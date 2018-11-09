CLE
CHI

Bulls seek win over league-worst Cavaliers

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 09, 2018

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bulls are all too familiar with the idea of attempting to remain competitive while playing nowhere close to at full strength.

So when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the United Center on Saturday, the Bulls will face a fellow short-handed team that shares their pain.

Off to a 1-10 start, the Cavaliers have already ridded themselves of coach Tyronn Lue, who was fired after Cleveland lost its first six games. The Cavaliers, who are in the midst of playing their first season since 2013-14 without LeBron James, have dropped four straight games and, like the Bulls, have been unable to avoid losing players to injuries.

Cavaliers guard George Hill became the latest to be sidelined after the team announced Hill will miss 1-2 weeks with a right shoulder sprain. Hill was a late scratch in the Cavaliers' 95-86 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday and he joins Kevin Love (toe) and Sam Dekker (ankle), who could miss up to a month with the injury.

Power forward Cedi Osman, who left Wednesday's game with lower back spasms, will also sit out Saturday's game. Rookie Collin Sexton, who made his first start on Wednesday in place of Hill, led Cleveland with 15 points and will now be asked to continue to contribute while Hill remains out.

"We're down in bodies," Cavaliers coach Larry Drew told reporters on Friday.

On Friday, the Cavaliers signed former Memphis Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison to a two-way contract. Harrison has averaged 7.4, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists over his 129 career games (64 starts). Harrison was the 44th pick of the 2015 NBA Draft and was originally signed by the Phoenix Suns.

Harrison told reporters he learned he was being picked up Thursday evening and is ready to do whatever Drew needs.

"I'm just coming here trying to learn as fast as I can," Harrison told reporters Friday. "I'm trying to pick up on everything and get to know the guys on my team and get to know how they play."

The Bulls (3-9) enter Saturday's game with losses in five of their last six games. Chicago is coming off a 107-98 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday and continues to play without many of their top contributors, including starters Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, Bobby Portis and reserve swingman Denzel Valentine. Zach LaVine scored a career-high 41 points in Monday's double-overtime win at New York but was 9 of 26 from the floor and scored 22 points Wednesday.

"We have 11 bodies," Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Hoiberg may throw Ryan Arcidiacono into the starting lineup on Saturday against Cleveland in place of Cameron Payne. Arcidiacono took first-team reps in practice on Friday and has finished several games on the floor, including Wednesday's loss to the Pelicans.

The Tribune also reported that whether Robin Lopez or Cristiano Felicio backs up rookie center Wendell Carter, Jr. will be "based on feel."

And while he deals with how to sort through his own issues, Hoiberg has become impressed with Sexton, who he knows will have to be a focal point if the Bulls hope to extend the Cavaliers' losing streak.

"The kid's got incredible speed and can get to the basket, can hit some shots," Hoiberg said of Sexton, according to the Tribune. "They have some very talented wings that can really score it with (Jordan) Clarkson and (J.R.) Smith and (Rodney) Hood. Then they've got good role players and bigs that have experience Tristan Thompson and (Larry) Nance Jr. So it's a good team."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Thompson
13 C
Z. LaVine
8 PG
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
27.4 Pts. Per Game 27.4
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
50.0 Field Goal % 46.4
50.0 Three Point % 46.1
52.9 Free Throw % 84.9
  Full timeout called 8:12
+ 3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Korver 8:14
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver 8:18
+ 3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 8:36
+ 2 Shaquille Harrison made layup 8:54
  Lost ball turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Shaquille Harrison 8:59
  Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson 9:18
  Shaquille Harrison missed free throw 9:21
  Shooting foul on Jordan Clarkson 9:21
+ 2 Shaquille Harrison made driving layup, assist by Justin Holiday 9:21
+ 3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot 9:33
Team Stats
Points 34 43
Field Goals 13-30 (43.3%) 19-34 (55.9%)
3-Pointers 5-9 (55.6%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 18 17
Offensive 4 1
Defensive 14 13
Team 0 3
Assists 6 9
Steals 1 4
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 5 1
Fouls 4 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Clarkson PG 8
8 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
Z. LaVine PG 8
11 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 1-10 2311--34
home team logo Bulls 3-9 376--43
O/U 212.5, CHI -4.5
United Center Chicago, Illinois
O/U 212.5, CHI -4.5
United Center Chicago, Illinois
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 1-10 103.7 PPG 42.3 RPG 20.3 APG
home team logo Bulls 3-9 107.2 PPG 42.2 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
R. Hood SG 12.3 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.3 APG 43.1 FG%
Z. LaVine PG 27.4 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.8 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Hood SG 9 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
Z. LaVine PG 11 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
43.3 FG% 55.9
55.6 3PT FG% 42.9
75.0 FT% 50.0
Cavaliers
Starters
J. Clarkson
T. Thompson
K. Korver
A. Harrison
D. Nwaba
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 9 8 2 4 0 0 0 2 3/5 2/2 0/0 1 1 18 -2
T. Thompson 9 3 4 0 1 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 2 7 -2
K. Korver 5 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 6 0
A. Harrison 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 +5
D. Nwaba 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2 2 0
On Court
J. Clarkson
T. Thompson
K. Korver
A. Harrison
D. Nwaba
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 9 8 2 4 0 0 0 2 3/5 2/2 0/0 1 1 18 -2
T. Thompson 9 3 4 0 1 0 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 2 7 -2
K. Korver 5 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 6 0
A. Harrison 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 +5
D. Nwaba 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 2 2 0
On Bench
A. Zizic
G. Hill
K. Love
S. Dekker
C. Osman
B. Preston
C. Frye
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Zizic 6 2 1 0 0 0 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 1 -7
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Osman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 34 18 6 1 3 5 4 13/30 5/9 3/4 4 14 36 -6
Bulls
Starters
J. Holiday
A. Blakeney
S. Harrison
R. Lopez
C. Hutchison
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holiday 11 4 2 1 1 1 1 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 9 +2
A. Blakeney 8 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 1 9 +2
S. Harrison 3 4 1 1 2 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/1 0 1 9 -5
R. Lopez 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +3
C. Hutchison 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +3
On Court
J. Holiday
A. Blakeney
S. Harrison
R. Lopez
C. Hutchison
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Holiday 11 4 2 1 1 1 1 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 2 9 +2
A. Blakeney 8 4 1 2 0 0 0 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 1 9 +2
S. Harrison 3 4 1 1 2 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/1 0 1 9 -5
R. Lopez 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 +3
C. Hutchison 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +3
On Bench
D. Valentine
K. Dunn
B. Portis
C. Payne
T. Ulis
C. Felicio
R. Alkins
L. Markkanen
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Portis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Alkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Markkanen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 34 43 14 9 4 2 1 3 19/34 3/7 2/4 1 13 31 +5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores