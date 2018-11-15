UTA
PHI

Jazz, 76ers meeting at right time

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 15, 2018

Some losses sting, momentary setbacks in the middle of the season that may seem inexplicable, but fade over time.

And some losses are truly historic.

That the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz find each other at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center -- the 76ers coming off a disappointing loss at Orlando and the Jazz coming off an utterly unbelievable defeat in Dallas -- is perhaps a stroke of luck.

For one of the teams, at least.

The 76ers simply fell 111-106 on Wednesday night in a winnable game that slipped away as the Magic blitzed them, 35-19, in the fourth quarter.

The Jazz, however, lost 118-68 to lowly Dallas on Wednesday, the worst loss for the team since moving to Utah, and the Mavericks' second-largest margin of victory in team history. The Mavs set a team record for stinginess, holding the Jazz to 22 second-half points, including nine in the fourth quarter.

If Philadelphia is reeling, Utah is doubled over in pain right about now.

"There was a point where we stopped competing," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder told reporters after the game. "We all have to own that and obviously the scoreboard represented it."

There was no hiding from the truth on Wednesday. Utah stunk, and it knew it. The Jazz shot 31.3 percent from the field and 17 percent from 3-point range, with only one player -- power forward Derrick Favors -- having a plus-minus ratio better than negative-12. Favors was negative-five.

Utah allowed Dallas to shoot 58 percent from the field, with no starter playing more than 26 minutes. In the second half, the Mavericks outscored the Jazz, 60-22.

"They outplayed us in every lineup and every guy we got up on the court against," center Rudy Gobert said. "We simply got outplayed from the first to last minute. Everything negative that could have happened on the court was happening tonight."

The 76ers didn't exactly fight Murphy's Law in their loss to Orlando, but they certainly know they let one slip away against the Magic in Jimmy Butler's debut.

Seeking their first road winning streak of the year, the Sixers led by 11 after three quarters -- outscoring Orlando 35-23 in the third quarter -- before the Magic rallied back late.

Philadelphia's loss wasn't exactly a franchise low, but it was certainly not how they wanted to introduce themselves to Butler, who scored just 14 points in the loss. Head coach Brett Brown knows his biggest challenge in the near future is to make the talent gel, and quick.

"It's now my job to integrate him into the program," Brown told reporters. "To tap into his skill sets, and put him in a position to do well and help the team win. That is different. From coaching human beings and coaching the players and correcting and teaching and talking, there is zero difference to me. But the inclusion of him from a talent perspective, yes, there is."

Utah comes into the game knowing it can't afford to slack on both sides of the ball against a team with a triumvirate like the Sixers' Butler, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

"We just didn't play with a lot of pride defensively," Utah guard Donovan Mitchell said after the loss to Dallas. "Obviously, when shots aren't falling, our defense has to drive us even more."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
J. Embiid
21 C
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
27.6 Pts. Per Game 27.6
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
13.4 Reb. Per Game 13.4
71.1 Field Goal % 46.3
71.8 Three Point % 46.8
59.6 Free Throw % 80.6
  Offensive foul on JJ Redick 2:15
  Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons 2:24
+ 1 Dante Exum made 1st of 2 free throws 2:26
  Shooting foul on Amir Johnson 2:26
  Markelle Fultz missed floating jump shot 2:26
  Amir Johnson missed jump shot 2:35
  Offensive rebound by Amir Johnson 2:36
  Offensive rebound by Amir Johnson 2:37
  Amir Johnson missed dunk 2:37
  Amir Johnson missed hook shot 2:39
+ 2 Dante Exum made driving layup 2:56
Team Stats
Points 79 80
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 30-58 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 9-17 (52.9%)
Free Throws 18-32 (56.3%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 42 39
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 18 22
Team 19 9
Assists 11 19
Steals 8 5
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 8 14
Fouls 15 25
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. Favors PF 15
13 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
J. Butler SG 23
17 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 7-7 242827-79
home team logo 76ers 9-7 381626-80
O/U 216.5, PHI -3
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
O/U 216.5, PHI -3
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 7-7 107.4 PPG 42.4 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo 76ers 9-7 112.3 PPG 48.8 RPG 26.5 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 20.4 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.3 APG 41.4 FG%
J. Butler SG 14.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 15 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
J. Butler SG 17 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
48.3 FG% 51.7
20.0 3PT FG% 52.9
56.3 FT% 57.9
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
J. Crowder
D. Exum
R. Gobert
R. O'Neale
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 22 15 1 0 3 1 1 1 7/22 0/6 1/2 0 1 19 0
J. Crowder 19 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/5 0/2 5/6 0 3 10 +6
D. Exum 9 7 2 2 0 0 2 1 3/5 0/0 1/2 0 2 11 +4
R. Gobert 14 6 4 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 2/4 2 2 11 -23
R. O'Neale 9 0 0 1 1 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 3 +4
On Court
D. Mitchell
J. Crowder
D. Exum
R. Gobert
R. O'Neale
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 22 15 1 0 3 1 1 1 7/22 0/6 1/2 0 1 19 0
J. Crowder 19 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/5 0/2 5/6 0 3 10 +6
D. Exum 9 7 2 2 0 0 2 1 3/5 0/0 1/2 0 2 11 +4
R. Gobert 14 6 4 1 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 2/4 2 2 11 -23
R. O'Neale 9 0 0 1 1 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 3 +4
On Bench
A. Burks
T. Sefolosha
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
G. Allen
T. Bradley
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Burks 11 4 1 2 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/1 2/3 0 1 9 -1
T. Sefolosha 6 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 5 +6
E. Udoh 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -2
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 79 23 11 8 3 8 15 29/60 3/15 18/32 5 18 67 -6
76ers
Starters
J. Butler
J. Redick
M. Muscala
B. Simmons
M. Fultz
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Butler 26 17 2 5 2 0 2 1 8/10 1/2 0/2 0 2 29 +2
J. Redick 21 14 1 0 0 0 4 3 5/6 1/2 3/5 0 1 11 +14
M. Muscala 25 9 2 0 1 1 1 4 3/4 3/3 0/0 0 2 12 -6
B. Simmons 25 6 7 6 1 1 2 2 2/6 0/0 2/4 0 7 25 +5
M. Fultz 8 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 0 5 -4
On Court
J. Butler
J. Redick
M. Muscala
B. Simmons
M. Fultz
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Butler 26 17 2 5 2 0 2 1 8/10 1/2 0/2 0 2 29 +2
J. Redick 21 14 1 0 0 0 4 3 5/6 1/2 3/5 0 1 11 +14
M. Muscala 25 9 2 0 1 1 1 4 3/4 3/3 0/0 0 2 12 -6
B. Simmons 25 6 7 6 1 1 2 2 2/6 0/0 2/4 0 7 25 +5
M. Fultz 8 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 0 5 -4
On Bench
A. Johnson
L. Shamet
F. Korkmaz
D. Jackson
J. Bolden
T. McConnell
S. Milton
J. Patton
Z. Smith
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Johnson 14 11 5 3 0 0 1 4 4/9 2/3 1/2 4 1 21 -15
L. Shamet 12 6 1 1 0 0 1 3 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 1 8 -13
F. Korkmaz 7 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 7 -1
D. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McConnell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 138 80 30 19 5 5 14 25 30/58 9/17 11/19 8 22 118 -18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores