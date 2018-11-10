WAS
MIA

Heat, Wizards meet coming off losses

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 10, 2018

When the Washington Wizards visit the Miami Heat on Saturday night, it is likely that neither team will be in a good mood.

Both teams were defeated on Friday night, but Miami's home loss to the Indiana Pacers was particularly galling to Heat fans. Miami (5-6) led 102-98 with less than 90 seconds left in the game.

But the Pacers stormed back, closing with a 12-0 run to earn a 110-102 victory.

The Heat shot 0 for 4 with two turnovers in that stretch. Miami starting shooting guard Josh Richardson made both turnovers his team had down the stretch, and he also missed a 3-point shot. His teammate, Justise Winslow, missed two shots as the lead evaporated, including one that got blocked.

Meanwhile, a three-plus-hour car ride north from Miami, the Wizards (2-9) took a 117-108 loss on Friday night against the host Orlando Magic.

Washington, which has lost seven of its past eight games, entered this weekend with the second-worst record in the NBA.

The Wizards are just 1-6 on the road this season, and they have allowed 120.2 points per game this season, which gives them the most porous defense in the entire league.

Still, the Wizards have not given up, judging by what happened on Friday. The Wizards trailed by 25 points before rallying to within one point in the second half and then, ultimately, folding.

The strength of the Wizards is what it has been for the past several years -- a dynamic backcourt of John Wall at the point and Bradley Beal on the wing. Those two stars combined for 46 points, 18 assists,11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks in Friday's loss at Orlando. The rest of the Wizards roster combined to score just 62 points.

"Not everybody starts off the season great," Wall told the media this week. "I'm going to keep hooping."

Meanwhile, Miami has dealt with injuries and inconsistency all season.

Starting point guard Goran Dragic, an All-Star who leads Miami in assists, ranks second on the Heat in scoring but has missed the past two games due to a knee injury.

Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade, who is now a reserve in his final NBA season, has missed two straight games after he and his wife welcomed a baby into the world.

It is uncertain if either player will be back in time to face the Wizards.

"Goran is feeling better," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told the media. "He's getting treatment."

Spoelstra also said Wade can take as much time as he likes with his family before returning to the team.

In addition, Richardson, who leads Miami in scoring, has been inefficient all season in terms of his shooting percentage, and center Hassan Whiteside tends to follow monster games with contests in which he seems to disappear.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Wall
2 PG
H. Whiteside
21 C
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
0.4 Ast. Per Game 0.4
15.7 Reb. Per Game 15.7
46.4 Field Goal % 51.4
46.3 Three Point % 50.5
71.4 Free Throw % 57.1
+ 3 Tyler Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 11:17
+ 1 Austin Rivers made 2nd of 2 free throws 11:33
  Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo 11:33
  Defensive rebound by Tomas Satoransky 11:42
  Wayne Ellington missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:47
  Traveling violation turnover on Kelly Olynyk 0:01
  Team rebound 0:01
  Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Ian Mahinmi 0:27
  Tyler Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:29
  Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo 0:35
Team Stats
Points 27 38
Field Goals 9-20 (45.0%) 14-28 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 2-5 (40.0%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 12 14
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 7 6
Team 2 3
Assists 2 10
Steals 1 1
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 4 4
Fouls 5 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Wall PG 2
12 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
J. Richardson SG 0
9 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 2-9 252--27
home team logo Heat 5-6 353--38
O/U 224, MIA -3.5
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
O/U 224, MIA -3.5
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 2-9 110.0 PPG 39.4 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logo Heat 5-6 110.6 PPG 48.9 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
J. Wall PG 21.3 PPG 3.5 RPG 8.0 APG 45.7 FG%
J. Richardson SG 20.5 PPG 4.1 RPG 3.4 APG 41.2 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Wall PG 12 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
J. Richardson SG 9 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
45.0 FG% 50.0
40.0 3PT FG% 53.8
87.5 FT% 100.0
Wizards
Starters
J. Wall
M. Morris
A. Rivers
D. Howard
K. Oubre Jr.
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 10 12 1 1 0 1 0 1 4/6 2/2 2/2 0 1 16 -8
M. Morris 11 4 2 0 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 1 5 -10
A. Rivers 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 0 4 -10
D. Howard 10 3 3 0 1 0 1 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 2 6 -8
K. Oubre Jr. 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 -1 -10
On Court
J. Wall
M. Morris
A. Rivers
D. Howard
K. Oubre Jr.
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 10 12 1 1 0 1 0 1 4/6 2/2 2/2 0 1 16 -8
M. Morris 11 4 2 0 0 0 1 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 1 5 -10
A. Rivers 5 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 0 4 -10
D. Howard 10 3 3 0 1 0 1 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 2 6 -8
K. Oubre Jr. 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 -1 -10
On Bench
J. Green
T. Satoransky
I. Mahinmi
J. Smith
J. McRae
D. Robinson
T. Bryant
C. Randle
T. Brown Jr.
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Green 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -3
T. Satoransky 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -3
I. Mahinmi 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -1
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 27 10 2 1 1 4 5 9/20 2/5 7/8 3 7 33 -53
Heat
Starters
J. Richardson
T. Johnson
W. Ellington
B. Adebayo
K. Olynyk
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Richardson 10 9 2 2 0 0 0 0 3/5 2/2 1/1 1 1 15 +13
T. Johnson 6 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 0 8 +8
W. Ellington 4 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 1/1 0 0 7 +10
B. Adebayo 4 3 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/1 1 1 5 +10
K. Olynyk 3 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 2 +8
On Court
J. Richardson
T. Johnson
W. Ellington
B. Adebayo
K. Olynyk
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Richardson 10 9 2 2 0 0 0 0 3/5 2/2 1/1 1 1 15 +13
T. Johnson 6 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 0 8 +8
W. Ellington 4 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 1/1 0 0 7 +10
B. Adebayo 4 3 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/1 1 1 5 +10
K. Olynyk 3 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 2 +8
On Bench
J. Johnson
D. Waiters
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
D. Jones Jr.
D. Wade
U. Haslem
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 27 38 11 10 1 1 4 6 14/28 7/13 3/3 5 6 37 +49
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores