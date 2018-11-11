PHO
OKC

Thunder look to attack basket vs. slumping Suns

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 11, 2018

Even without Russell Westbrook on the floor for a big chunk of the early part of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have found ways to be successful offensively -- usually by attacking the basket.

That went away for a period of Saturday's 111-96 loss to Dallas and a day later, Thunder coach Billy Donovan emphasized offensive aggressiveness with his team.

"You've got to put some pressure at the basket," Donovan told reporters. "If you're not putting any pressure at the basket, I think it's really difficult to have a good offensive night because there's no threat to go to the rim -- everybody's just kind of spread out, staying at home."

Oklahoma City isn't likely to have Westbrook back Monday when it hosts the Phoenix Suns at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Westbrook was listed as being out for the game, which would be his fourth consecutive game out since suffering a sprained left ankle late in the Nov. 5 win over New Orleans.

The emphasis on attacking is especially important for the Thunder, who at 28.8 percent are last in the league in three-point shooting.

Without Westbrook, the Thunder have had to lean heavily on backup point guards Dennis Schroder and Raymond Felton to generate offense, with mixed results.

Schroder scored 19 points but was just 8 of 21 from the floor with three assists against the Mavericks while Felton was just 3 of 12 for seven points.

"Sometimes the ball just doesn't fall for you," Felton said.

The Suns are trying to pick up their first road win after dropping the season's first five, including one in Oklahoma City on Oct. 28.

Phoenix coach Igor Kokoskov wants more aggressiveness out of the first overall pick in last summer's draft, center Deandre Ayton.

"It's a challenge, but the challenge should give him confidence in a way he should become aggressive and try to execute game play," Kokoskov told reporters Sunday, referencing Saturday night's loss at New Orleans and Anthony Davis.

"I think he was too passive to start the game. It's a psychological moment, which is understandable. He's a rookie playing against an All-Star, but I think he's better than that in terms of being aggressive, being himself and just playing."

While Ayton won't have a player quite Davis' caliber to worry about Monday, Oklahoma City's Steven Adams can put pressure on opposing centers.

Ayton, who is averaging 16.1 points and 10.9 rebounds, said he didn't quite agree with Kokoskov's assessment.

"I don't know what he means by that," Ayton said. "To me, I'm all about a rhythm. I'm a rhythm-type of player. I don't hunt shots down. That's not my play style. My play style is teammates know where I want the ball and really feeling out the game."

One way or another, the Suns need to find a way to generate more offense. Phoenix, which has lost three straight games, is last in the NBA in offensive rating, scoring 100.1 points per 100 possessions. Phoenix hasn't been much better one defense, allowing 113 points per 100 possessions.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
P. George
13 SF
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
21.8 Pts. Per Game 21.8
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
44.1 Field Goal % 38.9
44.0 Three Point % 39.1
84.2 Free Throw % 78.8
  Team rebound 6:08
  Dennis Schroder missed driving layup 6:10
+ 1 Nerlens Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 6:39
+ 1 Nerlens Noel made 1st of 2 free throws 6:39
  Personal foul on Devin Booker 6:39
+ 2 Mikal Bridges made driving layup 6:56
  Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton 7:12
  Hamidou Diallo missed layup 7:13
+ 2 Deandre Ayton made hook shot 7:34
  Team rebound 7:52
  Alex Abrines missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:55
Team Stats
Points 29 44
Field Goals 13-32 (40.6%) 16-34 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 1-9 (11.1%) 5-9 (55.6%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 7-7 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 17 22
Offensive 4 2
Defensive 8 15
Team 5 5
Assists 5 9
Steals 1 3
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 5 2
Fouls 9 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
R. Holmes PF 21
6 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
P. George SF 13
8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 2-10 1316--29
home team logo Thunder 7-5 3214--46
O/U 215, OKC -8
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
O/U 215, OKC -8
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 2-10 101.2 PPG 41.8 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Thunder 7-5 109.0 PPG 47.2 RPG 20.6 APG
Key Players
D. Booker SG 24.9 PPG 3.8 RPG 6.4 APG 44.4 FG%
S. Adams C 14.5 PPG 10.7 RPG 1.6 APG 59.3 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Booker SG 7 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
S. Adams C 10 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
40.6 FG% 47.1
11.1 3PT FG% 55.6
50.0 FT% 100.0
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
T. Warren
M. Bridges
D. Ayton
T. Ariza
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 14 7 1 1 0 0 1 2 3/8 1/4 0/0 0 1 9 -15
T. Warren 12 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 -17
M. Bridges 5 4 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 0 3 +2
D. Ayton 10 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 -12
T. Ariza 13 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 3 -14
On Court
D. Booker
T. Warren
M. Bridges
D. Ayton
T. Ariza
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 14 7 1 1 0 0 1 2 3/8 1/4 0/0 0 1 9 -15
T. Warren 12 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 -17
M. Bridges 5 4 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 0 3 +2
D. Ayton 10 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 0 1 4 -12
T. Ariza 13 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 3 -14
On Bench
R. Holmes
J. Jackson
E. Okobo
R. Anderson
J. Crawford
T. Daniels
G. King
D. Bender
D. Melton
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Holmes 7 6 6 0 0 0 0 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 3 12 -5
J. Jackson 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/2 0 1 3 -5
E. Okobo 9 2 0 3 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 8 -3
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 29 12 5 1 0 5 9 13/32 1/9 2/4 4 8 47 -69
Thunder
Starters
P. George
N. Noel
H. Diallo
P. Patterson
D. Schroder
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 12 8 3 2 0 0 2 1 2/4 2/3 2/2 0 3 13 +17
N. Noel 8 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 1 8 0
H. Diallo 5 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/4 0/0 1/1 0 1 6 -2
P. Patterson 7 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 5 +1
D. Schroder 12 2 3 3 2 0 0 0 1/6 0/0 0/0 0 3 13 +12
On Court
P. George
N. Noel
H. Diallo
P. Patterson
D. Schroder
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 12 8 3 2 0 0 2 1 2/4 2/3 2/2 0 3 13 +17
N. Noel 8 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 1 8 0
H. Diallo 5 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/4 0/0 1/1 0 1 6 -2
P. Patterson 7 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 5 +1
D. Schroder 12 2 3 3 2 0 0 0 1/6 0/0 0/0 0 3 13 +12
On Bench
A. Abrines
R. Felton
R. Westbrook
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Abrines 8 5 1 1 0 1 0 2 1/2 1/2 2/2 0 1 9 +2
R. Felton 5 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 5 +5
R. Westbrook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 44 17 9 3 3 2 5 16/34 5/9 7/7 2 15 59 +35
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores