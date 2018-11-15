SAC
MEMPHIS -- Two teams coming off impressive wins to continue surprisingly strong starts go head-to-head Friday night when the Sacramento Kings visit the Memphis Grizzlies.

The clubs met earlier this season in Sacramento, with the Kings (8-6) using a 21-10 advantage in free-throw points to seize a 97-92 win.

The Kings are coming off a four-game homestand that featured wins over Minnesota and San Antonio. The latter was driven by 19 points from De'Aaron Fox in a 104-99 victory.

After 12 consecutive years of missing the playoffs, which has allowed the franchise continually to make high draft picks, Kings players are starting to believe they've finally put a winning combination together.

"I've been here for four years and this is the first time that everybody is on one page and everybody likes playing with each other," observed Willie Cauley-Stein. "Everybody really cares if you do well.

"In the past, it was like these two dudes need to get their numbers and we might win, and if we win it's cool. Now it's like we're playing for everybody else to play good. We're helping each other play good and it's more fun that way. Everybody is getting touches and everybody is getting to make plays, and that's how you keep everyone engaged and happy."

The glue to the group is Fox, the former star point guard at Kentucky. He struggled through a rookie season last year in which he averaged 11.8 points and shot just 41 percent, including 31 percent on 3-pointers.

This season, he's vastly improved those numbers to 18.7 points, 51 percent shooting overall and 44 percent on threes.

Fox got to the line 12 times, making seven, in the earlier win over Memphis.

He once again will be matched up with Grizzlies standout Mike Conley, who outscored Fox 27-21 in the first duel.

Conley came on strong late in Memphis' come-from-behind, 116-113 shocker at Milwaukee on Wednesday. He finished with 26 points.

A meeting with the Kings provides a reunion of sorts for Grizzlies guard Garrett Temple, who played two seasons for Sacramento before getting dealt to Memphis in the offseason.

Temple has made an immediate impact for the Grizzlies (8-5), scoring in double figures eight times, including going for 15 or more points on four occasions. Memphis is 4-0 in those games.

But a guy who contributed five rebounds, two assists and two steals to Wednesday's win at Milwaukee has done a lot more than just score, coach J.B. Bickerstaff assured.

"He has the ability to find whatever is necessary to help the team," the coach praised. "Whether it's defense, taking the other team's best perimeter player ...

"There might be nights where he scores four points or six points, but he shuts down the other team's best offensive player. He understands it's never about him."

The Kings have won two in a row over the Grizzlies and have prevailed in two of their last four visits to Memphis. In a defense-dominated series, the losing team has failed to score 99 points in each of the last nine meetings.

Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
M. Gasol
33 C
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
51.3 Field Goal % 43.5
51.1 Three Point % 43.0
68.2 Free Throw % 74.5
+ 2 Wayne Selden Jr. made driving dunk 4:38
  Offensive rebound by Marc Gasol 4:42
  Shelvin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:47
  Defensive rebound by Mike Conley 4:52
  Marvin Bagley III missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:54
  Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield 5:01
  Marc Gasol missed jump shot 5:04
  Offensive foul on Willie Cauley-Stein 5:23
  Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein 5:24
  Willie Cauley-Stein missed finger-roll layup 5:26
+ 3 Shelvin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot 5:45
Team Stats
Points 44 49
Field Goals 18-33 (54.5%) 20-37 (54.1%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 20
Offensive 1 5
Defensive 10 12
Team 2 3
Assists 11 11
Steals 5 3
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 7 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
B. Hield SG 24
11 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
J. Jackson Jr. PF 13
11 PTS, 3 REB
1234T
away team logo Kings 8-6 2816--44
home team logo Grizzlies 8-5 2920--49
O/U 212.5, MEM -6.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
O/U 212.5, MEM -6.5
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 8-6 114.5 PPG 45.2 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 8-5 102.9 PPG 38 RPG 22.5 APG
Key Players
B. Hield SG 18.7 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.7 APG 47.4 FG%
J. Jackson Jr. PF 11.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.4 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Hield SG 11 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
J. Jackson Jr. PF 11 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
54.5 FG% 54.1
40.0 3PT FG% 60.0
100.0 FT% 75.0
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
D. Fox
I. Shumpert
M. Bagley III
W. Cauley-Stein
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 14 11 2 2 2 0 1 1 5/9 1/2 0/0 0 2 18 -13
D. Fox 11 10 2 2 0 0 0 0 4/6 1/1 1/1 0 2 16 -3
I. Shumpert 11 6 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 1/1 1/1 0 1 7 -5
M. Bagley III 8 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 0 5 -2
W. Cauley-Stein 12 2 3 2 1 0 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 8 -2
On Bench
B. Bogdanovic
F. Mason III
H. Giles
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
S. Labissiere
Y. Ferrell
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
J. Jackson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Bogdanovic 13 7 1 2 1 0 1 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 1 12 +8
F. Mason III 8 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 3 0
H. Giles 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -3
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 44 11 11 5 0 7 7 18/33 4/10 4/4 1 10 71 -20
Grizzlies
Starters
W. Selden Jr.
M. Conley
M. Gasol
S. Mack
K. Anderson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Selden Jr. 13 6 0 2 0 1 0 1 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 0 11 -2
M. Conley 14 4 1 5 0 0 2 0 2/6 0/1 0/0 0 1 13 +10
M. Gasol 13 4 8 0 0 0 2 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 4 4 10 +8
S. Mack 8 3 1 3 0 0 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1 8 0
K. Anderson 12 0 2 0 0 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 +7
On Bench
M. Brooks
O. Casspi
C. Parsons
J. Green
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
D. Brooks
I. Rabb
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Brooks 4 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 1/1 1/1 0 0 6 -3
O. Casspi 5 6 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/3 1/1 1/2 0 0 6 -6
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 49 17 11 3 3 7 7 20/37 6/10 3/4 5 12 56 +14
