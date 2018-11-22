PHO
MIL

Bucks can stand Pat versus Suns

  • Nov 22, 2018

Not many people noticed when the Milwaukee Bucks signed Pat Connaughton to a two-year, $3.3 million contact in August but he's certainly getting some recognition now.

The 6-5 third-year guard out of Notre Dame has been a sparkplug for Milwaukee this season, averaging 6.9 points on 48.1 percent shooting while appearing in 12 of the Bucks' first 15 games.

"Pat's been huge," Bucks wing Khris Middleton said. "He just knows how to play -- he's a smart player, athletic. He's been doing a great job coming in, knocking down shots and making big-time plays on the defensive end also. He's been a huge lift off our bench, especially when we're struggling."

Milwaukee signed Connaughton to help bolster its 3-point offense. He's converting 35.7 percent of his attempts, just slightly below his career average of 36.3 percent but has also been a key contributor on the defensive end with eight blocked shots.

"For me, it's about making the winning plays, making the right plays, making the basketball plays and being aggressive whether it's on defense or offense," Connaughton said.

His effort and production has earned the respect of his teammates, especially star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"He tells me whenever I drive the ball everybody's looking at me, so he's going to cut," Antetokounmpo said. "But before he does it he always tells me, so when I drive the ball down I always know I'm going to have an outlet and it's going to be Pat. He's doing a great job of spacing the floor and being in the right place at the right moment."

The Bucks will count on Connaughton's energy off the bench again Friday night when they continue their six-game home stand as the Suns visit Milwaukee.

Phoenix will be looking to bounce back after dropping a 124-116 decision to the Bulls on Wednesday night in Chicago. Poor defense plagued the Suns in that loss as they allowed Chicago to shoot at a blistering 56.8 percent clip including 11 for 25 on 3-point attempts.

The Suns shot well, too, hitting 49 percent of their shots with 10 3s in 34 attempts but also gave up 22 points off 13 turnovers.

"We had no force, no energy, no effort," Suns coach Igor Kokoskov said. "They wanted this win more, and they got it."

Phoenix led by nine points late in the third quarter before things went south quickly.

"We thought the game was over, and that's what happens with an inexperienced team," he said. "They knew there was the rest of the game, and they never quit. That early lead gave us a lackadaisical mindset thinking we can go through this game scoring every time we want. We forgot to play defense."

The game marks a chance for Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe to face his former team. Phoenix dealt Bledsoe to Milwaukee last November in exchange for Greg Monroe and second-round picks in 2018 and 2019.

Bledsoe averaged 18 points in 224 career games for Phoenix and 24.5 points on 43.6 percent shooting against the Suns after last season's trade.

Milwaukee has won six in a row against the Suns, whose last victory over the Bucks came on Jan. 6, 2015. Middleton scored 75 points in two meetings with Phoenix last season.

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
26.3 Pts. Per Game 26.3
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
12.9 Reb. Per Game 12.9
44.3 Field Goal % 57.3
43.0 Three Point % 55.9
84.8 Free Throw % 66.9
  Offensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Ersan Ilyasova 0:00
  Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Offensive foul on Trevor Ariza 0:14
  Offensive foul on Trevor Ariza 0:14
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made finger-roll layup 0:34
  Team rebound 0:43
  Jamal Crawford missed jump shot 0:44
+ 3 Pat Connaughton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 1:15
  Josh Jackson missed driving layup 1:17
Team Stats
Points 91 90
Field Goals 34-66 (51.5%) 34-69 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 8-34 (23.5%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 14-22 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 37 42
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 26 25
Team 6 11
Assists 16 23
Steals 5 5
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 20 12
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
D. Booker SG 1
23 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
29 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 3-14 343027091
home team logo Bucks 13-4 303129090
O/U 232.5, MIL -13.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
O/U 232.5, MIL -13.5
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 3-14 103.6 PPG 39.6 RPG 24.0 APG
home team logo Bucks 13-4 121.4 PPG 51.8 RPG 27.1 APG
Key Players
D. Booker SG 23.7 PPG 3.6 RPG 7.3 APG 43.1 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.3 PPG 12.9 RPG 5.8 APG 56.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Booker SG 23 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 29 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
51.5 FG% 49.3
33.3 3PT FG% 23.5
76.2 FT% 63.6
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
D. Ayton
J. Jackson
T. Ariza
I. Canaan
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 27 23 2 6 2 0 3 2 10/15 1/3 2/2 0 2 36 +13
D. Ayton 20 13 6 1 0 0 1 1 6/11 0/0 1/2 2 4 20 +5
J. Jackson 15 11 2 1 0 1 1 3 2/4 1/1 6/7 0 2 15 -6
T. Ariza 32 10 8 3 2 0 1 3 3/8 2/6 2/2 0 8 25 +1
I. Canaan 16 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 1 7 -2
On Court
D. Booker
D. Ayton
J. Jackson
T. Ariza
I. Canaan
On Bench
R. Holmes
J. Crawford
R. Anderson
T. Daniels
G. King
D. Bender
D. Melton
E. Okobo
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Holmes 15 12 4 0 0 2 1 2 4/4 0/0 4/5 2 2 17 -4
J. Crawford 13 5 3 0 0 0 2 2 2/9 1/3 0/0 0 3 6 -13
R. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 138 91 31 16 5 3 9 20 34/66 7/21 16/21 5 26 126 -6
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
P. Connaughton
B. Lopez
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Antetokounmpo 26 29 7 1 1 0 2 1 11/13 0/1 7/11 1 6 37 +6
K. Middleton 22 13 3 2 1 0 3 3 4/7 2/4 3/3 0 3 18 -10
E. Bledsoe 22 11 2 6 1 0 3 2 4/7 2/4 1/2 0 2 23 -3
P. Connaughton 21 8 5 2 2 2 0 0 3/7 2/6 0/0 0 5 21 +14
B. Lopez 20 5 2 0 0 2 0 1 2/10 0/7 1/2 0 2 9 -11
On Court
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
E. Bledsoe
P. Connaughton
B. Lopez
On Bench
E. Ilyasova
T. Snell
S. Brown
T. Maker
M. Dellavedova
J. Henson
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
D. Wilson
T. Duval
J. Morris
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Ilyasova 14 9 4 3 0 0 2 3 4/9 1/3 0/0 3 1 17 +7
T. Snell 15 2 4 3 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/4 2/2 1 3 12 +8
S. Brown 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 -6
T. Maker 8 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 1/4 0/3 0/2 1 0 7 -5
M. Dellavedova 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 +8
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 158 90 31 23 5 4 10 12 34/69 8/34 14/22 6 25 150 +8
