Lakers' James returns to Cleveland to face Cavs

  • Nov 20, 2018

During commercials for LeBron James' return to Cleveland, ESPN is using the song "The Way We Were" while mixing in highlights of James' second stint with the Cavaliers.

How the Cavaliers were with James and how they are without the superstar are two starkly different things.

While James dons the purple and gold of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavaliers are struggling to recover from losing him in free agency for the second time.

James will get a first-hand look at his former team Wednesday night when the Lakers visit the league-worst Cavaliers in Cleveland.

James will be facing the Cavaliers for the 14th time and seventh time in Cleveland. The first 13 games and six visits were with the Miami Heat, to whom James took "his talents to" in a televised special in July 2010.

This time, James simply departed in a more low-key manner after leading the Cavaliers to four straight appearances in the NBA Finals and led them back from a 3-1 deficit in 2016 to win the city's first championship of any kind since 1964.

On Dec. 2, 2010, James was met with vitriol when he first returned to Cleveland with Miami and scored 38 points in a 118-90 rout. This time, James will be feted with a video tribute and likely hear loud cheers even if he is downplaying what the reaction might be.

"I don't know," James told reporters Sunday while discussing his return to Cleveland. "I don't try to put too much into it. I will go out there and see if we can keep this thing going. I think we are playing some really good ball right now.

"I will see some familiar faces like I did when I arrived here. I will think about some of the good, I will think about some of the bad, I will think about some of the great that I had with the franchise obviously and then once the tip ball gets going, it is time to go to work. It will be good to see some of my family that will come to the game, see some of my friends as well and get the thing going."

James' new team heads to Cleveland on its best roll of the season. The Lakers are 4-1 in their last five games after James scored 51 points in Sunday's victory over the Heat.

Including Game 1 of last season's NBA Finals, it was James' 13th career 50-point game, and during the last five games, he is averaging 33.6 points on 56.1 percent shooting.

"He's the best player in the world and I think we all have a tremendous amount of respect for him, being on the inside and watching his habits on a daily basis," Cleveland's Kyle Korver told reporters.

Cleveland went 97-215 in the four seasons James spent with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in Miami, and the Cavs and is off to a league-worst 2-13 start this season, going 0-6 before firing Tyronn Lue and 2-7 since Larry Drew replaced Lue.

Eight of Cleveland's losses are by double digits, including Monday's 113-102 setback at Detroit when the Cavaliers trailed by as many as 30. In their 13 losses, the Cavs have trailed by 20 eight times, mostly because they are getting outscored by 58 points in the first quarter in their defeats.

"I think if you look at the stat sheet, we can clearly see where, from a physical standpoint, we don't have a true presence at the start of the game. The team (Detroit) scored, I believe, 38 points in the first quarter," Drew told reporters. "Our game prior to this, the Wizards, I think, they had a big first quarter as well. So right now, we have no defensive presence, we lack physicality and it's getting us off to a very rough start."

For the past four years, Kevin Love was James' sidekick, but he is still recovering from a left foot surgery. J.R. Smith also will not play as the Cavaliers announced Tuesday they parted ways with the veteran guard, who has been in and out of the rotation.

Other than Love only three players remain from the 2016 championship team (Tristan Thompson, Korver and Channing Frye) and James will likely see plenty of rookie guard Collin Sexton.

Sexton was acquired with the first-round pick Boston sent Cleveland for Kyrie Irving in a move that reportedly irked James. Sexton scored 18 points Monday and is averaging 18.6 points in five starts and 13.2 points overall.

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
T. Thompson
13 C
27.9 Min. Per Game 27.9
10.1 Pts. Per Game 10.1
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
10.5 Reb. Per Game 10.5
52.7 Field Goal % 53.3
52.2 Three Point % 54.0
74.6 Free Throw % 55.2
  Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee 11:35
  Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson 0:01
  LeBron James missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
+ 1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Shooting foul on David Nwaba 0:01
  Defensive rebound by LeBron James 0:03
  Collin Sexton missed jump shot 0:06
+ 3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 0:29
+ 2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 0:42
+ 2 LeBron James made driving dunk 0:59
+ 3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
Team Stats
Points 49 52
Field Goals 21-41 (51.2%) 20-50 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 7-7 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 22
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 22 16
Team 4 1
Assists 12 9
Steals 0 1
Blocks 7 2
Turnovers 9 0
Fouls 10 8
Technicals 0 0
L. James SF 23
18 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
C. Osman SF 16
10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 9-7 24250-49
home team logo Cavaliers 2-13 28240-52
Quicken Loans Arena Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 9-7 116.7 PPG 46.1 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 2-13 103.3 PPG 43.7 RPG 19.9 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 28.8 PPG 7.7 RPG 6.9 APG 52.0 FG%
C. Osman SF 10.7 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.5 APG 37.0 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 18 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
C. Osman SF 10 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
51.2 FG% 40.0
30.8 3PT FG% 33.3
50.0 FT% 100.0
Starters
L. James
J. McGee
L. Ball
K. Kuzma
B. Ingram
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 17 18 8 4 0 1 2 1 8/11 1/1 1/2 2 6 33 +5
J. McGee 13 8 2 1 0 2 1 3 4/4 0/0 0/0 0 2 13 +6
L. Ball 19 7 4 4 0 0 1 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 3 18 +3
K. Kuzma 13 7 3 0 0 1 1 1 3/8 1/4 0/0 0 3 10 +6
B. Ingram 16 2 1 2 0 0 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/2 0 1 5 -4
Total 116 49 27 12 0 7 9 10 21/41 4/13 3/6 5 22 98 -15
Starters
T. Thompson
C. Osman
C. Sexton
R. Hood
D. Nwaba
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Thompson 17 10 8 0 0 0 0 2 5/11 0/0 0/0 5 3 18 -5
C. Osman 21 10 4 2 0 1 0 1 3/4 2/3 2/2 0 4 19 -1
C. Sexton 18 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 4/9 0/0 2/2 0 0 10 0
R. Hood 19 6 4 0 0 1 0 1 3/7 0/1 0/0 0 4 11 +4
D. Nwaba 14 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 1 1 -2
Total 117 52 21 9 1 2 0 8 20/50 5/15 7/7 5 16 94 +15
