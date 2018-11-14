ATL
DEN

Nuggets look to heat up again against Hawks

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 14, 2018

Just 10 days ago the Denver Nuggets were getting early buzz for their best start in four decades.

The buzz has stopped, along with Denver's winning ways. Four straight losses -- three at home -- have the Nuggets reeling. Their solid defense has disappeared and late-game collapses have added up to a November losing streak.

The upside is Denver has a great chance to salvage the last game of the homestand against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. The Hawks (3-11) have lost five in a row and sit just a half-game ahead of Cleveland in the Eastern Conference entering Wednesday's action.

Atlanta can be a remedy or put Denver (9-5) in a tailspin. It depends on how the Nuggets come out defensively.

"We are playing very slow, stagnant, predictable basketball and it doesn't help when you've got to take the ball out of the net every time," Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters after practice on Wednesday. "We have some guys that look like they are exhausted two minutes into a game. We have guys on their shorts dead tired."

The Hawks won't be a pushover opponent. Four of their five losses during the current streak are by single digits. They fell by one at the Los Angeles Lakers and by seven at Golden State on Tuesday night.

The loss to the Warriors came on a night when dynamic rookie point guard Trae Young struggled with his shot. Young was 2-of-12 shooting for just four points, but he has been Atlanta's best player in the first 14 games.

He leads the team in scoring (17.5 points per game) and assists (8.2 per game) to back up his confidence. Young told Sports Illustrated that he will be a better player than Luka Doncic, who the Hawks picked and then traded to Dallas for Young on draft night

"The thing with Luka, he's a great player," Young said. "I don't understand why it can't work out for both situations. I hear (Atlanta made a mistake) all the time. Luka's a great dude, and I think he's going to be a really good player.

"But at the same time, I'm going to be a better player. Just because of my ability to stretch the floor, get others involved, I think I'll be better."

Both are having great rookie campaigns, and Denver will get its first look at the 20-year-old Young. The Nuggets have a young, dynamic point guard of their own in Jamal Murray. He's 21 and leads the team in scoring at 17.8 points per game.

Murray had a 48-point game against Boston on Nov. 4 and has played solid all season. He also has a backup in Monte Morris who is emerging as Denver's best bench player. Morris led the Nuggets with 19 points in the 109-99 loss to Houston on Tuesday and played the entire fourth quarter.

After the game, he was a mature voice in the locker room.

"It's all about taking corrective criticism. If somebody gets on you, we just got to man up and take it because that's going to make us all better," Morris said after the loss. "Going forward, I feel like that's going to be the approach for us. Just people calling people out. If anything goes bad, you just got to take the criticism and we got to move forward and win basketball games."

Denver hopes that starts Thursday against Atlanta.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
N. Jokic
15 C
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
10.4 Reb. Per Game 10.4
40.5 Field Goal % 52.3
40.6 Three Point % 52.4
81.4 Free Throw % 82.2
  Full timeout called 8:09
  Defensive rebound by Gary Harris 8:19
  Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:23
+ 2 Juancho Hernangomez made dunk 8:33
  Offensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez 8:34
  Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:53
  Offensive foul on Alex Len 9:02
  Offensive foul on Alex Len 9:02
+ 2 Monte Morris made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 9:18
+ 1 Gary Harris made free throw 9:32
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 9:32
Team Stats
Points 62 85
Field Goals 21-51 (41.2%) 34-57 (59.6%)
3-Pointers 5-25 (20.0%) 8-16 (50.0%)
Free Throws 15-17 (88.2%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 32
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 14 19
Team 2 5
Assists 14 22
Steals 3 8
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 12 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
J. Lin PG 7
8 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
12 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 3-11 23345-62
home team logo Nuggets 9-5 353812-85
O/U 222.5, DEN -13.5
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
O/U 222.5, DEN -13.5
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 3-11 108.9 PPG 44.1 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Nuggets 9-5 109.1 PPG 46.5 RPG 24.7 APG
Key Players
K. Bazemore SG 14.9 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.1 APG 46.6 FG%
G. Harris SG 16.9 PPG 3.6 RPG 2.8 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Bazemore SG 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
G. Harris SG 16 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
41.2 FG% 59.6
20.0 3PT FG% 50.0
88.2 FT% 75.0
Hawks
Starters
K. Bazemore
K. Huerter
O. Spellman
A. Len
T. Young
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Bazemore 17 14 2 0 0 0 1 0 4/6 1/3 5/5 1 1 15 -22
K. Huerter 14 8 0 1 1 0 0 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 0 11 -6
O. Spellman 11 8 5 1 2 1 1 2 3/8 0/4 2/2 2 3 17 -15
A. Len 12 6 5 0 0 2 2 3 2/6 0/1 2/3 3 2 11 -14
T. Young 19 4 1 5 0 0 2 1 1/6 0/3 2/2 0 1 13 -21
On Court
K. Bazemore
K. Huerter
O. Spellman
A. Len
T. Young
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Bazemore 17 14 2 0 0 0 1 0 4/6 1/3 5/5 1 1 15 -22
K. Huerter 14 8 0 1 1 0 0 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 0 11 -6
O. Spellman 11 8 5 1 2 1 1 2 3/8 0/4 2/2 2 3 17 -15
A. Len 12 6 5 0 0 2 2 3 2/6 0/1 2/3 3 2 11 -14
T. Young 19 4 1 5 0 0 2 1 1/6 0/3 2/2 0 1 13 -21
On Bench
J. Lin
V. Carter
A. Poythress
M. Plumlee
T. Dorsey
J. Anderson
D. Dedmon
J. Adams
T. Waller-Prince
D. Hamilton
J. Collins
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Lin 12 8 4 4 0 0 3 1 2/6 1/4 3/3 2 2 17 -6
V. Carter 10 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 0 6 -5
A. Poythress 12 4 2 2 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 1 9 -3
M. Plumlee 8 3 1 0 0 0 2 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 1 2 -9
T. Dorsey 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 0
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dedmon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waller-Prince - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 62 24 14 3 4 12 12 21/51 5/25 15/17 10 14 102 -101
Nuggets
Starters
G. Harris
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
J. Hernangomez
M. Morris
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Harris 22 16 3 4 0 0 0 2 6/8 2/3 2/3 0 3 27 +24
P. Millsap 18 13 6 3 4 1 1 2 6/11 1/2 0/0 3 3 29 +26
N. Jokic 20 12 7 6 3 1 2 2 5/10 1/2 1/2 1 6 33 +27
J. Hernangomez 19 12 6 0 0 0 1 2 5/7 0/2 2/2 3 3 17 +29
M. Morris 18 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 0 6 +12
On Court
G. Harris
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
J. Hernangomez
M. Morris
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Harris 22 16 3 4 0 0 0 2 6/8 2/3 2/3 0 3 27 +24
P. Millsap 18 13 6 3 4 1 1 2 6/11 1/2 0/0 3 3 29 +26
N. Jokic 20 12 7 6 3 1 2 2 5/10 1/2 1/2 1 6 33 +27
J. Hernangomez 19 12 6 0 0 0 1 2 5/7 0/2 2/2 3 3 17 +29
M. Morris 18 4 0 1 0 0 0 2 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 0 6 +12
On Bench
J. Murray
T. Lyles
M. Beasley
M. Plumlee
I. Thomas
W. Barton
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Murray 15 14 1 5 0 0 1 1 4/8 3/4 3/3 0 1 24 +10
T. Lyles 13 10 3 2 0 0 2 1 4/4 1/1 1/2 0 3 15 0
M. Beasley 8 4 1 1 1 0 0 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 0 8 -6
M. Plumlee 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -7
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akoon-Purcell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 136 85 27 22 8 2 8 16 34/57 8/16 9/12 8 19 158 +115
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores