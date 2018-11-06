MIL
PORTLAND, Oregon -- The Portland Trail Blazers feel they have been overlooked again as usual by prognosticators picking the NBA's Western Conference race. They'll have an early-season opportunity to display their prowess against a contender from the East when the Milwaukee Bucks visit for a Tuesday night date at Moda Center.

The Bucks (8-1), fresh off a 144-109 rout of Sacramento at home on Sunday, begin a difficult four-game road trip against the Blazers, who are mindful they will be facing a Most Valuable Player candidate in Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"The Bucks have been playing at a very high level, and he is their best player, with size and agility and a lot of ability," said Portland forward Al-Farouq Aminu, the likely choice to begin the game defending Antetokounmpo. "He creates mismatch problems. He is doing a lot of things right out there."

It's not a one-man show, however. Milwaukee has evolved into a team that can burn opponents from the perimeter. The Bucks set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a game, sinking 22 of 56 attempts in the pasting of the Kings. Ten different players hit at least one 3 in the victory.

But the bell cow is the 6-11 Antetokounmpo, who notched the 11th triple-double of his career with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists against Sacramento.

"He is right up at the top on the list of the league's best players," Portland point guard Damian Lillard said. "I don't think you can argue with that, with how hard he works, with how his body looks now compared to how it looked when he first came into the league, with how his game has grown. He has taken command of that team. He is their guy.

"Now they have shooters around him and they're making 3's. They're tough to deal with. They're one of the top teams in the league, because of his growth and his improvement. For us, this will be an opportunity to show (opponents) that, when they come in here, they have to earn it. We're ready for a tough game."

Portland (7-3) will likely use several different players to guard Antetokounmpo through the time he is on the floor. The "Greek Freak" won't waste any time worrying about it.

"Whatever 'big' tries to guard me ... I'm trying to play with him, because I feel like I'm faster than them, stronger than them," Antetokoumpo told reporters after the Kings game. "So I'm going to try to make a play for myself or my teammates. That's something I've figured out that I have to do more this season."

The Bucks know there will be some serious challenges on their upcoming trip.

"Portland is tough, Golden State is going to be tough, the Clippers are good, the Nuggets are playing very well," reserve forward John Henson said. "It's going to be gut-check time. The goal on the road is to come out with more wins than losses. If we can do that, we'll be fine."

Do the Blazers consider this a big game?

"They're all big," Aminu said. "We'll approach this one like we do all of them. But this is a good test. We're going to find out some things about us when we play Milwaukee."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
D. Lillard
0 PG
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
28.1 Pts. Per Game 28.1
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
53.5 Field Goal % 48.2
53.6 Three Point % 48.2
70.8 Free Throw % 93.8
+ 2 John Henson made alley-oop shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 11:24
  Offensive rebound by Meyers Leonard 11:40
  Nik Stauskas missed jump shot 11:43
+ 1 Zach Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:00
+ 1 Zach Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 0:00
  Shooting foul on John Henson 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Evan Turner 0:12
  Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
+ 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Shooting foul on Al-Farouq Aminu 0:13
  Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon 0:23
Team Stats
Points 33 35
Field Goals 13-25 (52.0%) 13-26 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-12 (50.0%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 14 12
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 9 10
Team 2 0
Assists 11 10
Steals 0 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 4 2
Fouls 4 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
B. Lopez C 11
10 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
11 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 8-1 312--33
home team logo Trail Blazers 7-3 332--35
O/U 230, POR +1.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
O/U 230, POR +1.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 8-1 121.9 PPG 54.4 RPG 26.4 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 7-3 117.2 PPG 51.9 RPG 20.2 APG
Key Players
B. Lopez C 10.8 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.0 APG 42.9 FG%
D. Lillard PG 28.1 PPG 5.0 RPG 5.7 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Lopez C 10 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
D. Lillard PG 11 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
52.0 FG% 50.0
50.0 3PT FG% 50.0
50.0 FT% 100.0
Bucks
Starters
K. Middleton
J. Henson
M. Brogdon
P. Connaughton
T. Snell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Middleton 4 6 1 0 0 0 1 2 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 1 6 -6
J. Henson 5 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 6 +1
M. Brogdon 10 2 2 3 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 1 9 -5
P. Connaughton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
T. Snell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
On Court
K. Middleton
J. Henson
M. Brogdon
P. Connaughton
T. Snell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Middleton 4 6 1 0 0 0 1 2 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 1 6 -6
J. Henson 5 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 6 +1
M. Brogdon 10 2 2 3 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 1 9 -5
P. Connaughton 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
T. Snell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
On Bench
D. DiVincenzo
E. Ilyasova
M. Dellavedova
S. Brown
C. Wood
T. Maker
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DiVincenzo 5 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 0 6 +4
E. Ilyasova 7 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 4 +6
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 33 12 11 0 0 4 4 13/25 6/12 1/2 3 9 31 -2
Trail Blazers
Starters
Z. Collins
E. Turner
M. Leonard
S. Curry
N. Stauskas
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. Collins 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 0 5 +2
E. Turner 5 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 8 -1
M. Leonard 5 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1 3 -6
S. Curry 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +2
N. Stauskas 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 +2
On Court
Z. Collins
E. Turner
M. Leonard
S. Curry
N. Stauskas
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. Collins 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 0 5 +2
E. Turner 5 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 8 -1
M. Leonard 5 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1 3 -6
S. Curry 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +2
N. Stauskas 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 +2
On Bench
M. Harkless
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 35 12 10 2 0 2 6 13/26 7/14 2/2 2 10 16 -1
