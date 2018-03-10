No Text
ATL
CHA
No Text
Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
K. Walker
15 PG
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|28.0
|Pts. Per Game
|28.0
|5.8
|Ast. Per Game
|5.8
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|43.6
|Field Goal %
|47.1
|41.7
|Three Point %
|46.0
|76.6
|Free Throw %
|85.0
|Defensive rebound by Marvin Williams
|0:20
|Traveling violation turnover on Malik Monk
|0:29
|+ 1
|Trae Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:47
|+ 1
|Trae Young made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:47
|Personal foul on Cody Zeller
|0:47
|Bad pass turnover on Cody Zeller, stolen by Kevin Huerter
|0:54
|Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller
|1:10
|Trae Young missed driving layup, blocked by Kemba Walker
|1:13
|+ 2
|Kemba Walker made layup, assist by Marvin Williams
|1:22
|Team rebound
|1:29
|Malik Monk missed layup, blocked by Kent Bazemore
|1:29
|Team Stats
|Points
|102
|113
|Field Goals
|41-85 (48.2%)
|45-92 (48.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-30 (20.0%)
|13-31 (41.9%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|10-18 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|60
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|30
|35
|Team
|6
|17
|Assists
|22
|27
|Steals
|13
|9
|Blocks
|9
|4
|Turnovers
|22
|21
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
|
|48.2
|FG%
|48.9
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|41.9
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Young
|29
|18
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|0
|8/19
|0/7
|2/2
|1
|2
|35
|-15
|K. Bazemore
|28
|16
|2
|1
|4
|2
|3
|3
|6/12
|2/7
|2/3
|0
|2
|23
|-6
|A. Len
|19
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|6/11
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|14
|-4
|K. Huerter
|32
|7
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|4
|21
|-7
|O. Spellman
|16
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|8
|-4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|T. Young
|29
|18
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|0
|8/19
|0/7
|2/2
|1
|2
|35
|-15
|K. Bazemore
|28
|16
|2
|1
|4
|2
|3
|3
|6/12
|2/7
|2/3
|0
|2
|23
|-6
|A. Len
|19
|12
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|6/11
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|14
|-4
|K. Huerter
|32
|7
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|4
|21
|-7
|O. Spellman
|16
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|8
|-4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Lin
|18
|19
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|7/9
|1/1
|4/4
|0
|1
|23
|+4
|D. Dedmon
|19
|8
|6
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|4/7
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|5
|13
|-3
|A. Poythress
|17
|8
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|3
|14
|-10
|V. Carter
|22
|7
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|13
|-1
|D. Bembry
|29
|5
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|6
|16
|-15
|T. Dorsey
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|3
|+6
|M. Plumlee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Waller-Prince
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|236
|102
|37
|22
|13
|9
|22
|18
|41/85
|6/30
|14/18
|7
|30
|183
|-55
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Walker
|35
|29
|3
|7
|3
|1
|5
|0
|12/22
|4/10
|1/2
|0
|3
|45
|+9
|M. Williams
|26
|20
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8/14
|3/6
|1/2
|0
|8
|29
|+6
|J. Lamb
|22
|13
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5/11
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|2
|16
|-3
|N. Batum
|32
|10
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|20
|+11
|C. Zeller
|27
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|9
|+11
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|K. Walker
|35
|29
|3
|7
|3
|1
|5
|0
|12/22
|4/10
|1/2
|0
|3
|45
|+9
|M. Williams
|26
|20
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8/14
|3/6
|1/2
|0
|8
|29
|+6
|J. Lamb
|22
|13
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5/11
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|2
|16
|-3
|N. Batum
|32
|10
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|20
|+11
|C. Zeller
|27
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|9
|+11
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Monk
|20
|13
|0
|6
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5/11
|1/3
|2/4
|0
|0
|23
|+3
|W. Hernangomez
|15
|9
|9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|4/4
|2
|7
|22
|+1
|M. Bridges
|19
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/9
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|3
|14
|-3
|T. Parker
|21
|6
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/3
|0
|0
|13
|+12
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|17
|0
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|2
|11
|+8
|B. Biyombo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Kaminsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Chealey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Macura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bacon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|234
|113
|43
|27
|9
|4
|21
|18
|45/92
|13/31
|10/18
|8
|35
|202
|+55