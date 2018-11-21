BKN
Nets, Mavericks bring similar records into meeting

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 21, 2018

The Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets, two teams with similar records but on different paths of late, will meet for the first time this season Wednesday in Dallas.

The Mavericks (7-9) had a season-long four-game winning streak broken in Memphis on Monday, but they have won five of seven and have continued to make strides on the defensive end while integrating two new starters.

Brooklyn (8-10) has lost four of six, although a 104-92 victory in Miami could provide a spark when the Nets play the second game of a back-to-back in Dallas on Tuesday. The Nets won both games in the season series a year ago.

"Everything takes time," coach Rick Carlisle told reporters after rookie Luka Doncic made the go-ahead jumper in the Mavs' signature victory in their current run, a 112-109 win over Golden State on Saturday.

"I feel like everybody was overreacting to what was happening. It was so early. Just take a chill pill, man. It's coming around. We've been winning with something that's consistent on offense and defense. That's progress."

Dallas has moved from near the bottom to the middle of the pack in opponents' field goal percentage in the last two weeks and is in the upper third in points allowed at 108.6. The Mavs have held opponents under 40 percent from the field in three of the last five games.

Shooting was Dallas' issue in an 98-88 loss in Memphis on Monday, when it made only 34.1 percent and was 10-of-32 from three-point range while playing without starter Wesley Matthews and key reserves J.J. Barea and Dwight Powell.

The Mavs tied a season-low with nine turnovers, but three of those came in the final 5 1/2 minutes, when they were 1-of-10 from the field as the Grizzlies ended the game on a 14-4 run.

"There's a togetherness and a bond that's being built with the guys in the locker room," Carlisle said. "They're really sacrificing for each other. They're giving themselves up defensively. Our ball movement is getting better."

The Mavs also have taken good care of the ball recently, committing 19 turnovers total in the last two games after 19 in each of the two before that. The slower pace in Memphis probably helped.

Brooklyn played stingy defense in limiting Miami to 36.0 percent shooting Tuesday, when the Heat was 7-of-32 from three-point range. The Nets has split the four games it has played without Caris LeVert, who was averaging 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in a breakout season before dislocating his right foot late in the first half in a 120-113 loss at Minnesota on Nov. 12.

The Nets have had issues shooting recently, making only 42.5 percent from the floor since losing LeVert

Allen Crabbe has started the last four games at off guard in place of LeVert, while guard Spencer Dinwiddie and small forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson have continued to come off the bench.

Dinwiddie has scored 70 points in the last five games and has led the team in assists in five of the last seven games. D'Angelo Russell had 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists against the Heat, and Jarrett Allen had his sixth double-double.

LeVert spoke with reporters Monday for the first time since his injury.

"Obviously I'm very blessed, because it could have been a lot worse," LeVert said.

No timetable for his return has been announced, but he is excepted to return this season.

"I don't really know," LeVert said. "We're not really talking about dates right now or recovery time. (I'm) focused on each day, maximizing each day, get better each day."

Crabbe had 15 points and three 3-pointers against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday but had only eight points against the Heat.

"I feel like he's going to keep improving," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters. "Playing with a different group, has that helped him, helped his confidence."

The Nets will be trying to win the second end of a back-to-back for the first time in five tries. They blew a 15-point lead and a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter Saturday against Los Angeles

Matthews (hamstring), Barea (adductor) and Powell (knee) are considered questionable for the game.

Key Players
D. Russell
1 PG
L. Doncic
77 SF
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
41.5 Field Goal % 45.6
41.4 Three Point % 45.5
74.4 Free Throw % 77.4
  Shooting foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 2:06
+ 3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot 2:05
  Bad pass turnover on Allen Crabbe, stolen by Dennis Smith Jr. 2:17
+ 3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 2:35
+ 3 Allen Crabbe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 2:58
  Offensive rebound by Joe Harris 3:01
  Allen Crabbe missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:04
  Full timeout called 3:34
+ 2 Allen Crabbe made floating jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 3:34
  Out of bounds turnover on Dennis Smith Jr. 3:44
+ 2 Allen Crabbe made floating jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 3:56
Team Stats
Points 46 59
Field Goals 18-42 (42.9%) 21-40 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 8-15 (53.3%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 24
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 13 19
Team 3 2
Assists 10 13
Steals 1 3
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 5 3
Fouls 9 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
E. Davis PF 17
11 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
J. Barea PG 5
9 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 8-10 3214--46
home team logo Mavericks 7-9 3425--59
Team Stats
away team logo Nets 8-10 109.6 PPG 44.6 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Mavericks 7-9 109.4 PPG 44.7 RPG 22.6 APG
Key Players
A. Crabbe SG 7.1 PPG 3.2 RPG 0.9 APG 27.1 FG%
H. Barnes SF 15.9 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.3 APG 39.1 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Crabbe SG 13 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
H. Barnes SF 16 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
42.9 FG% 52.5
27.8 3PT FG% 53.3
62.5 FT% 90.0
Nets
Starters
A. Crabbe
S. Dinwiddie
J. Allen
R. Hollis-Jefferson
J. Harris
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Crabbe 10 13 1 0 0 0 1 1 5/6 3/4 0/0 0 1 13 -12
S. Dinwiddie 11 5 2 3 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 3/4 0 2 13 +1
J. Allen 11 2 4 0 0 1 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 2 7 -11
R. Hollis-Jefferson 7 1 3 2 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 3 8 +4
J. Harris 12 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 0 0 -11
On Bench
E. Davis
S. Napier
D. Carroll
K. Faried
C. LeVert
T. Pinson
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
R. Kurucs
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Davis 10 11 6 1 0 0 0 0 5/5 0/0 1/1 4 2 19 -2
S. Napier 9 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 3/5 2/2 0/0 0 0 8 -2
D. Carroll 12 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 0 0 -5
K. Faried - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 46 20 10 1 1 5 9 18/42 5/18 5/8 7 13 68 -38
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
J. Barea
M. Kleber
D. Jordan
D. Finney-Smith
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Doncic 12 11 3 2 0 0 0 2 4/7 1/1 2/2 2 1 18 +9
J. Barea 12 9 1 5 0 0 0 1 4/7 1/2 0/0 0 1 20 +6
M. Kleber 8 7 1 0 0 2 0 0 2/2 1/1 2/2 0 1 10 +8
D. Jordan 12 5 8 2 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 7 16 +7
D. Finney-Smith 12 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +11
On Bench
D. Harris
S. Mejri
R. Broekhoff
W. Matthews
D. Nowitzki
D. Powell
R. Spalding
J. Brunson
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Harris 9 7 2 1 1 0 0 1 2/4 1/3 2/2 0 2 12 +2
S. Mejri 9 2 4 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 5 +6
R. Broekhoff 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 +4
W. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brunson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 59 22 13 3 2 3 7 21/40 8/15 9/10 3 19 84 +53
