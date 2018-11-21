NY
BOSTON -- On paper, a visit by the lowly New York Knicks should be just what the doctor ordered for the struggling Boston Celtics.

But the way things have gone for the Eastern Conference favorites this season, even an appearance by the Knicks (4-14) doesn't mean anything is guaranteed.

After losing at Charlotte on Monday night, the Celtics are 9-8 and have been called "the biggest disappointment" in the NBA by former star turned television commentator Paul Pierce.

They are 3-6 in their last nine games.

"There are a lot of expectations from everyone," Boston's Al Horford said Tuesday. "Maybe when we don't fulfill those guys tend to get down. That's an area where we have to grow as a group. ... We've underperformed. Right now we have to work through it together. It's a different challenge."

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he saw positive things in Monday's 117-112 road loss.

"It's not a matter of 'want to' as it was a matter of simple execution and honing habits," Stevens said. "I was more encouraged by that game. In fact, I thought we probably played better (vs. Charlotte) than we did in the Toronto game (a win).

"There's little things we can clean up. When I watched it again last night it was a step in the right direction, which was encouraging. But, obviously, still not where we want to be."

The Knicks gave the West-leading Portland Trail Blazers all they could handle at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, but dropped their sixth straight game -- largely thanks to missed free throws in the fourth quarter.

"I've been through a lot of losing streaks," New York's Enes Kanter said after the latest loss. "The most important thing is not to fall apart. Stay together and keep fighting. Don't make any excuses. If you're going to lose a game, just make them feel us first."

The Knicks' Tim Hardaway Jr. delivered his third straight 30-point game in the latest loss and has 94 points in the three games. Noah Vonleh, who hails from Haverhill, Mass., had 14 points and 14 rebounds Tuesday.

"Finishing is our No. 1 priority right now," New York's Trey Burke said. "We're playing teams all the way down to the wire and we're coming up short and that's been the ongoing story all year."

Coach David Fizdale made a lineup switch for Tuesday's game. He had started three rookies in the previous two contests but switched Tuesday, inserting Kanter, Vonleh and Mario Hezonja.

Before the game, Kanter said, "We just need to win a game. First unit, leading the second unit. Whatever, we just need to go out and win games. That's the most important thing. The coach is always trying to change something. He's figuring out what's best for us."

Back on Oct. 20, the Celtics survived a wild finish to escape with a 103-101 victory over the Knicks at MSG as Jayson Tatum recorded 24 points and 14 rebounds.

The Celtics won both games against the Knicks at home last year and are 5-1 over New York in the last three seasons at TD Garden. They are 4 1/2 games behind the Toronto Raptors in the standings.

Key Players
T. Hardaway Jr.
3 G
K. Irving
11 PG
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
22.4 Pts. Per Game 22.4
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
41.8 Field Goal % 48.8
42.3 Three Point % 49.0
84.2 Free Throw % 81.1
  Lost ball turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Gordon Hayward 6:42
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Knox 6:59
  Kyrie Irving missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:01
+ 2 Trey Burke made fade-away jump shot 7:09
+ 3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 7:25
+ 1 Kyrie Irving made 2nd of 2 free throws 7:34
+ 1 Kyrie Irving made 1st of 2 free throws 7:34
  Clear path foul on Mitchell Robinson 7:34
  Lost ball turnover on Tim Hardaway Jr., stolen by Kyrie Irving 7:34
+ 2 Kyrie Irving made reverse layup, assist by Al Horford 8:00
+ 2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made jump shot, assist by Trey Burke 8:21
Team Stats
Points 96 84
Field Goals 36-78 (46.2%) 31-81 (38.3%)
3-Pointers 12-26 (46.2%) 6-27 (22.2%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 51 50
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 36 32
Team 6 7
Assists 21 24
Steals 3 9
Blocks 7 8
Turnovers 15 8
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 0
T. Burke PG 23
22 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST
K. Irving PG 11
17 PTS, 2 REB, 11 AST
O/U 216.5, BOS -13.5
TD Garden Boston, MA
Knicks
Starters
T. Burke
T. Hardaway Jr.
K. Knox
M. Robinson
F. Ntilikina
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Burke 25 22 6 10 2 0 3 1 8/14 3/4 3/3 0 6 47 +16
T. Hardaway Jr. 30 13 2 3 0 0 6 3 5/16 2/5 1/1 0 2 15 +1
K. Knox 20 11 8 0 0 0 1 2 3/5 2/2 3/4 0 8 18 +19
M. Robinson 11 6 4 0 0 5 0 3 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 3 15 +8
F. Ntilikina 20 4 0 0 0 0 1 3 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 0 3 +14
On Bench
A. Trier
C. Lee
L. Thomas
I. Hicks
L. Kornet
K. Porzingis
R. Baker
D. Dotson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Trier 15 8 1 3 0 0 2 2 3/4 1/2 1/2 0 1 13 +14
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kornet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 96 45 21 3 7 15 19 36/78 12/26 12/14 9 36 111 +72
Celtics
Starters
A. Horford
K. Irving
G. Hayward
M. Smart
T. Rozier
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Horford 31 17 7 4 1 3 1 0 7/10 2/2 1/2 3 4 35 -3
K. Irving 30 17 2 11 3 0 2 0 7/20 1/7 2/2 0 2 42 +7
G. Hayward 24 16 7 2 2 0 1 1 5/11 1/6 5/5 0 7 28 +6
M. Smart 19 2 5 3 1 0 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/2 3 2 13 -11
T. Rozier 15 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 -15
On Bench
M. Morris
D. Theis
B. Wanamaker
J. Bird
S. Ojeleye
P. Dozier
G. Yabusele
R. Williams
W. Lemon Jr.
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 23 11 7 3 1 0 1 3 4/8 1/3 2/2 1 6 24 -3
D. Theis 3 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 3 -9
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ojeleye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 145 84 43 24 9 8 8 14 31/81 6/27 16/23 11 32 145 -28
NBA Scores