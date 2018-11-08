CHA
Coming off their first road win of the season, a 100-94 verdict over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, the Phildelphia 76ers return to the Wells Fargo Center on Friday night to host the Charlotte Hornets.

Three days after committing 27 turnovers in what was their fifth straight road loss to open the season -- an embarrassing 122-97 to Brooklyn on Sunday, the 76ers righted the ship against the Pacers, turning the ball only 16 times while holding Indiana to 39.4 percent shooting.

"Our defense in the second half was excellent, to hold them to 44 points in here in Indiana, and to find a way to have Victor (Oladipo) a little bit under control," 76ers coach Brett Brown said after the win. "I thought we did a decent job of guarding down the stretch."

Now Philadelphia will be tasked with cooling off a Charlotte that comes in off back-to-back victories over Cleveland and Atlanta that pushed the Hornets (6-5) back above .500.

The 76ers (7-5) will have to counter Charlotte's scoring diversity, as the Hornets had seven players in double figures against the Cavaliers and five against the Hawks on Tuesday.

Kemba Walker, who ranks second in the NBA with 28.1 points per game, led the way against the Hawks, scoring 29 points.

While Charlotte is getting stand-out play from its backcourt of Walker and Jeremy Lin, the 76ers are looking for more production from Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, the former dealing with sloppy ball-handling and the latter dealing with shot issues.

In the loss to Brooklyn, Simmons had five turnovers, but had only one against the Pacers. It was his first game with one or fewer turnovers in nine contests.

"It's still not at a level that you're happy with, but we did a better job in the second half,'' Simmons said. "The guys are aware of it. They understood that if it got too much out of control it may be the single thing to fuel a comeback.

"The top on the bench was exceptional, those guys being mature and recognizing that even if you don't get a shot, it's a lot less punishing than a quick turnover."

Philadelphia enters the game bolstered by a 6-0 home record, though the scoring has been all over the place. The 76ers have scored 127 points against Chicago and 122 against the Los Angeles Clippers at home, but also managed just 105 in a two-point win over Charlotte on Oct. 27, when the teams met for the first time this year, and 109 against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

In their first matchup, J.J. Redick and Robert Covington hit late 3-pointers to distance the 76ers from the Hornets.

"It's going to be a very physical game inside with (Joel) Embiid," Hornets coach James Borrego told reporters after practice Wednesday. "Redick is a problem, we're going to have to be better on him, and not fouling their shooters. But we were right there, second night of a back-to-back in Philly, tied game at 99. We're confident. We have to go in there and play the right way and play together."

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
J. Embiid
21 C
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
27.7 Pts. Per Game 27.7
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
12.4 Reb. Per Game 12.4
45.6 Field Goal % 48.5
46.3 Three Point % 48.3
85.7 Free Throw % 80.5
  Team rebound 0:00
  Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 3 Dario Saric made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 0:03
  Team rebound 0:11
  Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot 0:11
+ 1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:29
+ 1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 0:29
  Personal foul on Dwayne Bacon 0:29
  Team rebound 0:29
  JJ Redick missed jump shot 0:32
+ 1 Kemba Walker made free throw 0:45
Team Stats
Points 50 65
Field Goals 16-48 (33.3%) 23-48 (47.9%)
3-Pointers 7-15 (46.7%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 25 40
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 18 27
Team 4 6
Assists 10 18
Steals 6 3
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 4 8
Fouls 12 13
Technicals 1 1
K. Walker PG 15
8 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
B. Simmons PG 25
10 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 6-5 3317--50
home team logo 76ers 7-5 3332--65
O/U 227.5, PHI -5.5
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
away team logo Hornets 6-5 115.5 PPG 44.9 RPG 25.3 APG
home team logo 76ers 7-5 110.7 PPG 49.1 RPG 25.7 APG
Key Players
J. Lamb SG 12.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.5 APG 42.2 FG%
D. Saric PF 10.5 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.0 APG 35.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Lamb SG 11 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
D. Saric PF 12 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 47.9
46.7 3PT FG% 42.9
73.3 FT% 71.4
Hornets
Starters
J. Lamb
K. Walker
C. Zeller
D. Bacon
M. Bridges
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Lamb 15 11 2 1 1 1 1 0 4/9 3/3 0/0 0 2 16 -2
K. Walker 16 8 2 4 0 0 0 1 2/12 1/6 3/3 0 2 18 -8
C. Zeller 9 5 3 0 1 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 1/1 1 2 9 -5
D. Bacon 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 3/4 0 0 3 -1
M. Bridges 13 0 5 1 0 1 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 8 -9
On Bench
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
W. Hernangomez
T. Parker
M. Monk
B. Biyombo
F. Kaminsky
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 9 6 3 1 0 0 0 0 2/5 0/0 2/3 1 2 11 -2
W. Hernangomez 6 4 0 0 0 1 1 2 1/3 1/1 1/2 0 0 4 -2
T. Parker 8 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 1 8 -13
M. Monk 7 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 1 4 -7
B. Biyombo 4 1 1 1 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 0 3 -8
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 50 21 10 6 3 4 12 16/48 7/15 11/15 3 18 84 -57
76ers
Starters
D. Saric
J. Embiid
B. Simmons
J. Redick
L. Shamet
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Saric 16 12 6 0 0 0 3 1 4/6 4/5 0/0 2 4 15 +7
J. Embiid 16 10 9 1 0 2 1 1 4/8 0/1 2/3 1 8 22 +7
B. Simmons 17 10 3 8 2 1 2 1 4/6 0/0 2/2 1 2 30 +10
J. Redick 13 6 1 2 0 0 0 0 2/7 1/4 1/1 0 1 11 +9
L. Shamet 9 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 0 7 +18
On Bench
W. Chandler
J. Bolden
A. Johnson
T. McConnell
J. Bayless
M. Muscala
D. Jackson
S. Milton
F. Korkmaz
Z. Smith
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Chandler 10 5 4 1 0 1 1 1 2/3 1/2 0/2 1 3 11 +7
J. Bolden 7 5 3 1 0 0 0 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 3 10 +8
A. Johnson 2 2 2 1 0 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 7 0
T. McConnell 3 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 4 0
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muscala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Korkmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 65 34 18 3 6 8 13 23/48 9/21 10/14 7 27 117 +66
