Cold-shooting Pistons to play at Rockets

  STATS
  • Nov 20, 2018

HOUSTON -- To hear the Detroit Pistons discuss the primary root of their ongoing offensive struggles is to recount many of the things their upcoming opponent outlined as a fundamental shortcoming before things suddenly took a turn for the better over the past couple of weeks.

Before the Houston Rockets, who will host the Pistons on Wednesday at Toyota Center in the first game of a home-and-home between the teams that concludes on Friday at Little Caesars Arena, climbed back over .500 courtesy of a four-game winning streak, they were last in the NBA in field goal percentage. Their recent string of success has enabled the Rockets to crawl out of that basement, with Houston averaging 115.8 points per contest during its current run.

Detroit (8-6) has replaced the Rockets at the bottom of the rankings, shooting just 43 percent on the season. The Pistons have mostly relied on their defense to shoulder the load, entering Tuesday ninth in defensive rating at 106.3 points allowed per 100 possessions. But on Monday, it was their offense that set a positive tone in a 113-102 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"We started the game - started," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said with emphasis. "I was on the team about the starts and we scored 38 points in the first quarter."

Still, even with that robust opening period, the Pistons finished just 13 of 38 on 3-pointers and were left lamenting several missed opportunities to convert on uncontested looks. When the Rockets were mired in a stretch of four consecutive sub-100-point games, they lauded the quality of their shots while decrying how often they missed. Recently, those shots have fallen.

"We executed," Pistons guard Langston Galloway said. "We had a lot of great looks, myself included. Just got to knock them down. Keep shooting and knock them down."

Added Casey: "I thought our spacing was good. We still had some wide-open 3s that we didn't make, and I thought we did a better job of getting into those positions to create those, and at some point, they're going to fall."

Once the Rockets (8-7) intensified their defensive effort, starting with a spirited halftime discussion at Brooklyn on Nov. 2, their offense slowly came around. Houston is shooting 38.8 percent (69 for 178) on 3-points during its winning streak and is again launching 3s at a fevered pace. The Rockets are second in both 3s made (14.3) and attempted (42.5) per game, and have steadily created distance from their sluggish shooting start.

There is room for improvement, namely from guard Eric Gordon, who's shooting 24.8 percent on 3s, but the confidence has returned. The Rockets' 123.5 offensive rating during their streak tops the NBA.

"You just have faith in our guys," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. "And I know that our guys are professional, and they're good. And you worry about it and you pull your hair out, but in the end, they're going to come back to who they are. And who they are is pretty good."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
J. Harden
13 SG
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
27.8 Pts. Per Game 27.8
7.3 Ast. Per Game 7.3
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
46.6 Field Goal % 42.9
46.7 Three Point % 42.6
74.3 Free Throw % 81.8
+ 3 3-pt. jump shot 8:18
  Defensive rebound by Blake Griffin 8:23
  Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:26
+ 3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Bullock 8:43
  Bad pass turnover on Langston Galloway, stolen by James Harden 8:56
  Team rebound 9:12
  P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:14
+ 2 Reggie Jackson made finger-roll layup 9:31
  Personal foul on Clint Capela 9:44
  Team rebound 9:44
+ 2 Chris Paul made jump shot 10:08
Team Stats
Points 65 65
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 25-45 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 8-18 (44.4%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 27 27
Offensive 9 4
Defensive 14 20
Team 4 3
Assists 13 9
Steals 7 4
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 11 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
B. Griffin PF 23
14 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
C. Paul PG 3
19 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 8-6 29288-65
home team logo Rockets 8-7 31259-65
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 8-6 110.0 PPG 48.5 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Rockets 8-7 105.3 PPG 41.1 RPG 20.5 APG
Key Players
B. Griffin PF 24.3 PPG 10.4 RPG 4.9 APG 47.1 FG%
C. Paul PG 17.5 PPG 5.1 RPG 7.6 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Griffin PF 14 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
C. Paul PG 19 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
45.3 FG% 55.6
44.4 3PT FG% 35.3
75.0 FT% 81.8
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
A. Drummond
L. Galloway
R. Jackson
R. Bullock
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 21 14 8 4 0 0 1 2 4/11 1/4 5/6 3 5 29 -5
A. Drummond 14 11 5 0 0 0 2 3 5/9 1/2 0/2 3 2 14 +5
L. Galloway 13 9 1 1 0 0 1 1 3/5 3/4 0/0 0 1 11 +11
R. Jackson 18 5 3 1 2 0 2 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 0 3 10 -1
R. Bullock 20 5 0 2 2 0 0 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 0 11 +1
On Bench
I. Smith
Z. Pachulia
S. Johnson
J. Leuer
Z. Lofton
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
L. Kennard
B. Brown
J. Calderon
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Smith 14 8 1 2 0 0 0 0 4/8 0/1 0/0 0 1 13 -1
Z. Pachulia 7 6 2 0 0 0 1 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 2 0 7 -7
S. Johnson 14 5 1 1 2 0 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 1 10 0
J. Leuer 5 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 4 +2
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Calderon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 126 65 23 13 7 0 8 11 24/53 8/18 9/12 9 14 109 +5
Rockets
Starters
C. Paul
J. Harden
C. Capela
J. Ennis III
P. Tucker
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Paul 21 19 2 4 1 0 2 1 8/13 1/5 2/2 0 2 28 -5
J. Harden 19 16 4 4 1 0 5 3 6/12 2/4 2/2 1 3 24 +5
C. Capela 22 15 10 0 0 4 1 2 6/8 0/0 3/4 3 7 28 +4
J. Ennis III 17 4 1 0 1 0 0 2 1/3 1/3 1/2 0 1 6 -2
P. Tucker 21 3 4 0 1 1 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 4 8 +5
On Bench
I. Hartenstein
G. Green
E. Gordon
G. Clark
B. Knight
M. Carter-Williams
V. Edwards
M. Chriss
Z. Qi
Nene
C. Anthony
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Hartenstein 5 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 1 4 -4
G. Green 9 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 4 -5
E. Gordon 12 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 3 +3
G. Clark 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 -1
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chriss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Qi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 135 65 24 9 4 5 10 13 25/45 6/17 9/11 4 20 106 0
