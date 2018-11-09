MIL
LAC

Bucks-Clippers Preview

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 09, 2018

LOS ANGELES -- Not so fast on that concept that the Milwaukee Bucks were experiencing a regression toward the mean after their recent run of two defeats in three games.

The Bucks made a statement Thursday with a 134-111 victory on the road over the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors and will now head to Los Angeles for a Saturday afternoon matchup against the Clippers.

At 9-2, the Bucks had the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and the third-best record in the entire NBA before Friday's games. They were second in the league in points scored per game at 121.3 and eighth in opponents points at 107.6. That 13.7 point differential is easily the best in the NBA.

"I think teams are starting to take notice and realize that we're not the Bucks that we were when I first got here six years ago," Bucks guard Khris Middleton said, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "We're a totally different team even from last year. We're going to come to play; we're going to play hard."

The Clippers might have a similar hard-playing attitude, but they have a hard time matching up with the Bucks' talent, especially forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has scored 26.5 points per game and has grabbed 12.9 defensive rebounds per game

Still, the arrival of the Bucks gives the Clippers a chance to see how much progress it has made on unifying a revamped roster.

The Clippers (6-5) do have a pair of victories already over the Houston Rockets, but otherwise have not fared well against the upper crust of the NBA. They are learning their capabilities, though, with Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris leading the team.

Gallinari missed most of last season with various injuries and Harris was acquired midseason in the trade that sent Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons.

"It's so nice; it's been great," Clippers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Thursday about having Gallinari back full time. "He's a heck of a player. I think you forget how good he is until you see him play. And it's not just his scoring, it's his passing and his defense. So he's been great for us."

Defense has been a Clippers calling card, and a mainstay of Rivers coaching style, but it will be put to the test against the Bucks. Milwaukee has typically been reliant on an offense full of 3-pointers, but the Bucks worked the ball inside Thursday against a Warriors team that was missing Draymond Green.

The 84 points the Bucks scored in the paint Thursday were a team record. It leaves the Clippers not knowing what to expect, which is a troublesome thought since the Bucks are talented enough to control the pace and tempo of games.

"It's a big part of what we are trying to do," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said about taking the ball to the rim, according to the Journal-Sentinel. "We have guys that can get there and enough shooters that can spread the court. It starts with attacking the paint."

Putting the Clippers further in flux, when it comes to getting all their moving parts in sync, is the recent move away from center Marcin Gortat to 7-foot-3 space-eating center Boban Marjanovic, who is being backed up by Montrezl Harrell.

While flat-footed at times, Marjanovic makes up for it with a massive wingspan and solid work-ethic, making him a unique entity to deal with on the court. A healthy Gortat has not played a single minute in the Clippers? last three games, but he has yet to express frustration. Instead he has lauded the Clippers' team chemistry.

"I'm not panicking, that's a long season," Gortat said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "I've been in this league for 12 years, I've seen things happen, so the most important thing is you don't want to be caught off-guard when your number is called and you're not ready. That's the worst thing."

For the Bucks, there appear to be no chemistry concerns, or worries about getting into the on-court mix. The Clippers will see a team brimming with confidence.

"Now we feel like we're one of the best teams out there," Middleton said, according to the Journal-Sentinel. "We're playing like it."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
T. Harris
34 SF
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
53.2 Field Goal % 52.0
53.2 Three Point % 51.2
71.8 Free Throw % 81.8
  Out of bounds turnover on Donte DiVincenzo 10:29
  Defensive rebound by Sindarius Thornwell 10:49
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 10:59
  Sindarius Thornwell missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:01
+ 3 John Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 11:17
+ 1 Montrezl Harrell made free throw 11:28
  Shooting foul on Tony Snell 11:28
+ 2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Tyrone Wallace 11:28
  Defensive rebound by Lou Williams 11:29
  Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:34
+ 1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 11:47
Team Stats
Points 27 40
Field Goals 10-27 (37.0%) 15-28 (53.6%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 4-10 (40.0%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 17
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 10 14
Team 2 0
Assists 5 8
Steals 3 1
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 4 3
Fouls 6 4
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
M. Brogdon PG 13
6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
T. Harris SF 34
9 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 9-2 243--27
home team logo Clippers 6-5 337--40
O/U 234.5, LAC +3.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 234.5, LAC +3.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 9-2 121.3 PPG 52.5 RPG 27.0 APG
home team logo Clippers 6-5 115.2 PPG 46 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
M. Brogdon PG 13.1 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.4 APG 50.5 FG%
T. Harris SF 20.7 PPG 8.7 RPG 1.9 APG 51.5 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Brogdon PG 6 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
T. Harris SF 9 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
37.0 FG% 53.6
25.0 3PT FG% 40.0
66.7 FT% 100.0
Bucks
Starters
M. Brogdon
J. Henson
G. Antetokounmpo
D. DiVincenzo
T. Snell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Brogdon 9 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/2 2/2 0 2 10 -9
J. Henson 5 6 1 2 0 0 1 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 1 10 -4
G. Antetokounmpo 10 2 3 0 1 0 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/2 1 2 4 -11
D. DiVincenzo 7 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1 2 -7
T. Snell 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 2 -7
On Court
M. Brogdon
J. Henson
G. Antetokounmpo
D. DiVincenzo
T. Snell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Brogdon 9 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/2 2/2 0 2 10 -9
J. Henson 5 6 1 2 0 0 1 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 1 10 -4
G. Antetokounmpo 10 2 3 0 1 0 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/2 1 2 4 -11
D. DiVincenzo 7 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1 2 -7
T. Snell 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 2 -7
On Bench
E. Ilyasova
P. Connaughton
M. Dellavedova
S. Brown
C. Wood
T. Maker
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Ilyasova 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 3 -3
P. Connaughton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 27 13 5 3 1 4 6 10/27 3/12 4/6 3 10 31 -41
Clippers
Starters
M. Harrell
L. Williams
M. Scott
T. Wallace
S. Thornwell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 5 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 3/3 0 0 7 +4
L. Williams 5 4 3 1 0 0 1 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 3 8 +4
M. Scott 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 +7
T. Wallace 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 +5
S. Thornwell 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 +5
On Court
M. Harrell
L. Williams
M. Scott
T. Wallace
S. Thornwell
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 5 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 3/3 0 0 7 +4
L. Williams 5 4 3 1 0 0 1 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 3 8 +4
M. Scott 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 +7
T. Wallace 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 4 +5
S. Thornwell 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 +5
On Bench
L. Mbah a Moute
A. Bradley
J. Motley
A. Delgado
B. Marjanovic
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 40 17 8 1 1 3 4 15/28 4/10 6/6 3 14 23 +25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores