IND
CHA

Backups point guards assist Pacers, Hornets

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 20, 2018

Backup point guards share the spotlight with the hottest scorer in the NBA when the Indiana Pacers visit the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

The Hornets will look to wrap up an eye-catching homestand with a second straight win in their first meeting of the season with the Pacers.

Charlotte has split the first two games of the homestand, falling to Philadelphia 122-119 in overtime despite a 60-point explosion by Kemba Walker, who then poured in 43 points two nights later in a 117-112 win over the Boston Celtics.

In the process, Walker has taken over the NBA lead in scoring at 29.6 points per game.

While most people were gushing over Walker's encore performance Monday, Hornets coach James Borrego insisted his backup, Tony Parker, deserved much of the credit for the win.

Playing alongside Walker at times, Parker hit two critical late hoops in the win among a seven-point performance off the bench.

"Having Tony on the floor with him tonight allowed (Walker) to move off of the ball, and that's what we try to do," Borrego explained to reporters afterward. "We try to mix it up on them so they don't get locked in on his pick-and-roll. That's our job, to move him around and disguise him as much as we can."

Walker hit 14 of 25 shots, including 7 of 13 from 3-point range, to account for his 43 points. That came in the wake of a 21-of-34 overall and 6-of-14 effort on 3s during his 60-point night.

Walker had a 41-point game last February in a home win over Indiana. But the Pacers made adjustments in the rematch, limiting him to 12 points as Indiana snapped a four-game losing streak on the Charlotte court.

The Pacers arrive in town this time riding a three-game winning streak, all at home. But they've also been hot on the road, rebounding from an 0-2 start to win five of their last six.

Indiana closed its homestand with a 121-94 win over Utah, managing the blowout without leading scorer Victor Oladipo, who sat out with a sore knee. He remains questionable for Wednesday's game.

The Pacers counted on their depth in Oladipo's absence, getting double-figure scoring from three reserves, including point guard Aaron Holiday.

The rookie from UCLA never got off the bench in 10 of his first 15 NBA games but used 12 points in 15 minutes Saturday against Atlanta to get a season-best 21 minutes in the game against Utah.

He accomplished a lot in his additional playing time, contributing 19 points and seven rebounds.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan explained after the loss to Utah that Holiday had been the 10th man in a nine-man rotation earlier in the season.

Oladipo's absence created an opening Monday, one that may or may not be available again against Charlotte. But that doesn't mean McMillan is going to bench his new hot hand.

"I think that kid has earned the right to be out on the floor," the coach told reporters. "He's waited. He's been patient.

"I've talked about how tough it is to play a 10-man rotation, but we may have to look at that, look at a way to get him out on the floor. He's doing some really good things for us. I love the energy. I love the intensity he brings to the floor."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
K. Walker
15 PG
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
29.6 Pts. Per Game 29.6
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
68.7 Field Goal % 46.6
68.5 Three Point % 46.8
73.8 Free Throw % 86.0
  Full timeout called 2:27
  Traveling violation turnover on Tyreke Evans 2:27
  Lost ball turnover on Tony Parker, stolen by Tyreke Evans 2:30
  Defensive rebound by Dwayne Bacon 2:38
  Darren Collison missed jump shot 2:41
+ 3 Dwayne Bacon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 2:53
+ 1 Tyreke Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 3:10
+ 1 Tyreke Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 3:10
  Shooting foul on Frank Kaminsky 3:10
  Defensive rebound by Tyreke Evans 3:11
  Kemba Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Myles Turner 3:14
Team Stats
Points 23 29
Field Goals 9-12 (75.0%) 11-16 (68.8%)
3-Pointers 1-2 (50.0%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 3 5
Offensive 0 1
Defensive 3 3
Team 0 1
Assists 6 8
Steals 1 3
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 5 4
Fouls 4 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
M. Turner C 33
8 PTS
home team logo
K. Walker PG 15
6 PTS, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 11-6 23---23
home team logo Hornets 8-8 29---29
O/U 216, CHA -4
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
O/U 216, CHA -4
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 11-6 105.7 PPG 41.6 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Hornets 8-8 115.0 PPG 44.9 RPG 24.4 APG
Key Players
M. Turner C 11.0 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.5 APG 46.3 FG%
J. Lamb SG 13.7 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.6 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Turner C 8 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
J. Lamb SG 8 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
75.0 FG% 68.8
50.0 3PT FG% 87.5
100.0 FT% 0
Pacers
Starters
M. Turner
T. Evans
D. Sabonis
D. Collison
C. Joseph
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Turner 9 8 0 0 0 2 1 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 0 9 -6
T. Evans 9 2 1 2 1 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 1 6 -6
D. Sabonis 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +1
D. Collison 9 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 -6
C. Joseph 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +1
On Court
M. Turner
T. Evans
D. Sabonis
D. Collison
C. Joseph
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Turner 9 8 0 0 0 2 1 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 0 9 -6
T. Evans 9 2 1 2 1 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 1 6 -6
D. Sabonis 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +1
D. Collison 9 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 -6
C. Joseph 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +1
On Bench
K. O'Quinn
V. Oladipo
D. Reed
D. McDermott
E. Sumner
A. Holiday
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
T. Leaf
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McDermott - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Anigbogu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 23 3 6 1 2 5 4 9/12 1/2 4/4 0 3 25 -16
Hornets
Starters
K. Walker
F. Kaminsky
D. Bacon
M. Williams
T. Parker
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 9 6 0 4 1 0 1 1 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 0 14 +6
F. Kaminsky 4 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 5 +1
D. Bacon 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 4 -1
M. Williams 9 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 4 +6
T. Parker 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 +3
On Court
K. Walker
F. Kaminsky
D. Bacon
M. Williams
T. Parker
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Walker 9 6 0 4 1 0 1 1 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 0 14 +6
F. Kaminsky 4 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 5 +1
D. Bacon 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 4 -1
M. Williams 9 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 4 +6
T. Parker 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 +3
On Bench
B. Biyombo
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
J. Chealey
D. Graham
J. Macura
W. Hernangomez
M. Monk
M. Bridges
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Monk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bridges - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 29 4 8 3 0 4 3 11/16 7/8 0/0 1 3 26 +15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores