Bucks-Nuggets features matchup of top young players

  • Nov 10, 2018

Sundays in November are dominated by the NFL, but this Sunday offers a matchup of two of the best young players in the NBA on teams that have some eerie similarities early in the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are dynamic, unselfish players who can stuff a stat sheet, but sometimes it isn't enough. Both of their teams have created buzz with fast starts, and both are the only teams to beat the defending champions so far this season.

And both are a little sore heading into their game after stinging losses that, ironically, featured almost identical finishes that spoiled big games by both.

The Milwaukee Bucks (9-3) battled the surprising Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday afternoon at Staples Center. Antetokounmpo had 27 points and 18 rebounds but watched as Lou Williams hit a floater with 0.3 of a second left in overtime to beat Milwaukee 128-126.

It was if Williams watched the Brooklyn-Denver game on Friday night. In that game, Jokic broke out of an offensive funk with 37 points and 21 rebounds, but, like Antetokounmpo, he saw his team go down at the end when Caris LeVert hit a floater in the lane with 0.3 of a second left to give the Nets a 112-110 win.

To add to the irony, Denver is also 9-3. So while it's early in the season, both teams are looking for some psyche-soothing redemption on Sunday night at Pepsi Center.

The Bucks might be a little more tired playing two straight days, but they have had a chance to rest players at the end of most games. They haven't had many tight ones and Saturday's was a different scenario for them.

"Offensively, I felt kind of weird going down in the fourth quarter and overtime because we've been blowing teams out this year," Antetokounmpo told reporters after the loss.

Denver has played in some close ones, without much success of late. The Nuggets pulled out a squeaker on Halloween in Chicago when Paul Millsap's putback at the buzzer gave them the win. But the last two games have been two-point losses.

The bright spot in Friday's loss was Jokic's bounce-back game. The center had inexplicably gone quiet offensively, attempting just 18 shots and averaging just 5.25 points per game in the first four games of November. He took just one shot in a loss on Tuesday at Memphis but was 14 of 22 against the Nets.

The 22 shots were four more than the previous four games combined.

The Nuggets weren't as caught up in the last-second shot by LeVert as they were about the start when they fell behind double digits early.

"You can always look at this game and say it came down to the last play," coach Michael Malone told reporters after the loss. "To me, we lost that game in the first quarter."

For the first time since Malone took over as coach four seasons ago, Denver is being talked about as a force in the Western Conference. And now with LeBron James with the Lakers, Milwaukee has a legitimate shot for a deep playoff run.

It makes Sunday's game more intriguing, even in November.

Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
N. Jokic
15 C
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
10.7 Reb. Per Game 10.7
54.4 Field Goal % 53.7
53.7 Three Point % 53.5
67.8 Free Throw % 83.8
  Full timeout called 5:49
  Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe 5:52
  Paul Millsap missed floating jump shot, blocked by Giannis Antetokounmpo 5:57
  Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 2nd of 2 free throws 6:14
  Team rebound 6:14
  Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws 6:14
  Shooting foul on Paul Millsap 6:14
  Defensive rebound by Eric Bledsoe 6:15
  Jamal Murray missed finger-roll layup 6:18
+ 2 Malcolm Brogdon made driving layup 6:31
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 6:40
Team Stats
Points 81 74
Field Goals 32-52 (61.5%) 26-55 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 12-22 (54.5%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 26 29
Offensive 1 6
Defensive 21 16
Team 4 7
Assists 18 15
Steals 5 4
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 6 5
Fouls 9 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
M. Brogdon PG 13
17 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
P. Millsap PF 4
23 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 9-3 333018-81
home team logo Nuggets 9-3 352415-74
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 9-3 121.7 PPG 52.5 RPG 27.3 APG
home team logo Nuggets 9-3 109.6 PPG 48.4 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
M. Brogdon PG 13.9 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.3 APG 50.4 FG%
P. Millsap PF 11.7 PPG 7.4 RPG 1.3 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Brogdon PG 17 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
P. Millsap PF 23 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
61.5 FG% 47.3
54.5 3PT FG% 45.8
62.5 FT% 78.6
Bucks
Starters
B. Lopez
K. Middleton
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Ilyasova
E. Bledsoe
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Lopez 22 16 1 1 1 2 0 1 6/11 4/7 0/0 0 1 22 +7
K. Middleton 22 15 1 0 0 0 2 2 6/8 3/4 0/0 0 1 14 +5
G. Antetokounmpo 23 14 5 5 1 1 1 1 7/11 0/1 0/3 0 5 30 +5
E. Ilyasova 10 6 3 1 0 0 0 3 3/4 0/1 0/0 1 2 11 -1
E. Bledsoe 19 5 6 2 1 0 1 1 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 6 15 +2
On Court
B. Lopez
K. Middleton
G. Antetokounmpo
E. Ilyasova
E. Bledsoe
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Lopez 22 16 1 1 1 2 0 1 6/11 4/7 0/0 0 1 22 +7
K. Middleton 22 15 1 0 0 0 2 2 6/8 3/4 0/0 0 1 14 +5
G. Antetokounmpo 23 14 5 5 1 1 1 1 7/11 0/1 0/3 0 5 30 +5
E. Ilyasova 10 6 3 1 0 0 0 3 3/4 0/1 0/0 1 2 11 -1
E. Bledsoe 19 5 6 2 1 0 1 1 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 6 15 +2
On Bench
J. Henson
T. Snell
P. Connaughton
D. DiVincenzo
M. Dellavedova
S. Brown
C. Wood
T. Maker
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Henson 6 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 1 4 0
T. Snell 7 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 4 +2
P. Connaughton 10 2 1 3 0 1 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 1 10 +6
D. DiVincenzo 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 0
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 125 81 22 18 5 4 6 9 32/52 12/22 5/8 1 21 112 +26
Nuggets
Starters
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
J. Murray
G. Harris
J. Hernangomez
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Millsap 24 23 8 4 0 1 0 3 5/11 5/6 8/11 3 5 40 -5
N. Jokic 21 20 5 4 1 1 2 1 7/13 4/8 2/2 1 4 33 -8
J. Murray 24 8 3 2 1 0 2 1 4/10 0/1 0/0 2 1 14 -6
G. Harris 18 7 1 0 1 0 1 2 3/6 0/2 1/1 0 1 8 -8
J. Hernangomez 24 5 2 1 1 0 0 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 2 10 -3
On Court
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
J. Murray
G. Harris
J. Hernangomez
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Millsap 24 23 8 4 0 1 0 3 5/11 5/6 8/11 3 5 40 -5
N. Jokic 21 20 5 4 1 1 2 1 7/13 4/8 2/2 1 4 33 -8
J. Murray 24 8 3 2 1 0 2 1 4/10 0/1 0/0 2 1 14 -6
G. Harris 18 7 1 0 1 0 1 2 3/6 0/2 1/1 0 1 8 -8
J. Hernangomez 24 5 2 1 1 0 0 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 2 10 -3
On Bench
T. Lyles
M. Beasley
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
I. Thomas
W. Barton
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Lyles 9 7 0 0 0 0 0 1 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 0 7 -2
M. Beasley 9 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 4 -2
M. Morris 14 2 1 4 0 1 0 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 1 12 -2
M. Plumlee 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +1
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akoon-Purcell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 148 74 22 15 4 3 5 9 26/55 11/24 11/14 6 16 128 -35
NBA Scores