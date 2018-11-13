CLE
WAS

Wizards go for 3rd straight win vs. Cavs

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 13, 2018

WASHINGTON -- The Wizards will go for their third straight win when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.

Washington opened a five-game homestand with a 117-109 victory against the Orlando Magic on Monday night as John Wall scored 25 points and reserve forward Jeff Green continued his excellent run.

Last season the Wizards often lost ground when they went to their bench. This season Green, Kelly Oubre, and Austin Rivers are leading a more formidable second unit.

Green scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting Monday night and played strong defense at the other end. He is averaging 17 points and 6.3 rebounds over his past three games.

"He knows how to play," coach Scott Brooks said of Green. "It's not every night he's going to shoot four-for-five from three but he's starting to get a little bit of rhythm from the three-point line and we need that from him. We need his all-around play. He can guard just about everybody on the floor."

Green scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter when Washington (4-9) outscored Orlando 34-26.

"I call him George Gervin because he's got the big hands to help him finish around the basket," Dwight Howard, who had 17 points and eight rebounds, said. "When he rolls to the basket, Jeff is hard to guard. Especially with the way he gets off the floor."

Another failing of last year's Wizards, who finished eighth in the East and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, was their habit of playing to the level of their competition and often losing to teams below them in the standings.

Washington's next two games are against the Cavaliers (1-11 plus tonight) and the Brooklyn Nets.

"Orlando is out the way, now we have to look forward to the next game against Cleveland," Brooks said. "That's the only thing that should matter. We can't overlook any team in this league, especially now that we've dug ourselves into a bit of a hole."

Cleveland overcame its latest round of injuries to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 113-89 on Tuesday night, ending a five-game losing streak.

Jordan Clarkson scored 24 points, and Tristan Thompson had 21 rebounds and 11 points for the Cavaliers (2-11).

Cleveland built a double-digit lead in the first quarter. The Hornets got within nine in the third quarter, but the Cavaliers pulled away and led by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter. Reserve David Nwaba scored 18 points and Rodney Hook and Collin Sexton added 16 each.

"Tonight, we put ourselves in a position that we have not been in all year, where we have jumped out on someone and built a lead and able to maintain a lead," head coach Larry Drew told the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

"It just feels good kind of getting that monkey off your back with the losing streak, but more so that we've been working hard the last couple of weeks and we've been coming away empty handed. But tonight, we were able to sustain from start to finish and put together a complete game."

Already without forward Kevin Love (foot surgery), starting point guard George Hill (hamstring) and forward Sam Dekker (ankle), the Cavaliers also were minus forwards Kyle Korver (sore right foot) and Cedi Osman (back spasms) on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Thompson
13 C
J. Wall
2 PG
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
22.1 Pts. Per Game 22.1
8.2 Ast. Per Game 8.2
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
54.3 Field Goal % 46.7
54.5 Three Point % 46.7
51.9 Free Throw % 70.9
  Team rebound 0:00
  David Nwaba missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Lost ball turnover on John Wall, stolen by David Nwaba 0:01
+ 2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 0:17
+ 1 Bradley Beal made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:29
+ 1 Bradley Beal made 1st of 2 free throws 0:29
  Shooting foul on Andrew Harrison 0:29
  Traveling violation turnover on Collin Sexton 0:30
  Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson 0:30
+ 2 Tristan Thompson made finger-roll layup, assist by Collin Sexton 0:51
+ 3 Ian Mahinmi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Wall 1:00
Team Stats
Points 52 73
Field Goals 19-38 (50.0%) 27-48 (56.3%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 10-17 (58.8%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 26 23
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 11 13
Team 9 2
Assists 12 16
Steals 5 9
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 11 13
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
L. Nance Jr. PF 22
5 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
J. Wall PG 2
8 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 2-11 2923--52
home team logo Wizards 4-9 4132--73
O/U 216, WAS -11.5
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
O/U 216, WAS -11.5
Capital One Arena Washington, District of Columbia
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 2-11 104.0 PPG 44.5 RPG 20.1 APG
home team logo Wizards 4-9 111.0 PPG 40.2 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
C. Sexton PG 12.0 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.3 APG 42.5 FG%
O. Porter Jr. SF 10.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.7 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Sexton PG 16 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
O. Porter Jr. SF 13 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 56.3
40.0 3PT FG% 42.9
58.8 FT% 83.3
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
L. Nance Jr.
J. Smith
A. Harrison
D. Nwaba
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Sexton 19 16 1 2 0 0 4 1 6/10 2/2 2/2 0 1 17 -11
L. Nance Jr. 17 5 3 4 3 1 2 0 1/1 1/1 2/4 1 2 18 -14
J. Smith 17 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 2/7 0/3 0/2 0 0 5 -12
A. Harrison 5 3 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 0 5 -10
D. Nwaba 13 2 4 1 1 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 4 9 -15
On Court
C. Sexton
L. Nance Jr.
J. Smith
A. Harrison
D. Nwaba
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Sexton 19 16 1 2 0 0 4 1 6/10 2/2 2/2 0 1 17 -11
L. Nance Jr. 17 5 3 4 3 1 2 0 1/1 1/1 2/4 1 2 18 -14
J. Smith 17 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 2/7 0/3 0/2 0 0 5 -12
A. Harrison 5 3 2 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 0 5 -10
D. Nwaba 13 2 4 1 1 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 4 9 -15
On Bench
J. Clarkson
C. Osman
A. Zizic
G. Hill
K. Love
S. Dekker
B. Preston
K. Korver
C. Frye
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 14 5 1 1 1 0 4 2 2/6 0/1 1/1 0 1 5 -9
C. Osman 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 -9
A. Zizic 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 3 -7
G. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dekker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Preston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Korver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 97 52 17 12 5 2 12 11 19/38 4/10 10/17 6 11 64 -87
Wizards
Starters
O. Porter Jr.
B. Beal
I. Mahinmi
M. Morris
J. Wall
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Porter Jr. 16 13 1 2 0 0 1 0 6/8 1/3 0/0 1 0 17 +9
B. Beal 15 12 3 1 3 0 2 2 4/9 2/5 2/3 1 2 18 +7
I. Mahinmi 9 9 4 1 2 0 0 2 2/2 1/1 4/4 3 1 17 +15
M. Morris 11 8 2 1 0 0 0 1 2/3 2/3 2/2 1 1 12 +8
J. Wall 15 8 2 5 2 1 2 1 3/6 1/2 1/1 1 1 21 +9
On Court
O. Porter Jr.
B. Beal
I. Mahinmi
M. Morris
J. Wall
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Porter Jr. 16 13 1 2 0 0 1 0 6/8 1/3 0/0 1 0 17 +9
B. Beal 15 12 3 1 3 0 2 2 4/9 2/5 2/3 1 2 18 +7
I. Mahinmi 9 9 4 1 2 0 0 2 2/2 1/1 4/4 3 1 17 +15
M. Morris 11 8 2 1 0 0 0 1 2/3 2/3 2/2 1 1 12 +8
J. Wall 15 8 2 5 2 1 2 1 3/6 1/2 1/1 1 1 21 +9
On Bench
J. Green
A. Rivers
T. Satoransky
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Smith
J. McRae
D. Robinson
T. Bryant
C. Randle
T. Brown Jr.
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Green 12 6 1 2 1 0 2 2 2/2 1/1 1/1 1 0 10 +13
A. Rivers 10 5 0 1 1 0 0 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 0 8 +11
T. Satoransky 4 4 0 2 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0 8 +13
K. Oubre Jr. 8 4 2 1 0 1 0 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 2 9 +14
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 73 21 16 9 2 9 13 27/48 9/21 10/12 8 13 120 +99
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores