 3 1 1 0 3 1 5/11 2/4 1/2 1 2 16 -3
N. Batum 32 10 5 4 0 0 3 3 4/7 2/4 0/0 0 5 20 +11
C. Zeller 27 4 6 1 0 0 3 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 5 9 +11
Bench
M. Monk
W. Hernangomez
M. Bridges
T. Parker
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
B. Biyombo
F. Kaminsky
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
D. Bacon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Monk 20 13 0 6 1 0 3 1 5/11 1/3 2/4 0 0 23 +3
W. Hernangomez 15 9 9 1 2 1 1 2 2/2 1/1 4/4 2 7 22 +1
M. Bridges 19 9 3 1 0 0 0 1 4/9 0/2 1/1 0 3 14 -3
T. Parker 21 6 0 3 1 1 1 1 3/6 0/0 0/3 0 0 13 +12
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 17 0 6 2 0 1 0 1 0/5 0/1 0/0 4 2 11 +8
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 113 43 27 9 4 21 18 45/92 13/31 10/18 8 35 202 +55
NBA Scores