MEM
MIL

Bucks host Grizzlies, look to remain perfect at home

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 14, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks haven't played many close games during their 10-3 start to the season but on the few occasions when they had to scramble down the stretch, Eric Bledsoe has come up in a big way.

The point guard snapped a two-minute scoring drought late in the fourth quarter Sunday at Denver with a steal and layup, then blocked a Jamal Murray shot that set up a three-point play to put the Bucks in front for good as they wrapped up their four-game road trip with a 121-114 victory.

"He really turned it up when it was winning time," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after the game. "His intensity, his effort, steals and blocks and then finishing on the other end. It was just a great finish from him."

Bledsoe's defense has improved this season, too. He was matched up against some of the league's best guards on Milwaukee's western swing. He held Portland's Damian Lillard to 13 points and kept Warriors superstar Stephen Curry to 10, marking season-lows for both players.

"He's a complete player," Khris Middleton said. "He's been doing a great job all season, just controlling the team on the offensive end. On the defensive end, I don't think people realize how many guards he's had to cover and shut down or make it a living hell for them. He's been doing a great job all season."

Bledsoe and the Bucks (10-3) will try to protect their perfect 6-0 home record Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies (7-5), who are trying to hold their own despite a rash of early-season injuries.

JaMychal Green suffered a broken jaw in Memphis' second game of the season while Chandler Parsons and Omri Casspi have been limited so far with sore knees.

The Grizzlies suffered another hit Monday night when Dillon Brooks suffered a sprained MCL over the weekend.

"Honestly, we were talking about that earlier today, that we didn't realize we have so many guys down," point guard Mike Conley said.

Brooks' injury left J.B. Bickerstaff with eight available players Monday night in a loss to Utah, but Memphis' head coach has been pleased with the way his reserves have stepped up.

"There's a chemistry that had been forming through that group," Bickerstaff said. "When you start to peel pieces away from it, you're searching for that chemistry with a different group of guys."

MarShon Brooks played a season-high 22 minutes Monday night, scoring 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting. He's expected to see a significant increase in action with Dillon Brooks out while Bickerstaff mixes and matches to find the right fit of personnel.

More help could be on the way, too. The team issued a statement Monday that said Casspi is "nearing a full recovery from right knee soreness that has sidelined him for the last three games and is expected to return within the next week" while Green is expected within the next two weeks with Parsons, hopefully, not far behind.

"We've just got to figure out a way to battle through it," Bickerstaff said.

The Bucks swept the season series with Memphis a year ago and have won four of the last five meetings overall, including three in a row.

Key Players
M. Gasol
33 C
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
25.4 Pts. Per Game 25.4
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
13.0 Reb. Per Game 13.0
43.3 Field Goal % 56.0
42.4 Three Point % 54.5
74.5 Free Throw % 69.2
  Full timeout called 0:02
+ 2 Pat Connaughton made layup, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:02
+ 1 Mike Conley made 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on Eric Bledsoe 0:09
+ 2 Ersan Ilyasova made dunk 0:09
  Offensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova 0:10
  Khris Middleton missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:14
+ 2 Mike Conley made jump shot 0:26
+ 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made free throw 0:48
  Shooting foul on Garrett Temple 0:48
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made driving layup 0:48
Team Stats
Points 115 113
Field Goals 42-83 (50.6%) 41-80 (51.3%)
3-Pointers 14-36 (38.9%) 9-34 (26.5%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 22-27 (81.5%)
Total Rebounds 42 47
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 30 35
Team 8 3
Assists 24 22
Steals 8 5
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 12 16
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 1 3
away team logo
M. Conley PG 11
26 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
31 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 7-5 29193631115
home team logo Bucks 10-3 19263533113
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
O/U 213, MIL -9.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 7-5 101.8 PPG 38.3 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Bucks 10-3 121.6 PPG 51.6 RPG 27.3 APG
Key Players
M. Gasol C 14.8 PPG 8.8 RPG 4.3 APG 41.8 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 25.4 PPG 13.0 RPG 5.8 APG 55.0 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Gasol C 29 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 31 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
50.6 FG% 51.3
38.9 3PT FG% 26.5
81.0 FT% 81.5
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Gasol
M. Conley
S. Mack
G. Temple
K. Anderson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Gasol 37 29 5 2 1 1 5 1 10/18 6/12 3/5 1 4 35 +8
M. Conley 35 26 2 4 2 0 2 2 9/16 2/6 6/7 0 2 36 -8
S. Mack 28 14 6 5 1 0 0 1 5/12 3/6 1/1 0 6 31 -2
G. Temple 38 11 5 2 2 0 1 4 3/9 1/4 4/4 0 5 21 +12
K. Anderson 39 6 8 5 0 1 2 5 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 7 23 0
On Bench
W. Selden Jr.
M. Brooks
Y. Watanabe
C. Parsons
O. Casspi
J. Green
J. Carter
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Selden Jr. 21 9 2 2 0 0 0 1 4/8 0/4 1/1 2 0 15 -1
M. Brooks 15 7 2 3 0 1 2 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 2 14 -1
Y. Watanabe 7 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 3 +3
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 220 115 34 24 8 4 12 20 42/83 14/36 17/21 4 30 178 +11
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
P. Connaughton
E. Bledsoe
E. Ilyasova
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 34 31 9 4 1 2 6 3 10/14 0/2 11/12 1 8 45 +5
K. Middleton 32 25 5 3 0 0 2 1 8/15 2/6 7/7 1 4 34 -18
P. Connaughton 27 16 6 2 2 1 1 1 6/9 2/5 2/4 2 4 28 +22
E. Bledsoe 29 15 6 7 2 0 1 5 6/11 1/3 2/4 1 5 36 +17
E. Ilyasova 25 6 5 0 0 0 2 2 3/7 0/2 0/0 3 2 9 -15
On Bench
D. DiVincenzo
T. Maker
J. Henson
T. Snell
M. Dellavedova
S. Brown
C. Wood
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DiVincenzo 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 -7
T. Maker 9 3 2 1 0 2 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 2 9 +17
J. Henson 5 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 5 -7
T. Snell 17 0 1 1 0 2 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 5 +14
M. Dellavedova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 184 113 44 22 5 8 16 20 41/80 9/34 22/27 9 35 174 +28
NBA Scores