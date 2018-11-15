SA
LAC

Clippers look to stay hot against Spurs

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 15, 2018

LOS ANGELES -- With a pair of top teams in the NBA recently vanquished in the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers will now turn their attention toward a traditional menace.

The San Antonio Spurs have defeated the Clippers 126 times in 166 all-time meetings in the regular season, but the gap has closed recently. The Clippers will enter Thursday's game in Los Angeles with an 8-5 record, while the Spurs arrive with a 7-6 mark after falling to the Phoenix Suns 116-96 on Wednesday.

A more recent look the all-time series shows that the Clippers have won seven of the last 12 matchups and are 4-1 in the last five games against the Spurs at Staples Center. And the Clippers will have three days to recover from dramatic back-to-back overtime victories over a pair of teams widely believed to be title contenders.

On Monday, the Clippers blew a late fourth-quarter lead to the Warriors, fell behind in overtime and yet still came away victorious when reserve Lou Williams scored the team's last 10 points.

"The fact you can go down by three in overtime, having given up that lead, and then coming back to win the game says a lot about your team," Clippers head coach Doc Rivers told reporters afterward.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr did not seem to think the Clippers' success, despite a lack of superstars, is a fluke.

"There's been a lot of changes, and I think just from the outside looking in, it looks like they're refreshed and recharged," Kerr said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "I'm impressed."

After losing to the Suns on Wednesday, the Spurs need to put together a quick game plan for a Clippers team that utilizes a deep bench. In Monday's game against the Warriors, the Clippers went with three starters - Tobias Harris, Danilo Gallinari and Patrick Beverley - and two reserves - Williams and Montrezl Harris - in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter and into overtime.

The Spurs are looking to build some momentum now that forward Rudy Gay and guard Derrick White have returned from injuries. Gay missed three games with a sore heel, while White missed the first nine games of the season with a torn plantar fascia. Gay was given Wednesday's game off but is expected to play Thursday.

The Spurs' loss to the lowly Suns followed a 104-99 loss to the Kings at Sacramento on Monday. The Spurs have now lost four of their last five games.

Making strides on defense is the goal for the Spurs against a Clippers team that has five players averaging in double digits in soring. But the Spurs won't blame recent defensive hiccups on the recent departures of mainstays like Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker.

"Just got to know who you are guarding," Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge told reporters after this week's loss to the Kings. "You have to come mentally prepared to do better. I don't think that's about getting to know each other. That's about knowing the game plan and executing it."

The Clippers have two players listed as day-to-day: guard Avery Bradley and forward Luc Mbah a Moute.

Along with Gay's scheduled day of rest Wednesday, Spurs forward Pau Gasol is day-to-day with a knee issue.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
T. Harris
34 SF
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
20.4 Pts. Per Game 20.4
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
49.0 Field Goal % 50.2
49.4 Three Point % 50.2
90.8 Free Throw % 81.3
  LaMarcus Aldridge missed jump shot 0:02
+ 1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
  Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari 0:26
+ 2 Lou Williams made running Jump Shot, assist by Tobias Harris 0:37
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made turnaround jump shot 0:51
  Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge 1:01
  Team rebound 1:13
  Lou Williams missed driving layup, blocked by DeMar DeRozan 1:13
  Rudy Gay missed hook shot 1:23
  Offensive rebound by Rudy Gay 1:24
Team Stats
Points 60 61
Field Goals 23-54 (42.6%) 20-44 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 17-19 (89.5%)
Total Rebounds 29 30
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 17 22
Team 6 4
Assists 10 11
Steals 4 0
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 2 6
Fouls 11 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
16 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
T. Harris SF 34
14 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 7-6 2832--60
home team logo Clippers 8-5 2932--61
O/U 217, LAC -6.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 217, LAC -6.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 7-6 107.7 PPG 45.3 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Clippers 8-5 116.6 PPG 46.8 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 24.9 PPG 6.3 RPG 6.4 APG 49.8 FG%
T. Harris SF 20.4 PPG 8.8 RPG 2.1 APG 50.2 FG%
Top Scorers
D. DeRozan SG 16 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
T. Harris SF 14 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
42.6 FG% 45.5
35.7 3PT FG% 33.3
81.8 FT% 89.5
Spurs
Starters
D. DeRozan
R. Gay
B. Forbes
P. Mills
L. Aldridge
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 19 16 5 1 1 1 0 1 6/16 0/2 4/4 0 5 25 +10
R. Gay 12 13 5 2 0 0 0 2 5/7 1/2 2/2 2 3 22 +8
B. Forbes 17 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 3/5 3/4 2/3 0 0 15 +3
P. Mills 14 7 3 3 0 0 0 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 2 16 +16
L. Aldridge 18 6 5 1 1 0 2 0 3/9 0/0 0/0 2 3 12 +3
On Court
D. DeRozan
R. Gay
B. Forbes
P. Mills
L. Aldridge
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. DeRozan 19 16 5 1 1 1 0 1 6/16 0/2 4/4 0 5 25 +10
R. Gay 12 13 5 2 0 0 0 2 5/7 1/2 2/2 2 3 22 +8
B. Forbes 17 11 0 2 0 0 0 0 3/5 3/4 2/3 0 0 15 +3
P. Mills 14 7 3 3 0 0 0 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 2 16 +16
L. Aldridge 18 6 5 1 1 0 2 0 3/9 0/0 0/0 2 3 12 +3
On Bench
J. Poeltl
M. Belinelli
D. Bertans
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
D. Murray
P. Gasol
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Poeltl 5 5 2 0 0 1 0 2 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 1 8 -4
M. Belinelli 8 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -11
D. Bertans 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 -7
Q. Pondexter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 60 23 10 4 3 2 11 23/54 5/14 9/11 6 17 101 +18
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
D. Gallinari
M. Harrell
P. Beverley
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 19 14 3 1 0 0 0 0 6/12 2/4 0/0 0 3 19 -4
D. Gallinari 14 12 4 0 0 0 0 0 3/5 1/2 5/6 0 4 16 -6
M. Harrell 11 7 2 3 0 0 2 1 2/4 0/0 3/3 1 1 13 +2
P. Beverley 13 4 4 2 0 0 1 1 2/5 0/3 0/0 1 3 11 -2
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 12 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 -1 -5
On Court
T. Harris
D. Gallinari
M. Harrell
P. Beverley
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 19 14 3 1 0 0 0 0 6/12 2/4 0/0 0 3 19 -4
D. Gallinari 14 12 4 0 0 0 0 0 3/5 1/2 5/6 0 4 16 -6
M. Harrell 11 7 2 3 0 0 2 1 2/4 0/0 3/3 1 1 13 +2
P. Beverley 13 4 4 2 0 0 1 1 2/5 0/3 0/0 1 3 11 -2
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 12 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 -1 -5
On Bench
L. Williams
M. Scott
T. Wallace
S. Thornwell
L. Mbah a Moute
A. Bradley
J. Motley
A. Delgado
B. Marjanovic
M. Teodosic
J. Robinson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 14 10 3 1 0 0 2 1 4/9 0/0 2/2 1 2 13 +1
M. Scott 6 5 2 0 0 0 0 3 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 1 7 +4
T. Wallace 7 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 3/4 0 0 5 +8
S. Thornwell 7 2 4 1 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 4 9 +8
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teodosic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 61 26 11 0 1 6 11 20/44 4/12 17/19 4 22 92 +6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores