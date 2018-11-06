MIN
LAL

Lakers hope for improvement vs. Timberwolves

  Nov 06, 2018
  • Nov 06, 2018

The Los Angeles Lakers will get another opportunity to measure their improvement when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at Staples Center.

The Lakers (4-6) lost to the Timberwolves 124-120 in Minnesota on Oct. 29 after Jimmy Butler made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 32 points.

Not only would the Lakers like to improve on that performance, but they hope to better their effort from Sunday, when they fell behind 41-10 against the visiting Toronto Raptors before losing 121-107.

The 42-17 deficit at the end of the first quarter was the first time Los Angeles trailed by more than 24 points at the end of any quarter during the shot-clock era.

"It's very, very hard to make a game out of it when you start like that and expend so much energy trying to get back into it," Lakers forward LeBron James told reporters afterward. "You still learn from it. We're going to watch some film and things of that nature. You don't put too much into it. There are games like this in an 82-game season where you just don't have it. We had it in spurts, but for 48 minutes we didn't have it."

The Timberwolves (4-7) are still looking for their first road victory of the season after losing 120-109 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night at Staples Center. Minnesota is 0-6 away from Target Center this season.

Butler, who has been demanding a trade since the preseason, has sat out every other game since the win against the Lakers last week. He wouldn't discuss his status for Wednesday's game, however.

"I'm not worried about nothing, none of that," Butler told reporters. "You continue to ask those questions, but it's not going to change the way I go about the game, not going to change the way I interact with guys in this locker room."

The Lakers are 27th in the league in scoring defense, allowing an average of 120 points a game, though they've kept their opponent under that mark in five of the past seven games.

Help could soon be on the way as Tyson Chandler recently cleared waivers on a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns, and the veteran center is expected to sign with the Lakers.

"We love the fact that we're going to get another veteran," James told reporters. "A guy who plays hard, a guy who's very smart and another champion to add to the champions that we have in this system here today, and it adds depth in our frontcourt, which we have had trouble with at times."

Los Angeles is 24th in the league in rebounding differential (-3.8).

Lakers center JaVale McGee has been one of the bright spots so far this season, averaging 14.4 points and 7.5 rebounds. He had 16 points and 15 rebounds in a 114-113 win against the visiting Dallas Mavericks last Wednesday, his first double-double since March 24, 2017, but has seen his minutes decline the past two games.

McGee played a season-low 17 minutes against the Raptors on Sunday, finishing with eight points and six rebounds.

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
L. James
23 SF
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
26.8 Pts. Per Game 26.8
7.7 Ast. Per Game 7.7
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
44.8 Field Goal % 50.5
45.2 Three Point % 49.7
90.6 Free Throw % 77.2
  Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 0:01
+ 3 Anthony Tolliver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 0:10
  Team rebound 0:30
  LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:32
  Defensive rebound by LeBron James 0:35
  Karl-Anthony Towns missed jump shot 0:39
  Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie 0:49
  Defensive rebound by LeBron James 0:57
  Karl-Anthony Towns missed hook shot 0:58
  Defensive rebound by Taj Gibson 1:11
Team Stats
Points 88 86
Field Goals 33-70 (47.1%) 36-73 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 15-28 (53.6%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 42
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 21 27
Team 5 5
Assists 19 26
Steals 9 5
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 9 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Butler SG 23
18 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
15 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 4-7 323521-88
home team logo Lakers 4-6 303521-86
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 4-7 110.6 PPG 42.4 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logo Lakers 4-6 118.9 PPG 44.4 RPG 25.6 APG
Key Players
D. Rose PG 17.4 PPG 3.5 RPG 4.6 APG 43.9 FG%
L. James SF 26.8 PPG 7.6 RPG 7.7 APG 50.3 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Rose PG 20 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
L. James SF 15 PTS 7 REB 8 AST
47.1 FG% 49.3
53.6 3PT FG% 45.8
87.5 FT% 75.0
Timberwolves
Starters
A. Wiggins
G. Dieng
A. Tolliver
T. Jones
J. Okogie
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Wiggins 32 19 4 2 3 1 1 3 8/12 3/6 0/0 1 3 30 +4
G. Dieng 6 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/2 2/2 1 3 8 +1
A. Tolliver 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 -6
T. Jones 8 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 6 -9
J. Okogie 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 -4
On Bench
J. Teague
J. Nunnally
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
C. Williams
J. Patton
L. Deng
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunnally - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 88 28 19 9 5 10 9 33/70 15/28 7/8 7 21 47 -14
Lakers
Starters
J. Hart
L. James
K. Caldwell-Pope
R. Rondo
T. Chandler
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Hart 16 15 3 0 0 0 1 1 5/7 5/7 0/0 1 2 17 +5
L. James 26 15 7 8 0 2 3 1 7/13 1/4 0/0 0 7 37 -3
K. Caldwell-Pope 8 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 0 5 -3
R. Rondo 14 2 4 7 0 0 3 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 2 2 17 +6
T. Chandler 16 2 7 0 0 0 1 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 4 8 +3
On Bench
L. Stephenson
M. Beasley
J. Williams
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Wagner
I. Zubac
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Stephenson 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 -2
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 86 37 26 5 4 15 11 36/73 11/24 3/4 10 27 85 +6
NBA Scores