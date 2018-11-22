MIN
BKN

Nets hope Crabbe stays hot vs. 'Wolves

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 22, 2018

NEW YORK -- When Caris LeVert went down with a dislocated foot 11 days ago, the Brooklyn Nets said it would take a team effort to replace what their leading scorer was providing.

One of those players the Nets are hoping to join the fray of production on offense is Allen Crabbe.

Crabbe is coming off his most productive game of the season and the Nets will be hoping from a similar showing Friday afternoon when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are among three teams without a road win.

The Nets (8-11) are 2-3 since LeVert was injured trying to contest a layup by Minnesota rookie Josh Okogie with 3.7 seconds left in the first half of a 120-113 loss on Nov. 12. Since losing LeVert, Crabbe has started each game alongside D'Angelo Russell.

In Wednesday's 119-113 loss at Dallas, Crabbe scored a season-high 27 points and hit seven 3-pointers. Crabbe is averaging 8.2 points on 30.8 percent shooting but in his last five games, he is averaging 12.4 points on 42.9 percent shooting and 46.9 percent from 3-point range.

"You could feel it coming these past couple of games," Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said. "Even though he didn't make every shot tonight, his game was fantastic. I still think he hesitated too much. We need him to shoot five more times a game. Hopefully, he's woken up and in his groove."

"It felt good, man," Crabbe said. "It's been a struggle, the first (19 games). I've been doing all the things I needed to do. I knew if I stayed with the process, things would start to click. My teammates were finding me in the flow of the offense."

Now the Nets are hoping Crabbe develops a good flow while they hope to start a good rhythm at home. Brooklyn's seven home games are tied with Utah for the fewest but they are starting a stretch where 13 of the next 17 at home.

Brooklyn will be hoping to produce a better showing at closing out a home game than in its last appearance at home. On Saturday, the Nets held a 15-point lead in the second quarter and a seven-point lead entering the fourth but were outscored 37-22 in the final 12 minutes and took a 127-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Minnesota meanwhile shares a dubious distinction along with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns as the league's only winless road teams. The Timberwolves are heading to Brooklyn for the front end of a back-to-back after winning three of five games at home following the acquisitions of Robert Covington and Dario Saric from the Philadelphia 76ers for Jimmy Butler.

The Wolves won the first three games by beating Brooklyn, New Orleans, and Portland but took a 13-point loss to Memphis on Sunday and were outscored 35-18 in the third quarter before mounting a run that ultimately fell short in a 103-101 loss to Denver on Wednesday night.

"We just didn't get enough stops," Covington told reporters. "They were too comfortable. They were in a rhythm, and we didn't do enough to disrupt 'em. Thirty-five to 18? We shouldn't have allowed that.''

"We didn't execute," Wolves center Karl Anthony-Towns said. "We didn't come out ready in the third quarter, and they were ready. And that's what led to our demise."

Towns scored 22 points and is averaging 20.0 points, 11.9 rebounds on 48.3 percent shooting. He also is averaging 5.6 turnovers in the last five games, including 10 of Minnesota's 23 in the win over Brooklyn 11 days ago.

Minnesota is 13-6 in the last 19 meetings but the home team has won the last six encounters.

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
D. Russell
1 PG
27.8 Min. Per Game 27.8
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
48.4 Field Goal % 41.0
47.9 Three Point % 40.9
90.5 Free Throw % 74.5
+ 2 Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by DeMarre Carroll 5:12
+ 2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 5:32
  Personal foul on Jarrett Allen 5:41
+ 1 Joe Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 5:59
+ 1 Joe Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 5:59
  Shooting foul on Karl-Anthony Towns 5:59
  Personal foul on Taj Gibson 6:15
  Derrick Rose missed jump shot 6:16
+ 3 Allen Crabbe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 6:33
+ 2 Tyus Jones made layup, assist by Derrick Rose 6:49
  Lost ball turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Tyus Jones 6:52
Team Stats
Points 102 94
Field Goals 40-84 (47.6%) 31-72 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 14-42 (33.3%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 41 50
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 27 33
Team 5 10
Assists 22 25
Steals 13 2
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 6 16
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Gibson PF 67
16 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
16 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 7-11 22323513102
home team logo Nets 8-11 2623232294
O/U 221.5, BKN +2
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
O/U 221.5, BKN +2
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 7-11 109.1 PPG 43.8 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Nets 8-11 109.8 PPG 44.4 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
D. Rose PG 19.0 PPG 3.8 RPG 4.7 APG 47.0 FG%
J. Harris SF 13.1 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.2 APG 50.3 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Rose PG 23 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
J. Harris SF 18 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
47.6 FG% 43.1
39.1 3PT FG% 33.3
86.7 FT% 81.8
Timberwolves
Starters
D. Rose
K. Towns
J. Teague
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Rose 24 23 2 3 0 0 1 2 10/16 2/2 1/1 0 2 30 -12
K. Towns 22 19 8 1 1 1 2 5 8/16 1/4 2/2 4 4 29 +15
J. Teague 25 13 2 7 0 0 2 0 4/7 1/3 4/4 0 2 27 +13
A. Wiggins 29 7 2 2 1 0 0 2 3/12 1/4 0/0 1 1 14 +15
R. Covington 32 5 5 1 4 0 0 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 4 16 +11
On Bench
G. Dieng
T. Jones
D. Saric
A. Tolliver
J. Bayless
J. Nunnally
K. Bates-Diop
J. Terrell
C. Williams
J. Okogie
L. Deng
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Dieng 20 9 3 2 2 2 1 0 3/11 1/2 2/2 1 2 19 -7
T. Jones 17 7 1 4 2 0 0 1 3/5 1/2 0/2 0 1 18 -5
D. Saric 16 3 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/2 1/1 0 2 7 -2
A. Tolliver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bayless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunnally - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okogie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 185 102 36 22 13 4 6 18 40/84 9/23 13/15 9 27 160 +28
Nets
Starters
J. Harris
S. Dinwiddie
D. Carroll
A. Crabbe
J. Allen
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Harris 28 18 4 4 0 0 1 1 5/12 4/10 4/4 1 3 29 -9
S. Dinwiddie 24 16 3 7 0 0 2 2 6/13 2/7 2/2 1 2 31 +2
D. Carroll 23 13 7 2 0 0 2 2 3/9 2/5 5/6 1 6 22 -10
A. Crabbe 25 11 3 1 0 1 1 1 4/9 3/8 0/0 0 3 16 -7
J. Allen 24 10 4 1 0 0 1 5 4/7 0/2 2/2 1 3 15 +1
On Bench
S. Napier
R. Hollis-Jefferson
K. Faried
E. Davis
C. LeVert
T. Pinson
T. Graham
A. Williams
D. Musa
R. Kurucs
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Napier 17 12 6 1 1 1 3 1 4/5 3/4 1/1 1 5 19 0
R. Hollis-Jefferson 16 7 4 2 1 0 0 0 2/6 0/0 3/4 0 4 16 -3
K. Faried 5 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 2 -7
E. Davis 12 0 4 1 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 2 5 -2
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 174 94 40 25 2 3 16 18 31/72 14/42 18/22 7 33 155 -35
NBA Scores