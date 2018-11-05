WAS
DAL

Mavericks look to snap losing streak vs. Wizards

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 05, 2018

Booed early and often in their previous home game, the Washington Wizards regrouped behind guards John Wall and Bradley Beal for their first home victory Sunday.

Now they will try to take that success on the road.

Wall and Beal combined for 48 points,10 assists and 10 rebounds in a 108-95 triumph over the New York Knicks, when the Wizards broke a five-game losing streak.

"I don't know what sparked it, but that's what we needed," Beal told reporters Sunday. "It was put together for the whole 48 minutes for the first time. In games past, we'd play a good first half or a good second half."

Wall added five steals against the Knicks, and Dwight Howard had 10 points and 10 rebounds in his second game of the season, his first double-double. He missed the first seven games with a sore piriformis muscle

"We needed something to break the ice," Howard told reporters. "I think from here on out we know how we've got to play."

Dallas, at the same time, can hope its home success resumes when the two 2-7 teams meet in America Airlines Center on Tuesday in the opener of the Wizards' three-game road trip.

The Mavericks, who have not played since losing to the Knicks at home Friday, have lost six in a row since a 115-109 home victory over Chicago on Oct. 22. They have split four home games this season.

Recent series history is on the Mavericks' their side. They have won 14 of the last 15 games between the two and held the Wizards to 75 points on 30 percent shooting in a 98-75 home victory last Jan. 22. Washington has not won in Dallas since Oct. 27, 2009.

The game matches two teams who have had trouble getting stops in the first three weeks of the season.

The Wizards have given up a league-high 120.7 points a game and gave up at least 107 points in their first eight games before shutting down the Knicks. Opponents are shooting 47.5 percent.

"When you're good, everybody defends and everybody sacrifices," Washington coach Scott Brooks said. "When you are not, nobody defends and nobody sacrifices. It's about defending and sacrificing for one another."

The Mavericks' opponents are shooting an even 50 percent from the floor and a league-high 45 percent from three-point range. The Knicks shot 54.8 percent from the field in their victory Friday, the sixth Dallas opponent to shoot at least 51.2 percent.

For Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, the direction is clear.

"At this point we've got to get angry," Carlisle said after the loss to the Knicks.

"We've got to get more together. I'm not going to get into the intimacies on what's going on in the locker room. We're very disappointed. We've got to be more consistent throughout the game, defensively and offensively. But it's going to start with our defense."

Six-foot-11 Center DeAndre Jordan is averaging 12.7 points and 14.3 rebounds, and he and has at least 10 rebounds in every game.

The Mavs are less physical at other spots in a league that is trending toward smaller, quicker lineups. Small forwards Harrison Barnes and Luka Doncic and guards Wesley Matthews and Dennis Smith Jr. are the other starters.

"You've got to be connected (defensively)," Jordan said. "Five have got to be on the string the entire possession for the hundreds of possessions you have in a game. We're not there yet.

"We may have three on a string. We may have four. That's not good enough. We have to have everybody locked in on the same page with the same effort for the full 24 (seconds)."

Doncic, 6-foot-7, leads NBA rookies with a 19.7 scoring average and is second in assists and fourth in rebounds. Barnes, who missed the first four games and all of preseason with a hamstring, is still rounding into form, averaging 14.4 points while shooting 35.1 percent from the field.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Wall
2 PG
L. Doncic
77 SF
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
46.8 Field Goal % 47.2
46.7 Three Point % 46.8
70.7 Free Throw % 70.3
+ 3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith 0:06
  John Wall missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:10
  Defensive rebound by Bradley Beal 0:30
  Out of bounds turnover on Dwight Howard 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard 0:41
  Maxi Kleber missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Otto Porter Jr. 0:42
+ 1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 0:52
  Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan 0:52
+ 3 Dennis Smith Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 1:02
+ 2 John Wall made reverse layup 1:18
Team Stats
Points 49 70
Field Goals 20-43 (46.5%) 23-46 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 13-23 (56.5%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 11-12 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 23 26
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 16 18
Team 4 3
Assists 12 16
Steals 3 3
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 8 6
Fouls 10 9
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
B. Beal SG 3
9 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
D. Smith Jr. PG 1
13 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 2-7 2425--49
home team logo Mavericks 2-7 3535--70
O/U 228, DAL +1.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
O/U 228, DAL +1.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 2-7 111.3 PPG 40.7 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logo Mavericks 2-7 110.8 PPG 43.2 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
J. Wall PG 21.2 PPG 3.0 RPG 7.3 APG 46.9 FG%
W. Matthews SG 17.6 PPG 2.7 RPG 2.6 APG 41.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Wall PG 11 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
W. Matthews SG 17 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
46.5 FG% 50.0
31.3 3PT FG% 56.5
66.7 FT% 91.7
Wizards
Starters
J. Wall
O. Porter Jr.
B. Beal
M. Morris
D. Howard
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 18 11 3 2 1 0 2 1 5/11 1/3 0/0 1 2 17 -13
O. Porter Jr. 15 10 2 2 1 1 0 2 4/5 2/2 0/0 1 1 18 -8
B. Beal 18 9 4 3 0 2 1 1 3/8 1/5 2/2 0 4 20 -8
M. Morris 16 4 0 2 0 0 2 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 0 6 -10
D. Howard 16 3 7 1 0 1 1 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 7 12 -9
On Court
J. Wall
O. Porter Jr.
B. Beal
M. Morris
D. Howard
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 18 11 3 2 1 0 2 1 5/11 1/3 0/0 1 2 17 -13
O. Porter Jr. 15 10 2 2 1 1 0 2 4/5 2/2 0/0 1 1 18 -8
B. Beal 18 9 4 3 0 2 1 1 3/8 1/5 2/2 0 4 20 -8
M. Morris 16 4 0 2 0 0 2 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 0 6 -10
D. Howard 16 3 7 1 0 1 1 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 7 12 -9
On Bench
A. Rivers
J. Green
J. Smith
K. Oubre Jr.
T. Satoransky
J. McRae
D. Robinson
T. Bryant
C. Randle
T. Brown Jr.
I. Mahinmi
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Rivers 8 5 1 1 0 0 1 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 1 7 -13
J. Green 7 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 0 3 -12
J. Smith 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -6
K. Oubre Jr. 10 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1 5 -18
T. Satoransky 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -8
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 116 49 19 12 3 4 8 10 20/43 5/16 4/6 3 16 91 -105
Mavericks
Starters
D. Smith Jr.
L. Doncic
D. Finney-Smith
D. Jordan
M. Kleber
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Smith Jr. 15 13 2 3 1 0 1 0 4/10 2/3 3/3 1 1 21 +8
L. Doncic 16 13 2 2 1 0 3 2 5/9 2/4 1/1 0 2 17 +7
D. Finney-Smith 14 8 3 0 0 3 0 1 2/3 2/2 2/2 1 2 14 +24
D. Jordan 16 4 6 2 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 6 13 +9
M. Kleber 10 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 1 2 +14
On Court
D. Smith Jr.
L. Doncic
D. Finney-Smith
D. Jordan
M. Kleber
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Smith Jr. 15 13 2 3 1 0 1 0 4/10 2/3 3/3 1 1 21 +8
L. Doncic 16 13 2 2 1 0 3 2 5/9 2/4 1/1 0 2 17 +7
D. Finney-Smith 14 8 3 0 0 3 0 1 2/3 2/2 2/2 1 2 14 +24
D. Jordan 16 4 6 2 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 6 13 +9
M. Kleber 10 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 1 2 +14
On Bench
J. Barea
D. Powell
D. Nowitzki
S. Mejri
R. Spalding
J. Brunson
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
R. Broekhoff
D. Harris
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Barea 9 5 0 6 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 0 17 +14
D. Powell 7 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 2 5 +12
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mejri - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brunson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 70 23 16 3 3 6 9 23/46 13/23 11/12 5 18 89 +88
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores